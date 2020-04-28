Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

Dr. Fauci saw Brad Pitt’s ‘SNL’ impersonation of him. So how did Pitt do?

Dr. Anthony Fauci & Brad Pitt
Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, was portrayed by Brad Pitt on “Saturday Night Live.”
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press, left; NBC, right)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Few people are lucky enough to be portrayed onscreen by their favorite actor.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been a prominent voice during the coronavirus crisis, had his wish granted over the weekend when Brad Pitt played him in the cold open of “Saturday Night Live.”

“I’m a great fan of Brad,” Fauci said in an interview with Telemundo on Monday. “That’s the reason why when people ask me who’d I like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt because he’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

Pitt donned Fauci’s signature glasses and nailed his Brooklyn accent during “SNL’s” second at-home episode in a sketch that pointedly criticized the way President Trump has handled his press conferences during the pandemic.

At the end of the sketch, the actor removed his wig and glasses to thank Fauci for “your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time” as well as the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front lines.

“I think he showed that he is a really classy guy,” Fauci said of Pitt’s homage. “So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person.”

Television
Sonaiya Kelley
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
