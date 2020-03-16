‘Saturday Night Live’ on hold indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic

Live from New York, it’s not “Saturday Night.”

“Saturday Night Live” is officially the latest TV show to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, NBC confirmed Monday. The hit sketch comedy program, previously slated to return with new episodes on March 28, has halted production indefinitely out of concern for the safety of its cast and crew.

No new start date has been set, though the network said it will decide when to resume production based on careful monitoring of the fast-developing situation.

Actor-director John Krasinski and singer Dua Lipa were set to be featured next on “SNL” as host and musical guest, respectively. “A Quiet Place Part II,” the film Krasinski was supposed to promote, has also pushed its release because of the outbreak.

Other New-York based TV staples impacted by the virus include late-night talk shows that have suspended production through the end of March, like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and daytime talk shows that have nixed their live studio audiences for the sake of public health, including “The View.”

Production on several scripted projects, including the forthcoming seasons of “Stranger Things,” “Fargo,” “Grace and Frankie” and “The Morning Show,” has also been temporarily stalled as the pandemic continues to cancel entertainment events worldwide.