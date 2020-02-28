Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Coronavirus concerns prompt ‘The Amazing Race’ to halt production

“The Amazing Race”
“The Amazing Race” has suspended production as global concerns spread about coronavirus.
(Robert Voets / CBS)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Feb. 28, 2020
12:51 PM
Share

In the face of growing coronavirus fears, production on world-travel competition series “The Amazing Race” has been halted, the network said Friday.

“CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series. All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” the network said in a statement.

No racers or members of the traveling production team on the 10-time Emmy-winning show have contracted or shown symptoms of the virus, the network said, nor were they known to be exposed. CBS promised that all involved would continue to be monitored after returning home.

Music
Coronavirus sidelines tours by Green Day, BTS and other acts touring Asia, Italy
PASADENA, CA -- SEPTEMBER 16, 2017 -- An upbeat Billie Joe Armstrong performs with Green Day at the
Music
Coronavirus sidelines tours by Green Day, BTS and other acts touring Asia, Italy
Coronavirus is complicating the global concert tour landscape as Green Day and BTS nix shows in Asia and Testament cancels a gig in Italy.
Advertisement

With only three shows in the can, the racers were headed back from Scotland after visiting only that country and England. No new production start date has been set.

According to the show’s website, the 33rd season was going to film for 25 to 30 days starting late this month.

Meanwhile, Season 32 of “Amazing Race” is set to debut in May.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement