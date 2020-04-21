‘Friends’ cast invites you to its HBO Max reunion special

Looking forward to the forthcoming “Friends” reunion special? Here’s a chance to be there in the flesh.

On Tuesday, the stars of the beloved ‘90s sitcom — Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer— invited fans on their respective Instagram pages to help raise money for America’s Food Fund for a chance to hang out with them.

The actors are offering six tickets to the taping of their upcoming HBO Max reunion special. Winners will also get to sip coffee with the cast at “Central Perk” as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

“Hey, it’s us…your FRIENDS. And We Are All In! Some of you may have heard about a reunion special that we are doing for HBO Max? Well… WE want YOU and five of YOUR Friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24,” Perry posted on his Instagram account. “Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had.”

The tickets and studio tour are part of the All In Challenge, which brings together celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment and more to provide food to people in need. All funds will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

“We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to,” Aniston posted on her Instagram.

Other celebs participating in the challenge include Madonna, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds.

Also announced Tuesday, HBO Max, AT&T’s new streaming service, will launch May 27.