Television

Twitter is losing its mind over Gwyneth Paltrow’s, um, graphic Netflix poster

2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles
Gwyneth Paltrow is taking Goop to Netflix.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jan. 6, 2020
11:53 AM
Netflix just unveiled the poster for Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Goop documentary, and it looks a lot like a certain female body part. Yes, that female body part.

And as if a giant pink vagina weren’t already enough to send Twitter over the edge, it also features a provocative tagline: “Reach new depths.” You know, just in case the reference wasn’t clear.

The streaming giant released the vag-tastic key art and trailer Monday for “The Goop Lab,” an unscripted project offering a glimpse into the inner workings of Paltrow’s divisive lifestyle empire.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with its in-your-face, sex-positive marketing campaign, with reactions ranging from respect for the actress’ undeniable dedication to her brand to disapproval of her “pseudoscientific” practices — a running criticism of the 12-year-old company.

While the “Politician” star herself has not commented on the social-media explosion, the preview certainly leans into Goop’s polarizing reputation, featuring interviews with Paltrow and her free-spirited team.

“What we try to do at Goop is to explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” says one Goop staffer in the preview clip.

The trailer sees Goop participants explore several alternative wellness practices, including energy healing, psychedelics, “cold therapy,” psychic mediums and, of course, orgasms.

“We’re here one time, one life. How can we really milk the [crap] out of this?” Paltrow says — though it’s unclear if she’s referring to Goop’s actual methods or the millions of dollars she stands to make from them.

Here’s a sampling of the shocked, horrified and hilarious social-media reactions to “The Goop Lab,” coming to Netflix Jan. 24.

TelevisionLifestyleFashion
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
