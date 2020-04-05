Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Quibi: 12 short stories about streaming’s new short-form experiment

Quibi illustration
Quibi content.
(Eleanor Shakespeare / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times
April 6, 2020
5 AM
Share
Even the name of the latest entrant in the streaming wars is enough to raise questions.

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form experiment launches today with more than 50 titles, each tailored for mobile viewing in, yes, quibis (or “quick bites”) of five, seven, nine minutes. And what better way to explore a new streaming service than by meeting it where it lives: In the brief dispatches below, you’ll find portraits of Italian past-makers, celebrity alter egos, murder houses and much more.

What’s Quibi? Join us for The Times’ 12 short stories about a short-form experiment to find out.
There are 12 stories.
Advertisement