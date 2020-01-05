Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Happy couple Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail make it official at 2020 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail at the Golden Globes
“Fosse/Verdon” star Michelle Williams and creator-director Thomas Kail at the 77th Golden Globes.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Jan. 5, 2020
6:05 PM
Share

The newly engaged “Fosse/Verdon” power couple hit the Golden Globes together on Sunday.

Actress Michelle Williams and her new fiancé, “Fosse/Verdon” director Thomas Kail, made their first public appearance together since news broke about their engagement late last month. The pair hit the red carpet together and were spotted holding hands inside the Beverly Hilton.

Movies
The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees
477028_ET_Golden_Globes_Trophy_AJS_1030-677008-677034.JPG
Movies
The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees
The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners and nominees
More Coverage
How did ‘Joker’ do in the Golden Globe nominations?

Williams is nominated for a Golden Globe in the lead actress in a miniseries or TV film category for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the FX limited series (for which she won a 2019 Emmy). Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” was a creator and director of “Fosse/Verdon.”

Advertisement

According to People, the couple are also expecting their first child together.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail at the Golden Globes
“Fosse/Verdon’s” Michelle Williams and fiancé Thomas Kail holding hands at the 2020 Golden Globes.
(Amy Kaufman / Los Angeles Times)

TelevisionAwardsGolden Globes
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement