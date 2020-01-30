James Corden does drive during ‘Carpool Karaoke’ — just not all the time

This just in: Not everything you see on TV is real.

James Corden had a little fun during Wednesday night’s “The Late Late Show” when he came clean to viewers about how the “Carpool Karaoke” sausage is made.

The TV host was reacting to a “leak” that hit social media last week showing the “Karaoke” car being towed by another vehicle while Corden rode inside with Justin Bieber.

“Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn’t even driving!,” user Zoli Honig said snarkily in the caption on a video posted on Twitter and Instagram. “Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don’t *actually* need a ride.”

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

“I know this doesn’t look good,” the comic said.

Corden swore Wednesday that he drives the SUV most of the time (“95% of the time I really am endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars”). But when he and his pop guests are doing something that might not be safe, he turns over the keys and gets a tow.

Those situations might include “a dance routine or a costume change, you know, or if I’m drunk,” he said.

In the case of the Bieber shoot, he said, “it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly I just kept getting lost in his eyes.”

But there was more.

“While we’re actually getting things out in the open, I don’t really need them to help me get to work. Often, I’m at work already,” Corden said.

Oh, the scandal.

The worst part? Honig’s video has more than 13 million views, which Corden pointed out is more than some “Carpool Karaoke” episodes.