Television

BTS, Billie Eilish to join James Corden for quarantine edition of ‘Late Late Show’

James Corden
James Corden will host a special quarantine edition of “The Late Late Show” next week.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
March 25, 2020
9:50 AM
Leave it to “Carpool Karaoke” mastermind James Corden to round up some of the biggest names in music for a special quarantine edition of “The Late Late Show.”

On March 30, the English comedian will host “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” from his garage, accompanied remotely by Billie Eilish, BTS, John Legend and more.

In addition to featuring appearances from Hollywood stars such as Will Ferrell and David Blaine, the hourlong program will also include musical performances from BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy and Dua Lipa in London, as well as Eilish, Finneas and Legend in Los Angeles.

“Since [‘The Late Late Show’] came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” said executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe in a statement Wednesday. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits.

“Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

Throughout the show, Corden and his famous guests will also remind viewers to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as well as provide information on how to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

“Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” airs March 30 on CBS at 10 p.m. Pacific.

TelevisionMusicCoronavirus Pandemic
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
