Tiffany Haddish was all about that Michelle Williams Golden Globes speech

Tiffany Haddish is all about those women’s rights.

Following Michelle Williams’ triumphant acceptance speech for actress in a miniseries or motion picture for TV for her role in “Fosse/Verdon,” the “Girls Trip” comedian gave the winner an emphatically enthusiastic cheer and said: “I’m about that women’s choice!”

In her speech, Williams expressed gratitude for women’s reproductive rights.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’ve made, and I’m also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists because as women, and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” she said.

“Now, I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live my faith and you are free to live by yours.

“So women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them, but don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us,” she said.

Backstage, Williams said she’s a naturally shy person, “but I’m about to turn 40 and I realized over a great span of time I’ve changed and I’ve become stronger and more able and I’ve found my voice.”

Williams is set to star in the Amazon Studios movie “This Is Jane,” a historical drama about women who performed abortions before the practice was legalized.

Times staff writer Sonaiya Kelley contributed to this report.