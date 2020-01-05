Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

No surprise: Patricia Arquette gets political and mentions Iran at Golden Globes

Patricia Arquette, left, as Dee Dee Blanchard in “The Act.”
(Brownie Harris / Hulu)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Jan. 5, 2020
7:29 PM
Patricia Arquette wasn’t going to let Ricky Gervais, who told guests not to get political, censor her during her Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday.

The actress took home an award for supporting actress in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for TV for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in “The Act.” She used the spotlight to talk about the U.S.’ growing tensions with Iran after the U.S. military recently carried out an airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Suleimani, Iran’s top military leader.

“We’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” Arquette said. “We will see a country on the brink of war in the United States of America; a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites; young people risking their lives, traveling across the world; people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads.”

Arquette, of course, has a history of delivering rousing acceptance speeches at awards shows. After her speech Sunday night, Arquette explained her blue-tinted eyewear. She told The Times that she was wearing sunglasses because they’re reading glasses. She was going to read thank yous onstage with them, but she winged it instead.

Times staff writer Amy Kaufman contributed to this report.

TelevisionAwardsGolden Globes
Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
