Phoebe Waller-Bridge gives Barack Obama saucy Golden Globes thank you

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has won just about all the awards she possibly can for “Fleabag” — which is too bad, because her acceptance speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes deserves a prize of its own.

Accepting the award for comedy series for the second season of “Fleabag,” the British writer and actor displayed some of her trademark naughty wit by acknowledging Barack Obama for putting the show on his year-end round-up of the best in books, film, music and TV.

“Personally I’d also like to thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine,” she said, adding, “And if you don’t get that joke, watch Season 1 of ‘Fleabag.’”

For those yet to watch the BBC/Amazon Prime series, an early scene in the first season shows Waller-Bridge’s character masturbating to an Obama speech — and getting caught by her boyfriend.

Advertisement

The former president cited “Fleabag,” along with the HBO drama “Watchmen” and the Netflix miniseries “Unbelievable,” as TV shows he “considered as powerful movies.” Despite the odd backhanded compliment, Obama’s inclusion of “Fleabag” caused a minor freakout on social media.

Whatever Obama thought of that scene in particular, he was not alone in his praise for “Fleabag” and Waller-Bridge, who also won for lead actress in a comedy series. It also swept the Emmys in September.

Backstage, Waller-Bridge declined to take the bait when she was asked if she would work with the Obamas, who are developing projects for Netflix. “I think I’ve said quite enough about the Obamas this evening, thank you very much,” she said.