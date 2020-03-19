What’s Ellen DeGeneres been up to lately? Nothing — just like all the famous friends she’s calling

Ellen DeGeneres wishes she had kids right about now.

While struggling to keep herself entertained during coronavirus social-distancing measures, the comedian, whose show has suspended production through March 30, dialed up some of her famous pals to check in. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were among them.

“John? It’s Ellen,” the talk show host said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday. “What’s going on?”

“So you have kids? I wish I had kids right now,” she says while lounging on a couch with her legs up. “I’m so bored.”

“Yeah, we’re bored too,” Legend admits.

She also called her buddy and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who celebrated his 41st birthday Wednesday.

“I’m just sitting her enjoying my wonderful family ... and uh, not much other than that,” Levine said. “What are you doing?”

“Not much, just wanted to call and say, ‘Hey,’ so happy birthday,” DeGeneres responded unenthusiastically.

“So you’re also doing nothing?” Levine asked.

“Yeah, nothing,” she answered.

DeGeneres also caught up with Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who were also practicing social distancing and dealing with some serious boredom.

They all echoed they were up to absolutely “nothing.”

“Call me in an hour,” Timberlake said before hanging up.

Hang in there, Ellen. We’re all in this together.