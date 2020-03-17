Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Netflix postpones inaugural L.A. comedy festival over coronavirus threat

Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong and David Letterman were among the big names scheduled for Netflix Is a Joke Fest, now on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dave Chappelle, left, Ali Wong and David Letterman were among the big names scheduled for Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the event is now on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Netflix)
By Greg BraxtonStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
3 PM
Share

In a measure of how rapidly the spread of COVID-19 has changed the entertainment landscape, just two weeks after its announcement Netflix has postponed its all-star Netflix Is A Joke Fest due to concerns over the widening coronavirus pandemic, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

The comedy festival, which was scheduled to run April 27 to May 3 at more than 20 L.A. venues, was to have featured several top comedians, including Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Amy Schumer and Ali Wong, culminating in a hall-of-fame homage to a quartet of late comedy luminaries: George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams.

Though Netflix did not announce a new date for the festival, its statement encouraged those who’ve already planned to attend to “hold onto your tickets,” and that additional information for ticket holders will be available on its website, NetflixIsAJokeFest.com, “in the weeks ahead.”

The event is the latest in a long list of entertainment cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus outbreak, including Coachella and SXSW.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Greg Braxton
Follow Us
A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Calendar section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement