Television

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have had wildly different COVID-19 stories

Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos
Actress Ali Wentworth and news anchor George Stephanopoulos, who are married, both tested positive for COVID-19.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
April 15, 2020
12:17 PM
Actress Ali Wentworth was “deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever” while battling COVID-19. Her husband, news anchor George Stephanopoulos? Not so much.

Appearing via video chat on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday, the couple detailed their vastly different experiences with the novel coronavirus, “which is very indicative of our lives,” according to Wentworth.

“I get corona, and I’m ... sweating and achy and going crazy like Martin Sheen in ‘Apocalypse Now,’ and George gets it, and he has no symptoms,” the comedy star said. “The whole thing annoyed me, Jimmy, and if I wasn’t quarantined with him, we would probably take a separate weekend away.”

The “Good Morning America” host, however, was “surprised” he tested positive at all, considering he “never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath — no chills.” So far, Stephanopoulos has suffered only some lower-back pain and a brief loss of smell.

Meanwhile, Wentworth was confined to her bedroom for about 16 days, focusing on recovery, eating warm meals delivered by her partner and binge-watching “all seven seasons of ‘Mad Men.’”

“In my delirium, I actually believed ... I was married to Jon Hamm and that he was cheating on me,” she joked. “And so now George is quarantined whether we’re in a pandemic or not.”

TelevisionCoronavirus Pandemic
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
