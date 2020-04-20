What’s on TV Tuesday: Grammys Salute to Prince; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Flash (N) 8 p.m. CW
American Experience The new episode “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World” tells the story of Norman Borlaug, an American agronomist who won the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts fighting global hunger. He was able to dramatically increase the global food supply. 8 p.m. KOCE
Seven Worlds, One Planet Highlights from the nature documentary series. 8 p.m. BBC America
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow9 p.m. CW
Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) reflects on her life and the woman she has become in her fight to regain control of the family business and Lucious (Terrence Howard) can’t deny his feelings for her, in the series finale of the music industry drama. Trai Byers and Bryshere “Yazz” Gray also star with guest star Kiandra Richardson. 9 p.m. Fox
Frontline The new episode “Coronavirus Pandemic” documents the government response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., with a focus on how the crisis impacts poor children in the Midwest. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chopped A rare snack food. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
The Curse of Oak Island (N) 9 p.m. History
One Day at a Time Penelope (Justina Machado) is worried when Alex (Marcel Ruiz) needs a large amount of money right away in this new episode of the comedy. Todd Grinnell, India de Beaufort, Isabella Gomez and Stephen Tobolowsky also star. (N) 9:30 p.m. Pop and TV Land
For Life This new episode uses flashbacks to tell the story of Aaron’s (Nicholas Pinnock) incarceration from his start as a new inmate to becoming an attorney and social justice crusader. Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson and Boris McGiver also star with guest stars Brandon J. Dirden, Erik Jensen and James McDaniel. 10 p.m. ABC
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Premiere. (N) 10 p.m. A&E
The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) takes Shahzad (Dante Hoagland) to his first basketball game and teaches him how to finesse his way to courtside seats. Ryan Gaul also stars in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince This new special, taped in January at the L.A. Convention Center, features an all-star lineup of musical artists in a salute to the musician. The lineup includes several of Prince’s musical friends and collaborators, including his band the Revolution, singer and percussionist Sheila E. and funk band Morris Day and the Time. John Legend, Usher, Earth, Wind & Fire, Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent and others perform. 9 p.m. CBS
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 and 7:45 a.m., 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m.CSPAN
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Mayor Garcetti’s Check-In: Young Angelenos Life during the COVID-19 pandemic: Mayor Eric Garcetti and Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of L.A. County Public Health Department. (N) 6:30 p.m. KCET
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Ayesha Curry. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Harvey Guillen; Brian Stokes Mitchell performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Pitbull (“I Believe That We Will Win”); Josh Hutcherson (“Future Man”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox (“Empire”); Sherri Shepherd (“Mr. Iglesias”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Wendi McLendon-Covey; Lucas Till. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Tracy Morgan, Ryan Gaul, and Dante Hoagland (“The Last O.G.”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Blair Underwood. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Liv Tyler; Kimora Lee Simmons. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Parenting during quarantine. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; Jeff Salvatore and nurses from the Swab Squad. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lin-Manuel Miranda. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Halle Berry; Russell Westbrook; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Holland. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ray Romano; Melanie C performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis; Aubrey Plaza. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Model Tyra Banks. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Murder, She Said (1961) 8 a.m. TCM
A River Runs Through It (1992) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 8:30 a.m. TMC
21 Jump Street (2012) 8:47 a.m. and 7:08 p.m. Starz
Se7en (1995) 9 a.m. AMC
Strangers on a Train (1951) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Rudy (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 10:45 a.m. IFC
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Amélie (2001) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax
Rocketman (2019) 11:10 a.m. Epix
Dial M for Murder (1954) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Blinded by the Light (2019) 11:30 a.m. HBO
Speed (1994) Noon AMC
Noah (2014) Noon FX
Silver Streak (1976) 12:59 p.m. Encore
Hanna (2011) 1:13 p.m. Cinemax
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 1:15 p.m. Epix
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2 p.m. TMC
Role Models (2008) 2:55 p.m. Starz
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 3 and 11:30 p.m. FX
Wait Until Dark (1967) 3 p.m. TCM
Bridesmaids (2011) 3:45 p.m. HBO
About Last Night (2014) 4 p.m. BET
Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. WGN America
Alpha (2018) 4:34 p.m. Encore
Brothers (2009) 4:40 p.m. Cinemax
The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB
The Group (1966) 5 p.m. TCM
Under Siege (1992) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Lone Survivor (2013) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
Ice Age (2002) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Women (1939) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Die Hard 2 (1990) 7:55 p.m. HBO
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 8 p.m. AMC
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 8 p.m. Epix
Avatar (2009) 8 p.m. FX
Batman Begins (2005) 8 p.m. Paramount
The Impossible (2012) 8 p.m. TMC
The Jungle Book (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) 9 p.m. KVCR
Adrift (2018) 10 p.m. TMC
Green Book (2018) 10:05 p.m. Showtime
Instant Family (2018) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Cry Havoc (1943) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Accused (1988) 10:21 p.m. Encore
Taken (2008) 11 p.m. IFC
The Dark Knight (2008) 11:15 p.m. Paramount
Black Hawk Down (2001) 11:30 p.m. Ovation