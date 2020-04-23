Watch Jerry Seinfeld back in action for Netflix comedy special, his first in 22 years

Jerry Seinfeld is back to lighten the mood amid a global health pandemic.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped a trailer for the comedy legend’s forthcoming original stand-up special, “23 Hours to Kill,” his first after a 22-year intermission.

Set to premiere next month, the show features bits satirizing classic “James Bond” films (the trailer begins with the comic chained to a table, a laser inching its way toward his crotch) and cuts to Seinfeld, clad in a black suit, onstage at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, where the special was recorded.

“Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window, so we can all see the lifeless, collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out from underneath the impotent belt lying helpless?” he asks in the teaser."How much more money is it to bring this wall down another foot?”

According to Netflix, the “Seinfeld” star will also tackle “talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called ‘great’ restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts” in the comedy special.

The comic has worked previously with the streaming company, including “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which Seinfeld created, directed and starred in. In 2019, Netflix acquired the global streaming rights to the sitcom “Seinfeld.”

“23 Hours to Kill” premieres May 5 on Netflix.