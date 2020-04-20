CNN’s Brooke Baldwin calls coronavirus battle a ‘full two-week beating’

Chris Cuomo isn’t the only CNN anchor with a nasty case of COVID-19.
On Sunday, “CNN Newsroom” host Brooke Baldwin published a “coronavirus diary” detailing her own “relentless, scary and lonely” battle with the respiratory illness, which “took a full two-week beating” on her body.
“I thought ‘Do I show everyone these photos of me taken at my WORST?’ Yes. Yes I do,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram, announcing the release of her CNN piece. “I want you to see the unvarnished version... but also that it’s oh-so-possible to beat this. Not to mention, in my darkest moments: I found truth in clarity and connection. ‘When I was sick and my body came to a screeching halt, I stopped doing and started really feeling.’”
IT’S PUBLISHED! ❤️ Here is my experience about what battling #COVID19 these last two weeks has been like. I thought “Do I show everyone these photos of me taken at my WORST?” Yes. Yes I do. I want you to see the unvarnished version... but also that it’s oh-so-possible to beat this. Not to mention, in my darkest moments: I found truth in clarity and connection. “When I was sick and my body came to a screeching halt, I stopped doing and started really feeling.” Read on and please feel free to share. Link in bio. (Doc appointment this week... hope to be back 📺 April 27!) #nyc #covid #pug #coronavirusdiary #cnn
While fighting the disease, the veteran broadcast journalist showed a wide range of physical symptoms, from “constant body aches” to lost senses of smell and taste, which also took a toll on her mental health.
“I got sick and lost my ability to do my job,” Baldwin’s essay read. “I was suddenly cut off from my purpose, and even isolated from my own husband, left to experience the virus firsthand all by myself. Like so many others.”
The newscaster added that the virus “zapped” both her appetite and her energy, causing her to sleep “10-12 hours at night, waking many mornings soaking wet having sweat through the sheets.” A “golf-ball sized gland” also developed under her jaw.
On “Prime Time,” fellow CNN star Cuomo recalled having a similarly “freaky” bout with the virus, which sent him into a restless, achy, hallucinatory nighttime stupor.
On this rainy NYC Monday... I wanted to share with you my news: I THINK I’VE NEARLY BATTLED THIS BEAST. 🦠 🤞🏻 I snapped this shot of myself on Easter Sunday to mark the first day (on Day 10) in which I started feeling shades of myself. 💪🏼To mark this occasion, I put on actual sneakers and sunglasses to remember what it feels like to actually go OUT, as in leave my apartment, as in feel normal. (Obviously I didn’t but I told myself: “Soon enough, self. Soon enough.”) I haven’t taken Tylenol for the body aches in 36 hours... and my chief complaint right now is simply the remnants of a cough and what feels like a head cold. I am still sleeping 10 hours at night battling this thing. I still can’t fully taste or smell... but I caught just the slightest whiff of peppermint in my tea this morning. #progress My appetite has been small... toast, soup, tea... for the day. But I’m starting to feel curious about food again — a good sign. One of my friends whose family members had coronavirus used the best metaphor: “It just felt like their bodies were at the last rinse of a wash cycle. Like in a washing machine going hard fighting this thing. But then it stopped and they felt like clean clothes.” Y’all, I think I’m just a *few days away* from that full feeling... and I CANNOT FREAKING WAIT. Thank you again for your ❤️ and 🙏🏼. It massively helped. I’m. Almost. There. #coronavirus #cleanclothes #battle #nearvictory #rollercoaster #effcovid
Titled “How fighting coronavirus taught me about the gift of connection,” Baldwin’s piece reflected on some of the positive effects of her diagnosis as well — mainly the outpouring of support she received after testing positive.
“I realized that sharing my own vulnerability with others online and receiving positive energy and well-wishes back brings me the gift of connection,” she said. “I quickly discovered how grateful I was to all of these people showing me love. It didn’t take long for me to learn to lean in and receive it. In my darker moments, I would log on to Instagram just to be lifted up by love.”
WOW. I feel the ❤️❤️❤️. Hello from... bed... where I’ve been for a few days now. Thank you for all of your 🙏🏼, 🦠 advice, 📺 and 📚 recommendations, humor, etc. It’s been a steady routine over here of Extra Strength Tylenol, cough meds, Vitamin C, ☀️, liquids, hot 🚿, melatonin, pug hugs, rest — repeat. I’m very healthy and feel like one of the lucky ones... but am careful to still take this day by day. Still get teary-eyed at night seeing the @empirestatebldg beating red, honoring the first responders and medical professionals on the front lines. 🚔 🏥 WE WILL GET THRU THIS. #stayhome #americastrong #coronacrew #pug (PS My hubs is 🤞🏻healthy and has been a champ dealing with me! 😷)
Since going public with her condition, Baldwin has been keeping thousands of concerned Instagram followers updated on her COVID-19 journey and quarantine activities. She noted in her latest Instagram post that she hopes to return to the air by April 27 following a doctor’s appointment this week.
“So, yeah ... eff Covid. But also ... thank you?” she concluded her lengthy diary entry. “I wouldn’t wish this virus upon anyone, but I hope as my smell and taste and some sense of normalcy start to return, that I will also hold onto the clarity and connection I found while I was so damn sick.”