‘Schitt’s Creek’ has a trailer for ‘The Crows Have Eyes 3.’ And it’s bonkers

Caw! Caw!

Moira Rose is back and extra as ever in the trailer for “The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening,” the highly anticipated movie within the show “Schitt’s Creek.”

Though Catherine O’Hara’s Moira won’t unveil the full trailer until tonight’s episode, “Schitt’s Creek” fans are getting a sneak peek thanks to the Canadian Broadcasting Co., which subtly dropped the bonkers preview Tuesday via its Twitter account for the fictional streaming service Interflix.

“There was a time when crows were our friends,” an ominous voice narrates in the teaser.

Enter Moira’s Dr. Clara Mandrake, an ornithologist who has yet to discover her true destiny as the leader of a ravenous flock of mutant birds.

“We best be returning to the lab, Nathaniel. It’s getting dark,” she says, her exaggerated old Hollywood accent suddenly cawing like a crow.

Out of nowhere, a dark swarm of winged demons descends upon them, allowing Moira to really flex her signature over-acting chops.

“Those are birds!” she shouts, shaking her fists to the sky in an over-the-top, why-me gesture. “What have we done!”

The epic and ridiculous follow-up to the cult-classic “The Crows Have Eyes” and “The Crows Have Eyes 2" has been a long time coming on “Schitt’s Creek,” which ends its run in April. After a disappointed Moira wrapped production on the sequel in the fifth season, its release was postponed indefinitely — until Interflix acquired it and saved the day. “Fly, don’t run” reads the project’s new tagline.

According to a fake press release posted to Interflix’s Twitter, the third installment in the “Crows” saga is directed by Blaire (no last name), produced by Crows Eyes III Productions Ltd. Co. Incorporated and filmed on the Bosnian Riviera.

Moira, best known for her soap opera turn as Vivienne Blake, is hailed in the marketing campaign as “the unsung hero of afternoon television,” and the movie is touted as “a timely allegory about prejudice.”