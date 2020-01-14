Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Felicity Huffman’s daughter has been cast in ‘The Twilight Zone.’ Yes, really

Sophia Macy
Sophia Macy will appear in an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”
(Jonny Marlow/ ICM Partners)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Jan. 14, 2020
10:15 AM
Share

Sophia Macy is moving on from her college admissions scandal days. Next stop? “The Twilight Zone.”

The 19-year-old daughter of actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy has been cast in Season 2 of Jordan Peele’s thriller anthology TV series in an episode titled “Among the Untrodden,” a representative for Sophia Macy confirmed to The Times on Tuesday. She will costar alongside actress Abbie Hern.

The young Macy was the focal point of her mother’s participation in the college admissions scandal last year. Huffman, known for her lead role in “Desperate Housewives,” paid $15,000 to rig her daughter’s university entrance exams and was subsequently sentenced to 14 days in prison. She was also ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation,” Huffman said in a written statement in September. “I broke the law. I have admitted that, and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Advertisement

Screening Of Samuel Goldwyn Films’ “Rudderless” - Arrivals
William H. Macy, left, Grace Macy, Felicity Huffman and Sophia Macy attend a screening at the Vista Theatre in 2014.
(Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

In a letter to the judge last fall, Huffman detailed why she paid William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions consultant and the mastermind behind the fraud, thousands to alter her daughter’s SAT scores. She feared her daughter’s low math scores on the exam would jeopardize her dreams of going to college and becoming an actress.

“In my desperation to be a good mother,” she wrote at the time, “I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot. I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair.”

Advertisement

According to an affidavit, Macy received a 400-point bump in her SAT exam from what she had scored on an earlier test. Authorities said it was an improvement intentionally calibrated by Singer to impress college admissions officers but not so large as to draw suspicion.

Prosecutors and Huffman said Sophia had no knowledge of the scheme.

The 10-episode second season of “The Twilight Zone” will premiere on CBS All Access later this year.

California
How the largest college admissions scandal ever let wealthy parents cheat the system
la-1552449455-ctwg8rk8vm-snap-image
California
How the largest college admissions scandal ever let wealthy parents cheat the system
When it came to getting their daughters into college, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer J.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement