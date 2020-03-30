TV host Andy Cohen is ‘back and healthy’ while recovering from coronavirus

Ten days after revealing his diagnosis, “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen is recovering from the coronavirus illness and will be back on Sirius XM radio and TV starting Monday.

“WWHL@Home” will be broadcast from Cohen’s apartment in New York City’s West Village, as had been announced March 20, the same day Cohen announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Guests Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell will appear via video chat.

“Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo!,” Cohen wrote Monday morning on Instagram. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!”

Other guests on tap for this week include “Vanderpump Rules’” Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on Tuesday; John Mayer on Wednesday; and Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards and Melissa and Joe Gorga on Thursday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now,” Cohen told Variety hours before he announced his illness.

The 51-year-old’s previous Instagram post had advised fans about his diagnosis.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote March 20. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

During his 10 days of recovery, Cohen had popped up occasionally on Twitter, capping his tweets with one Monday announcing, “I’m back and healthy!”