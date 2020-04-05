Quibi: 12 short stories about streaming’s new short-form experiment

Even the name of the latest entrant in the streaming wars is enough to raise questions.
Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form experiment launches today with more than 50 titles, each tailored for mobile viewing in, yes, quibis (or “quick bites”) of five, seven, nine minutes. And what better way to explore a new streaming service than by meeting it where it lives: In the brief dispatches below, you’ll find portraits of Italian past-makers, celebrity alter egos, murder houses and much more.
What’s Quibi? Join us for The Times’ 12 short stories about a short-form experiment to find out.
There are 12 stories.
The premiere episode of Quibi’s “Speedrun” is expected to focus on games that can simulate the experience of being outside and in nature, a topic picked once it became clear that many of us would be at home until further notice due to coronvirus health crisis.
Pastel-tinted, with a modern, earthy set, don’t call “Sexology with Shan Boodram” 'scandalous.’ Its goal is to facilitate better sex.
Nicole Richie launches ‘Nikki Fre$h,’ a series about her gardening/rapping alter ego, on Quibi. It’s eco-conscious hip-hop comedy.
Two TV obsessions — true crime and home renovation — meet in Quibi’s “Murder House Flip.” Here’s how they pulled it off.
Traditional ways of hand-making pasta are preserved in the Quibi series “Shape of Pasta,” hosted by L.A. chef Evan Funke.
With “Prodigy,” hosted by Megan Rapinoe, Quibi examines young superstar athletes — and attempts to go beyond “analytics.”
Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster are the new hosts of “Singled Out,” taking over for original MTV hosts Jenny McCarthy and Chris Hardwick in this Quibi revival.
With “Last Night’s Late Night,” Quibi planned to round up the best of a familiar form. Then the coronavirus outbreak transformed the genre overnight.
Chance the Rapper, who takes over for Ashton Kutcher as the mastermind of Quibi’s “Punk’d” revival, explains the prank show’s long-lasting appeal.
Come to “Dishmantled” to see two chefs cannon-blasted with a mystery food. Stay for host Tituss Burgess’ irresistible energy.
“NightGowns,” about the live drag show that “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Sasha Velour has been hosting since 2015, feels more essential than ever.
Quibi’s “Fierce Queens,” narrated by Reese Witherspoon, is a frank, sometimes funny glimpse at aspects of the animal kingdom usually avoided on TV.