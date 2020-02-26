After conquering New York, BTS takes Los Angeles with ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Never has “Carpool Karaoke” lived up to its name better than when James Corden toted all seven members of BTS around Los Angeles in a giant eight-seat van.

“Ask him what would happen in here if we were eight people instead of seven?” Jin told RM, who acted as translator in the front seat.

“Is this your way of asking me to join the band?” Corden replied. “Is that what you’re doing? It feels like that’s what’s happening.”

While promoting their new album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” the South Korean pop phenoms -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- chatted with the “Late Late Show” host about their favorite celebrity sightings, nicknames, TV shows and more.

At the top of the video, RM explained that he was able to teach himself English by watching the hit American sitcom “Friends.” In the back of the car, Jin mumbled that he’d watched all of “Friends” too, “but I can’t speak English.”

“So, for a few years were you just walking around going, ‘We were on a break!’” Corden joked, referencing a classic “Friends” catchphrase.

No matter their first language, the “Friends” theme song seemed to be universal, making up one of the tunes the artists covered during their drive, along with Post Malone’s “Circles” and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse.” They also, of course, rocked out to several tracks from the chart-topping “Map of the Soul: 7.”

Later, Corden and the BTS crew attended a dance class in Brentwood, where they powered through some intense cardio and even taught students some signature K-pop moves.

“Nailed it! Absolutely nailed it,” the comedian said to laughs from the group.

Ahead of its Tuesday night release, the highly anticipated segment built up a considerable amount of momentum following an initial Feb. 17 Twitter announcement from “The Late Late Show” — which has amassed more than 200,000 retweets and 600,000 likes.

The one-minute trailer for the episode — posted Monday — has racked up more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Earlier this week, the K-pop stars took over New York City with Jimmy Fallon as part of a “Tonight Show” stunt after debuting their new tracks live on the “Today” show stage.

The fourth and latest studio album from BTS, including the lead single, “ON,” is available now.