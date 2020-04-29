“Mrs. America,” now streaming on Hulu, is a limited series about the decade-long battle over the Equal Rights Amendment and the culture war it helped ignite.
On one side is conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) and an army of bread-baking housewives who permanently reshaped the Republican Party. On the other is a group of feminists including Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba) and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman) who fought to enshrine gender equality into the Constitution — but often disagreed about how to realize this shared goal.
Creator Dahvi Waller conducted extensive research into this chapter of history but, like all historical dramas, the series takes some dramatic license. Here’s our episode-by-episode guide to what’s fact and what’s fiction in “Mrs. America”:
The Illinois conservative wasn’t always an ardent anti-feminist. Learn how she became enemy number one of the Equal Rights Amendment.
The Ms. magazine co-founder and face of the feminist movement was criticized for her glamour — including by those who shared her politics.
The first black woman elected to Congress ran for president in 1972 — and was stung by her lack of support from the women’s movement and black politicians.
The pioneering author of “The Feminine Mystique” found herself in dust-ups with Schlafly, her fellow feminists and her ex-husband over the years.
“Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc” shows Brenda and Marc Feigen Fasteau debating the Schlaflys — and Phyllis realizing her son, John, is gay.