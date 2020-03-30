Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

TV host Andy Cohen is ‘back and healthy’ while recovering from coronavirus

Andy Cohen
After a coronavirus diagnosis, TV host Andy Cohen is “back and healthy,” he tweeted Monday morning.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
March 30, 2020
8:44 AM
Share

Ten days after revealing his diagnosis, “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen is recovering from the coronavirus illness and will be back on Sirius XM radio and TV starting Monday.

“WWHL@Home” will be broadcast from Cohen’s apartment in New York City’s West Village, as had been announced March 20, the same day Cohen announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Guests Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell will appear via video chat.

“Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo!,” Cohen wrote Monday morning on Instagram. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!”

Advertisement

Other guests on tap for this week include “Vanderpump Rules’” Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on Tuesday; John Mayer on Wednesday; and Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards and Melissa and Joe Gorga on Thursday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now,” Cohen told Variety hours before he announced his illness.

Entertainment & Arts
John Prine, 73, among latest celebrities to contract coronavirus
John Prine at the 2014 Stagecoach Country Music Festival - Day 3
Entertainment & Arts
John Prine, 73, among latest celebrities to contract coronavirus
Famous folks including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim have gone public with their coronavirus diagnoses. And the list is growing.
More Coverage
Do not ask Vanessa Hudgens for coronavirus tips. She’s terrible at it

The 51-year-old’s previous Instagram post had advised fans about his diagnosis.

Advertisement

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote March 20. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

During his 10 days of recovery, Cohen had popped up occasionally on Twitter, capping his tweets with one Monday announcing, “I’m back and healthy!”

TelevisionCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement