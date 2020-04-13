‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst will conduct a virtual reunion show for season finale

Like the rest of TV, “Survivor” was forced to postpone production on its upcoming season due to the coronavirus outbreak. But the “Winners at War” reunion show must go on.

On Monday, CBS confirmed that longtime host Jeff Probst will still unveil the champion of “Survivor: Winners at War” during the Season 40 finale on May 13, though the newest Sole Survivor won’t be physically present to collect the whopping $2-million prize.

Instead of the typical winner announcement and following reunion special — which brings all the castaways back together in one studio — Probst will conduct a virtual postgame, connecting “by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.”

The three-hour season finale event will be preceded by “a special two-hour penultimate episode,” airing May 6.

After an epic 39-day battle, one castaway will take home the $2 million prize during the three-hour season finale! #Survivor pic.twitter.com/4hN02Gk9VO — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 13, 2020

Additionally, the network announced that the 32nd season of “The Amazing Race” will premiere shortly thereafter on May 20 at 8 p.m. Pacific. The first episode will feature host Phil Keoghan welcoming contestants to this season’s Los Angeles-based starting destination: the Hollywood Bowl.

Like “Survivor,” the 33rd season of “The Amazing Race” was among the first productions to shut down amid the public health emergency.

Other series affected by the pandemic include “The Bachelor,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Family Feud,” “The Price Is Right,” “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” as well as scripted series such as “Stranger Things,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Pose.”

The highly anticipated finale of “Survivor: Winners at War” begins May 13 at 8 p.m. Pacific on CBS.