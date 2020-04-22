What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Will & Grace’ finale; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Superstore Mateo and Cheyenne (Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom) disagree on how to celebrate her 21st birthday. Also, Dina (Lauren Ash) tries to help Amy (America Ferrera) keep a big secret from Jonah (Ben Feldman) in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Katy Keene Katy (Lucy Hale) tries to get to the bottom of a serious allegation against Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Last Man Standing Kyle and Mandy (Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook) reveal secrets to Mike and Vanessa (Tim Allen, Nancy Travis), respectively, with promises that they’ll be kept. 8 p.m. Fox

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!

Man With a Plan (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine The entire squad is on high alert when a massive blackout hits Brooklyn. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero and Joe Lo Truglio star in the season finale of the police comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) struggles to shake off past disappointments while Grace (Debra Messing) starts experiencing false labor pains. Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star in the finale of the rebooted comedy. A half-hour retrospective hosted by McCormack follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Murphy, Jess and Felix (Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham and Morgan Krantz) work on a plan to cover up their new business scheme in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

The Real Housewives of New York City 9 p.m. Bravo

The Great Food Truck Race In the season finale of the unscripted culinary competition, the last two teams return to Los Angeles, where host Tyler Florence brings the trucks to an upscale winery for the final round. 9 p.m. Food Network

We’re Here This new unscripted miniseries follows a group of small-town residents as they’re trained to participate in a one-night-only drag performance. Acting as mentors to these drag novices are former contestants of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” including Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue), Eureka O’Hara (David Huggard) and Shangela Laquifa Wadley (D.J. Pierce). The premiere is set in Gettysburg, Pa. 9 p.m. HBO

Shaq Life Shaquille O’Neal’s European tour threatens to come crashing down in two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. TNT

Broke Jackie and Elizabeth (Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero) discover a secret stash of love letters that suggest their mother had an affair. Also, Javier (Jaime Camil) takes a job as a painter. Fred Stoller and Lesley Ann Warren guest star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Tommy (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Public anticipation is building as assistant district attorney Carisi (Peter Scanavino) begins the trial of movie mogul Toby Moore (returning guest star Ian McShane), while detectives deal with setbacks in several other cases in the season finale of the long-running procedural drama. Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Kelli Giddish also star.10 p.m. NBC

Top Chef After a concert by the L.A. Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the chefs serve music director Gustavo Dudamel and his musicians at downtown L.A.'s Otium restaurant. 10 p.m. Bravo



2020 NFL Draft The annual selection of college players by NFL teams will proceed with social distancing restrictions in place. Louisiana State quarterback (and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner) Joe Burrow is projected to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert likely top-10 picks. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL



Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 a.m. and 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Alicia Keys. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Natalie Dormer; Samin Nosrat. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Scott Wolf (“Inside Game”); Karen Huger (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jay Hernandez; Pat Harvey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Chef Carla Hall; Shaggy performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Real Debbie Allen. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Focus; River Rose; LL Cool J; Christian Siriano; Joel McHale; Octavia Spencer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Gaining weight while on stay-at-home orders. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Hemsworth (“Extraction”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Brain Balance Centers. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kaley Cuoco. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Rhett & Link; Tones and I perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin; chef Ina Garten. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arnold Schwarzenegger. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hugh Jackman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Second Chance Theatre. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Erin Moriarty. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 8 a.m. FXX

Argo (2012) 8 a.m. IFC

Primary (1960) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Year of the Dog (2007) 8:15 a.m. TMC

Unthinkable (2010) 8:34 a.m. Encore

The Firm (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC

The Birds (1963) 10 a.m. Sundance

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform

Frequency (2000) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax

Attack the Block (2011) 11:10 a.m. Epix

The Candidate (1972) 11:15 a.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 11:40 a.m.and 6:22 p.m. Encore

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

The Departed (2006) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Surf’s Up (2007) 12:37 p.m. Starz

A Quiet Place (2018) 12:40 p.m. Epix

Creed (2015) 12:40 p.m. VH1

Neighbors (2014) 1 p.m. FXX

In Her Shoes (2005) 1:05 p.m. Cinemax

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 1:15 p.m. IFC

Warrior (2011) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Seven Days in May (1964) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Cast Away (2000) 3:20 p.m. Cinemax

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 4 p.m. AMC

Face/Off (1997) 4 p.m. IFC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

The Goodbye Girl (1977) 5 p.m. TCM

True Grit (2010) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Sneakers (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Se7en (1995) 7 p.m. IFC

The Sunshine Boys (1975) 7 p.m. TCM

American Pie (1999) 7:20 p.m. HBO

Pretty Woman (1990) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:31 p.m. Syfy

Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. AMC

The Living Daylights (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon; 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Paramount

The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975) 9 p.m. TCM

Widows (2018) 9:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 10:22 p.m. Encore

The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC