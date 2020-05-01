Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

New dad Anderson Cooper’s colleagues are ‘beyond happy’ about his baby news

Anderson Cooper
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son Thursday night.
(Peter Kramer / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
May 1, 2020
10:56 AM
Congrats were in order for Anderson Cooper on Friday’s morning news circuit after the CNN anchor announced some big news of his own.

Gayle King of “CBS This Morning,” Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show and more of Cooper’s contemporaries are rallying around the veteran broadcaster, who recently became a father. Cooper proudly announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, Thursday night at the end of CNN’s global town hall on the coronavirus.

“Happy news this morning from our friend Anderson Cooper of CNN,” Guthrie said Friday. “Welcome to the world, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. He was born Monday by a surrogate — a healthy baby, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Editorial comment: He’s adorable ... Anderson, we are beyond happy for you.”

“We certainly are,” added Guthrie’s co-host, Hoda Kotb. “He said that his mom, his dad and brother, who have all passed — he felt like they were all gathered around the little baby and him. I thought it was beautiful too.”

“CBS This Morning” volleyed the feel-good story to correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, who started at CNN as an intern before serving as an associate producer on “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

“Gayle, you know Anderson is the reason I have a career in journalism — hiring me straight out of my internship and mentoring me to this day,” Duthiers said after delivering the report on his former colleague. “I’m not the only one who reveres him, and this news filled my heart with joy.”

“Oh gosh, me too, Vlad,” King replied. “I was watching last night, live, when he said it. Number one, it was such a surprise — who knew? ... But Anderson was so giddy and so happy, and just seeing that made me happy. ... And isn’t it good to have joy in this particular time? I’m over the moon about this story.”

Several journalists, including Guthrie, Kotb, CNN’s Erin Burnett and Fox News’ Bret Baier, also celebrated Cooper on social media. See more reactions below.

Television
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
