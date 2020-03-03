Disney+ cancels two-day U.K. launch event amid coronavirus concerns

Due to coronavirus concerns, Disney has reportedly canceled a launch event in the United Kingdom for its new streaming platform, Disney+.

The studio giant cited a number of media-attendee cancellations and heightened anxiety regarding international travel in the midst of the epidemic, according to Variety. The rollout was scheduled to span two days, Thursday and Friday, prior to the service’s European debut on March 24.

“We appreciate your understanding that this decision has been made out of an abundance of caution and everyone’s best interests in mind,” Disney said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Instead, the Mouse House will hold a Disney+ executive media briefing via webcast next week.

The Disney+ launch is just the latest in a slew of entertainment events that have been scrapped because of coronavirus fears. Additional cancellations have included BTS and Green Day tour dates in Asia, a Shanghai Chinese Orchestra concert in Orange County and the annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Shuttering of almost all movie theaters in mainland China has also indefinitely postponed the releases of several films in the country, including Universal Pictures’ “Dolittle” and “1917,” Searchlight Pictures’ “Jojo Rabbit” and Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog.” Production on projects slated to shoot in areas most affected by the virus — such as the seventh “Mission: Impossible,” set to film in Italy — has been pushed back.

Disney has also closed its themed resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong while China combats the outbreak, which originated in Wuhan.