Television

‘Saturday Night Live’ to deliver brand new, socially distant episode this weekend

‘Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update’
Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che will likely have a different “Weekend Update” configuration as “SNL” broadcasts while social distancing this Saturday.
(Rosalind O’Connor / NBC)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
April 9, 2020
1:39 PM
“Saturday Night Live” is about to live up to its name again.

On Saturday, with almost all TV production shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, the long-running NBC sketch comedy will come to audiences in a live broadcast, a show spokesman said Thursday. Cast members, working at an appropriate social distance, will deliver a new “Weekend Update” and other original content. Details are scant, but remote participation does open the door to any number of special guest stars.

Still, some associated with the show are dealing with grief amid the pandemic.

“SNL” lost veteran sketch music producer Hal Willner to complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che said Monday that the disease had claimed his grandmother’s life.

“I’m doing OK, considering,” Che told the Hollywood Reporter. “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone.”

The new, socially distant episode of “SNL” will air at 11:30 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
