Television

Catch up with your favorite TV stars with new L.A. Times podcast ‘Can’t Stop Watching’

Can’t Stop Watching logo
Can’t Stop Watching starts May 5.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Yvonne Villarreal
April 29, 2020
4 AM
Hosted by L.A. Times television reporter Yvonne Villarreal, “Can’t Stop Watching: Your TV faves on their TV faves” features conversations with TV stars who’ve helped make the recent weeks of self-quarantine both bearable and entertaining. The actors and showrunners interviewed on the podcast will talk about their most fascinating roles, how their characters would handle the coronavirus, and what they’re watching on television right now. The podcast premieres on May 5, with several episodes released each week, so subscribe today.

Credits

The team behind our “Can’t Stop Watching” podcast includes reporter and host Yvonne Villarreal, producer Paige Hymson, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and engineer Mike Heflin. Booking help from Elena Howe. Special thanks to Julia Turner, Matt Brennan, Clint Schaff, Lora Victorio, Dave Lewis, Alison Farias, Justin Ray and Brittany Hite.

Yvonne Villarreal
Yvonne Villarreal covers television for the Los Angeles Times.
