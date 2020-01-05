Happy couple Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail make it official at 2020 Golden Globes

The newly engaged “Fosse/Verdon” power couple hit the Golden Globes together on Sunday.

Actress Michelle Williams and her new fiancé, “Fosse/Verdon” director Thomas Kail, made their first public appearance together since news broke about their engagement late last month. The pair hit the red carpet together and were spotted holding hands inside the Beverly Hilton.

Williams is nominated for a Golden Globe in the lead actress in a miniseries or TV film category for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the FX limited series (for which she won a 2019 Emmy). Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” was a creator and director of “Fosse/Verdon.”

Advertisement

According to People, the couple are also expecting their first child together.