Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

PaleyFest 2020 postponed over coronavirus concerns

Barbra Streisand with host Ryan Murphy on the first night of PaleyFest 2018. This year’s festival has been postponed over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Barbra Streisand with host Ryan Murphy on the first night of PaleyFest 2018. This year’s festival has been postponed over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Greg BraxtonStaff Writer 
March 11, 2020
4:53 PM
Share

PaleyFest, the annual festival saluting popular TV series that draws thousands of fans, has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The event had been scheduled to kick off Friday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with an evening featuring the cast and producers of ABC’s “Modern Family.” Other programs scheduled during the two-week event were salutes to Disney+'s “The Mandalorian,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “One Day at a Time,” “Curb Your Enthusiam” and an evening with Dolly Parton and “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”

The postponement follows on the heels of the postponement or cancellation of a number of other large events, including South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and Coachella. The announcement comes on the same day a raft of TV shows, including “The View” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” said they were suspending or planning to suspend live audience tapings in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Based on the most recent news and out of an abundance of concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s PaleyFest,” Teresa Brady, director of communications for the Paley Center for Media, said in a statement Wednesday. “While we were looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests and staff is the highest priority. We are exploring options to reschedule the festival and all ticket purchases will be honored for the new dates.”

Advertisement

The statement said individuals who cannot attend may email CustomerCare@paleycenter.org to request a refund.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Greg Braxton
Follow Us
A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Calendar section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement