Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

Netflix is making a comedy set in the coronavirus outbreak

Jenji Kohan
“Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan will produce a Netflix series set and filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
2:56 PM
Share

As hundreds of films and TV series around the world have shuttered to help stem the tide of the novel coronavirus, a new Netflix comedy aims to adapt production around quarantine.

“Social Distance,” an upcoming anthology series from “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan, will feature actors filming themselves in their homes while under quarantine. The series, which will be set during the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin production in a few weeks.

Company Town
Reopening California: Hollywood is figuring out how to start rolling again
486249-et-ct-los-angeles-production-crunch-02.c-mjc.jpg
Company Town
Reopening California: Hollywood is figuring out how to start rolling again
Hollywood is eager to get back to work after the coronavirus outbreak, but union officials, studio executives and others must first agree on new protocols to make filming safe again.

“We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe,” Kohan said in a statement. “We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.”

Advertisement

Kohan will serve as producer on the show, which will be produced, directed and written remotely. Fellow “Orange Is the New Black” alum Hilary Weisman Graham has been named showrunner and Diego Velasco will direct.

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sonaiya Kelley
Follow Us
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement