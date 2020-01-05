Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe. But he’s in Australia confronting a climate ‘tragedy’

Russell Crowe was not present at the 2020 Golden Globes to accept his award for an actor in a miniseries or TV movie in Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice.” Instead, he was at his home in Australia protecting his family and residence from the devastating wildfires that have consumed the country, said presenter Jennifer Aniston.

But the actor, who portrayed Fox News head Roger Ailes, made a moving political statement in his absentee acceptance speech, which included an indictment of those in government who continually deny the effects of climate change.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change-based,” the actor wrote in a statement read by Aniston, who appeared emotional while delivering the message. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place, it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.”