Television

NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS stop productions in response to coronavirus outbreak

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Mariska Hargitay in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which is produced by Universal Television.
(Heidi Gutman / NBC)
By Matt BrennanTelevision Editor 
March 12, 2020
10 PM
NBCUniversal and several ViacomCBS brands announced some of the TV industry’s broadest steps yet to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday, as Hollywood scrambled to respond to the pandemic.

The former’s Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Television Alternative Studios and First Run Syndication will pause production for two weeks where possible, after which the situation will be reassessed and a new start date for those titles determined. In other cases, NBCUniversal is accelerating plans to finish physical production.

Similarly, CBS, Paramount Television Studios and Showtime released a joint statement that they have begun to postpone production on pilots and current series on a case-by-case basis, “informed by the best information from health experts and government officials.”

“Some productions may continue as long as they do not involve live audiences and/or environments that are considered at risk,” the statement said.

Neither NBCUniversal nor the ViacomCBS brands specified which series would be affected or the exact criteria that would be used to determine whether or not to halt production.

The news comes as talk shows on the West Coast join those in the East in foregoing live, in-studio audiences during tapings and a rapidly expanding number of reality competitions, game shows and scripted series cease or change production plans in order to protect against the coronavirus.

Matt Brennan
Matt Brennan joined the Los Angeles Times as television editor in 2019. Previously, he served as Paste Magazine’s TV editor, and has written for Indiewire, Slate, Deadspin and LA Weekly, among others.
