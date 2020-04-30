As Broadway star Nick Cordero fights COVID-19, his wife believes ‘he will wake up’

Amanda Kloots, dancer and wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero, offered another update Thursday on her husband’s health while he remains hospitalized with COVID-19.

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Kloots said the “Rock of Ages” actor had a “really, really low” blood count earlier today while fighting the respiratory illness.

“Today was supposed to be putting in a [breathing tube] and a feeding tube,” Kloots told “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King via video chat. “Unfortunately, this morning, his blood count was really, really low. Low blood count can mean that he’s internally bleeding from somewhere, so now we have to wait.”

The Tony nominee — who has been in a medically induced coma for weeks at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles — has suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery recently, including septic shock and a leg amputation.

“He started to get better, and we had plans to take him off the ventilator,” Kloots told King. “And then I get a phone call that he got an infection. His pulse, gone, and they had to resuscitate his heart. … The call that morning was supposed to be, ‘We’re taking him off the ventilator today because he’s doing so well.’”

Still, the mother and fitness instructor, who shares a 10-month-old son with Cordero, is committed to staying positive as she prays for her husband to get better. Throughout Cordero’s coronavirus journey, Kloots has been sharing uplifting videos on social media with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

Her optimism has inspired others in Cordero’s circle, including his “Waitress” and “Rock of Ages” castmates, who staged virtual reunions last week in honor of their friend. Kloots and her baby boy, Elvis, have been staying in the guest house of Cordero’s “Bullets Over Broadway” costar Zach Braff while awaiting his recovery.

“I feel like there’s an army of people behind him — behind us — and I just believe,” Kloots said on “CBS This Morning.” “I get chills saying it. I just believe that he will wake up.”