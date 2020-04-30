Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

The ‘Parks and Recreation’ cast reunites tonight. Here’s how to watch

‘Parks and Recreation’
Amy Poehler Nick Offerman, center, and Jim O’Heir in “Parks and Recreation.”
(Ben Cohen / NBC)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
12:40 PM
NBC and Universal Television’s highly anticipated “A Parks and Recreation Special” airs tonight, five years after the beloved TV show wrapped its seven-season run in 2015.

Announced last week, the scripted, 30-minute special will benefit hunger-relief nonprofit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund and feature the series’ original cast.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta will be there, as well as “several guest stars from the Pawnee universe,” according to NBC’s announcement.

“Hi! I’m Amy Poehler, inviting you to a very special reunion of ‘Parks and Rec,’ all shot from our homes,” Poehler said in a promotional video Monday. “We are coming together to raise money for Feeding America, and we hope you’ll join us.”

In the special, the Indiana town’s most optimistic resident, Leslie Knope (Poehler), connects with fellow citizens in a time of social distancing.

In a recent conference call with Entertainment Weekly, series co-creator Michael Schur said that “the whole special is not about the disease, honestly. It’s about people coping with it and sort of trying to navigate in their daily lives.”

“A Parks and Recreation Special” will air tonight at 8:30 p.m. Pacific on NBC, preceded at 8 p.m. by “The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation,” which was filmed at last year’s PaleyFest LA.

Coronavirus Pandemic
Dorany Pineda
