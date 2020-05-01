Movies on TV this week, May 3 - 9: ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 3 - 9, 2020

Almost Famous (2000) SHOW Thur. 10:30 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) CMAX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Bicycle Thieves (1948) TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) ENCORE Sun. 7:47 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Fri. 12:39 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:08 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) KCBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Milk (2008) STARZ Thur. 7:56 a.m. STARZ Fri. 2:13 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 9 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) AMC Sun. 7:50 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

The Searchers (1956) TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AXS Fri. 4:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TBS Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TBS Mon. 10:14 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 5 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 3 - 9, 2020

Argo (2012) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:08 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ AMC Mon. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ AMC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ BBCA Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ BBCA Sun. Noon BBCA Mon. 2:01 a.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:31 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

The Watch (2012) ★ IFC Sun. 6 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 3 - 9, 2020

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Sun. 11 a.m. FX Mon. Noon FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ CMAX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ STARZ Fri. 1:38 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Sun. 9:25 a.m.

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ ENCORE Mon. 10:39 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ STARZ Tues. 6:59 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Fri. 10 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 4:31 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:44 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 12:10 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 3 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 12:55 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Thur. 9:20 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 9:15 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 4:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Wed. Noon

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 3:04 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ OVA Mon. 11 p.m. OVA Tues. 8 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ POP Tues. 7 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ SUND Mon. 5 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ DISNXD Sun. 5 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 11 p.m. SUND Fri. 10 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 8:05 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ SYFY Mon. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 5 p.m. USA Fri. 6:30 p.m. USA Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:05 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10 a.m. SUND Thur. 10 a.m. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Fri. 12:39 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ CMT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ FREE Tues. 6 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ FREE Sat. 3 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ CMT Mon. Noon

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ SUND Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ FREE Thur. 4 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 7:33 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 2:58 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ DISNXD Sat. 6 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ STARZ Fri. 12:06 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 12:12 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ SHOW Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. Noon

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ FREE Tues. Noon

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:20 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:35 p.m. OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ FREE Mon. 8 p.m. FREE Tues. 3 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ HBO Sat. 7:26 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ CMAX Tues. 6:40 a.m. CMAX Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TNT Sun. 4 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 2 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ COM Sun. 12:30 p.m. COM Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ COM Sun. 2:45 p.m. COM Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Wed. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ BBCA Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ BBCA Sun. Noon BBCA Mon. 2:01 a.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ COM Sat. 8 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ SYFY Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ SYFY Sat. 6:30 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 9:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 12:06 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 8:54 a.m. STARZ Mon. 6:43 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ A Sun. Noon

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ SHOW Fri. Noon

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ KTLA Sun. 2 p.m. WGN Sat. 6 a.m. WGN Sat. 8 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 4:30 p.m. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m. SUND Sat. 2:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ FREE Thur. 7 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 12:09 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 9 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 10:10 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ SHOW Tues. 6 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMAX Sun. 6 a.m. CMAX Thur. 4:50 a.m. CMAX Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TNT Wed. 4 p.m. TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 5:50 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AXS Fri. 4:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 10:30 a.m. SYFY Mon. 3 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 6:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ FX Sun. 8 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TBS Mon. 3:53 p.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ TMC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 7:15 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SUND Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m. COM Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 5 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 2:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. 11 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sat. 5:25 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ FREE Sun. 6:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ FREE Sun. 8:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ FREE Sun. 3:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ FREE Sun. Noon

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:02 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ SYFY Mon. 9:57 p.m. SYFY Tues. 7:15 p.m. USA Fri. 8:45 p.m. USA Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ FREE Sat. 1 p.m. FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of May 3 - 9, 2020

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. La misión más explosiva del equipo A comienza cuando la capitana Charisa, antigua novia de Fénix, persigue a todos los agentes por un delito que no cometieron. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Ace in the Hole (1951) ★★ Kirk Douglas, Jan Sterling. A New York newsman in New Mexico delays a cave-in victim’s rescue to milk the story. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Adiós a Mi Pueblo (1974) Gerardo Reyes, Juan Gallardo. La pobreza obliga a abandonar su pueblo y emigrar a la gran ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 9:55 a.m. HBO Wed. 5:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Adopt a Highway (2019) Ethan Hawke, Chris Sullivan. When an ex-convict finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster, he gains a new lease on life, deciding to dedicate himself to making sure the child has a good life. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:23 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

After Hours (1985) ★★★ Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette. A Manhattan yuppie enters dark SoHo, led by strange women into the urban unknown. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Al rojo vivo (1975) Jorge Rivero, Rodolfo de Anda. Dos amigos inseparables se convierten en enemigos, por culpa de una mujer perversa de la que los dos están enamorados. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Tues. 2:45 a.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Wed. 7 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:06 a.m.

All Creatures Here Below (2018) David Dastmalchian, Karen Gillan. Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, Mo., a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

All Night Long (1962) ★★★ Patrick McGoohan, Marti Stevens. A jealous jazz drummer at a party tries to make his bandleader think his wife is unfaithful. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m. FX Mon. Noon FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Wed. 5:34 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Ronny Howard. Four teens in 1962 California get a final, nostalgic glimpse of innocence before facing their postgraduation lives. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 12:35 p.m. SHOW Sat. 5:15 p.m.

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Amor de la calle (1950) Mercedes Barba, Fernando Fernández. Un vendedor de tortas emplea a tres niños, la hermana de uno de ellos no puede pagar la renta, y el casero la acosa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:38 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:24 a.m. STARZ Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

Anywhere With You (2018) Morgan Saylor, McCaul Lombardi. A young couple who are in the throes of a new relationship decide to pull up stakes and make a fresh start in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

The Appearance (2018) Jake Stormoen, Kristian Nairn. An inquisitor investigates the mysterious death of a monk and alleged witchcraft in the Middle Ages. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Sun. 9:25 a.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m.

The Astronaut Farmer (2007) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Virginia Madsen. Pursuing a lifelong dream, a rancher, who once trained to be an astronaut, builds his own rocket and plans to launch it into space. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:50 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:20 p.m. VH1 Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Autism: The Sequel (2019) Five autistic adults navigate their way through their early 20s, while old footage reveals their lives with their families 12 years earlier. (NR) 40 mins. HBO Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Autumn in New York (2001) ★ Richard Gere, Winona Ryder. A New York restaurateur unexpectedly falls for a free-spirited woman half his age. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:05 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 3 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Babysitter’s Nightmare (2018) Brittany Underwood, Jet Jurgensmeyer. A recently fired nurse takes a job baby-sitting on the weekend for a wealthy doctor with a diabetic son. When another local babysitter is murdered, she suspects something is not right in the doctor’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ Tom Hanks, Tawny Kitaen. Hookers, a mule and a suicidal friend show up at the hotel bash for a school-bus driver getting married. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:39 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Mon. 7:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Bad Sister (2016) Ryan Newman, Devon Werkheiser. A student at a Roman Catholic boarding school learns that a new nun is an impostor who’s obsessed with her brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:35 p.m.

Bandits (2001) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Two bank robbers fall for a bored housewife who helps them commit heists across the country. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. OVA Sun. 10:30 a.m. OVA Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m.

BASEketball (1998) ★★ Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Two men invent a successful sport and then try to keep a crass businessman from gaining control of it. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8:21 a.m.

*batteries not Included (1987) ★★ Hume Cronyn, Jessica Tandy. Tiny flying saucers join an elderly couple and fellow tenants against a land developer’s henchmen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:55 p.m.

The Bear and the Hare (1948) Animated. Barney Bear chases a white rabbit through the snow. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

The Beast With Five Fingers (1946) ★★★ Robert Alda, Andrea King. A crawling hand chases a late concert pianist’s personal secretary around an Italian villa. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:59 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 9 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:05 p.m. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9:25 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Wed. 8:41 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:40 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SHOW Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Best of the Best (1989) ★ Eric Roberts, James Earl Jones. Five American martial artists prepare to battle the South Korean champions in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:03 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:53 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:19 p.m.

Bicycle Thieves (1948) ★★★★ Lamberto Maggiorani, Lianella Carell. A poor man and his son search postwar Rome for the stolen bicycle he needs to work as a bill poster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:31 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:44 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in Swan Lake. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AUD Sat. 7 p.m. AUD Sat. 11 p.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Fri. Noon MTV Fri. 7 p.m. COM Sat. 10 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Sat. 8:40 p.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 11:55 a.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Thur. 1:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Blue Chips (1994) ★★ Nick Nolte, Mary McDonnell. Corrupt recruiting practices cast a cloud over a college basketball coach’s discovery of three amazing players. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Body and Soul (1925) ★★ Paul Robeson, Julia Theresa Russell. Silent. A gospel preacher sinks in sin and corruption. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Tues. 12:35 p.m. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Boundaries (2018) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer. Single mom Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing and carefree father, Jack, across the country after he is kicked out of yet another nursing home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:58 a.m.

The Boy (2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SYFY Wed. 11:15 a.m. SYFY Thur. 1:57 a.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Bran Nue Dae (2009) ★★ Rocky McKenzie, Jessica Mauboy. A rebellious young man runs away from home but returns after experiencing an amazing journey. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Bravest (2019) Xiaoming Huang, Jiang Du. Fearless firefighters spring into action when an oil pipeline explodes, igniting a gigantic tank and triggering unrelenting explosions that threaten the lives of millions of people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:10 a.m.

Brewster McCloud (1970) ★★★ Bud Cort, Sally Kellerman. A birdlike boy lives in the Houston Astrodome, advised by his guardian angel. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, F. Murray Abraham. In 18th-century Peru, a Franciscan monk investigates the collapse of a bridge that killed five travelers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:20 p.m. CMAX Fri. 11:02 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:57 p.m. STARZ Mon. 5:11 a.m. STARZ Fri. 4:24 a.m.

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) ★★★ Gary Busey, Don Stroud. The Lubbock, Texas, rock ‘n’ roller becomes a star with the Crickets, then dies in a 1959 plane crash at age 22. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Tues. 3 p.m.

Bullets or Ballots (1936) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Joan Blondell. A disgraced New York detective joins a racketeer’s payroll and sets the syndicate up for a fall. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Wed. 1:20 p.m.

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:09 a.m.

C

Call Your Mother (2020) Louie Anderson, Awkwafina. Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Rachel Feinstein and other celebrities discuss their lifelong and often funny relationships with their beloved mothers. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. COM Sun. 3 a.m.

Calling on Colombia (1940) James A. FitzPatrick. The life, geography and historical aspects of Colombia. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:20 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:55 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Carefree (1938) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A lawyer sends his singer girlfriend to a psychiatrist to help her decide about marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 9:20 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Charlotte’s Web (1973) ★★★ Voices of Debbie Reynolds, Paul Lynde. Animated. A literate spider and a rat save a pig from slaughter in an animated adaptation of E.B. White’s classic. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 5 a.m.

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (1981) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. Two hippie ice-cream vendors meet Timothy Leary and branch out into marijuana. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 3:10 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Children Are Watching Us (1943) ★★ Emilio Cigoli, Luciano De Ambrosis. Tragedy strikes family members after a young mother deserts them for a lover. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:47 a.m.

El Chivo (1992) Antonio Aguilar, Rubén Aguirre. Los habitantes de un pueblo tienen que sufrir las injusticias de un alcalde maleante hasta que un día todo cambia. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Choice (2016) ★ Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer. An irresistible attraction leads to a blossoming romance between a feisty medical student and her new neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FREE Sun. 11:30 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:55 p.m. CMAX Sat. 2:20 p.m.

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Fri. Noon

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Mon. 4:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 6:15 a.m.

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. Three grown men follow a trail guide’s map to buried treasure near Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Wed. Noon

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. The queen of Egypt seduces Julius Caesar, but when he is killed, she uses Mark Antony as her new protector. (G) 4 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. NICK Fri. 7 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m.

The Cokeville Miracle (2015) Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade. On May 9, 1986, a small ranching community in Wyoming experiences a divine intervention when a couple detonates a bomb inside a crowded classroom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 1:05 a.m.

The Collection (2012) ★ Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick. The survivor of a madman’s torture chamber leads a team of mercenaries back to the same booby-trapped lair to rescue a captive woman. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:05 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:14 a.m. STARZ Sat. 7:12 p.m.

The Comancheros (1961) ★★★ John Wayne, Stuart Whitman. A Texas Ranger and a fugitive gambler stop white renegades running guns and liquor. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Comando terrorista (1992) ★★ Sebastián Ligarde, Leonardo Daniel. Un agente clandestino se enamora de terrorista mientras trata de evitar un ataque en la embajada estadounidense en Suecia. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

The Comedian (2016) ★★ Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann. Sentenced to community service for accosting an audience member, an aging comic icon develops a strong bond with the daughter of a sleazy real estate mogul. (R) 2 hrs. ENCORE Wed. 12:33 p.m.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) ★★ Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy. A compulsive shopper who is drowning in debt lands a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Wed. 9:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6 p.m.

Conviction (2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AUD Mon. 7 p.m. AUD Mon. 11 p.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Cost of a Soul (2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 1:55 p.m. HBO Wed. 9:20 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Mon. 5 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:54 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Wed. 5 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9 a.m.

Criminal (2016) ★★ Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot. Injertan las habilidades de un agente de la CIA fallecido en la mente de un convicto peligroso e impredecible que está a la espera de ser ejecutado. El reo es la única esperanza que tienen de lograr detener una siniestra conspiración internacional. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Crooked Hearts (1991) ★★ Vincent D’Onofrio, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A college dropout comes home to his wild older brother and the rest of their fun but flawed family. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) ★★★ Edward Furlong, David Boreanaz. A resurrected ex-convict seeks revenge against Satanists who murdered both him and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:05 a.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:17 a.m.

Cuatro a la Fuga (1993) Sergio Goyri, Raúl Trujillo. Tres agentes de la policía se ponen de acuerdo con la hija de un poderoso narcotraficante para simular un secuestro. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Cuernito Armani (2016) Alex Sirvent, Ivonne Montero. La vida de un hombre se complica cuando debe cumplir el deseo de su padre agonizante: presentarle a su novia, que no tiene. Tendrá que buscarla sin imaginar que la vida le tiene una grata sorpresa. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:04 a.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 6 p.m.

The Dancer Upstairs (2002) ★★ Javier Bardem, Juan Diego Botto. While investigating a string of terrorist incidents, a detective falls for a woman who may have ties to the group. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2006) Andy Dick, Sara Rue. After he is blackballed from Hollywood for being a drunk, Danny sobers up to direct his first feature film. As the pressure gets to him, Danny turns to the bottle and turns the film into a musical. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:25 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Fri. 1 p.m.

The Dark (2005) ★★ Maria Bello, Sean Bean. After the death of her daughter, a woman meets a mysterious girl who supposedly died in a mass suicide 50 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:40 a.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:32 a.m.

Daughter of Shanghai (1937) ★★ Anna May Wong, Philip Ahn. A Chinese-American avenges her father, slain by smugglers led by a San Francisco socialite. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a friend to the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:11 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:10 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Deadly Mile High Club (2020) Allison McAtee, Marc Herrmann. Obsessed with a handsome student, a deranged flight instructor tries to destroy the people in his life and make him fall in love with her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. OVA Mon. 11 p.m. OVA Tues. 8 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Descendants (2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 p.m. CMAX Wed. 2:55 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) ★ Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:22 p.m. STARZ Wed. 10:43 p.m.

Diary of a Hitman (1992) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Sherilyn Fenn. A weary high-paid killer balks at his last job when he meets his targets: his client’s wife and baby. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Ding Dong Williams (1946) ★ Glenn Vernon, Marcy McGuire. A movie-music director tries to work with a clarinetist who plays according to his mood. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Tues. 7 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine. A U.S. Army major selects and trains 12 hard-core criminals for a daring raid on an impregnable Nazi chateau. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. SUND Mon. 5 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Doc of the Dead (2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 5 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Sun. 6 a.m.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:48 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:55 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:35 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ John Wayne, Robert Mitchum. An old gunfighter, a drifter and a deputy sober up a sheriff to track down killers. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Double Exposure (1935) Bob Hope, Jules Epailly. An aspiring photographer bites off more than he can chew when he snaps a picture of a stranger. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:25 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. DISNXD Sun. 5 p.m.

Dr. T & the Women (2000) ★★ Richard Gere, Helen Hunt. A renowned gynecologist falls in love with a golf pro, as his wife regresses into childishness and his daughter prepares for her wedding. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

The Dragon Painter (1919) ★★★ Sessue Hayakawa, Toyo Fujita. Silent. A brilliant Japanese artist loses his talent when he marries the daughter of a master painter. (NR) 53 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Drugstore Cowboy (1989) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Kelly Lynch. An addict, his wife and another couple steal the drugs they live for in 1971 Portland, Ore. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. STARZ Fri. 9:42 p.m.

The Duel (2016) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth. A Texas Ranger investigates a series of murders in an Old West town that’s run by a former Confederate officer. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Duma (2005) ★★★ Alexander Michaletos, Eamonn Walker. Un niño encuentra aventuras en Sudáfrica al intentar regresar a su adorado felino a su hábitat natural. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Dying for Motherhood (2020) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg. A pregnant woman finds herself in grave danger when she agrees to live with the couple who plan to adopt her unborn child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

E

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 12:15 p.m. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:55 a.m. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. E Sat. 4 p.m.

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Edge of the City (1957) ★★★ John Cassavetes, Sidney Poitier. A labor boss harasses a longshoreman and his fugitive white friend. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:25 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Emergency (2018) Darrell Lake, Jason Woods. Several young black and Latino friends carefully weigh the risks of calling the police during an emergency. (NR) 12 mins. CMAX Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Tues. 3 p.m. SYFY Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The End of the Affair (1955) ★★ Deborah Kerr, Van Johnson. A civil servant’s wife in wartime London vows to leave her injured lover if he recovers. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBCA Tues. 2 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:09 a.m. STARZ Wed. 6:57 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. Un equipo de élite de EE. UU. recibe la misión de abordar un avión 747, secuestrado por una organización terrorista. Sin ser detectados, tendrán que desactivar una bomba de gas letal. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

El extra (1962) Cantinflas, Alma Delia Fuentes. Decidido a triunfar en el mundo del cine, Rogaciano acepta un papel de extra en varias producciones, en las que tiene que interpretar personajes tan variados como el de amante de Margarita Gauthier y otros. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Eyes of an Angel (1994) ★ John Travolta, Ellie Raab. A Chicago widower and his 10-year-old daughter nurse a wounded Doberman back to health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:30 a.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m. SUND Fri. 10 a.m.

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (2018) Toni Braxton, Trevor Morgan. When a deranged gunman storms an elementary school, Antoinette Tuff uses her empathy and faith to convince him to surrender. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. LIFE Tues. 10:33 p.m. LIFE Wed. 2:34 a.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:33 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 9:38 p.m.

Fallen Angel (1945) ★★ Alice Faye, Dana Andrews. An opportunist and his rich bride are each suspected of killing a two-timing waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. Noon

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Thur. 11:45 a.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 12:32 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBCA Mon. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Tues. 3:01 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMAX Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Tues. Noon

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Sat. Noon USA Sat. 9 p.m.

Fast and Furious (1939) ★★ Franchot Tone, Ann Sothern. A book dealer and his wife solve murders related to a seaside beauty pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. USA Sat. 6:45 p.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Mon. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 5 p.m. USA Fri. 6:30 p.m. USA Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:32 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AUD Wed. 5 p.m. AUD Wed. 9 p.m. AUD Thur. 1 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 5 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m. TNT Mon. 4 p.m. TNT Wed. Noon TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sat. 6 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Final Vision (2017) Scott Foley, Dave Annable. Capt. Jeffery McDonald is convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1979 for the murders of his wife and two children at their Fort Bragg home. (NR) 2 hrs. ID Sat. 9 p.m. ID Sun. Noon

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Finding Steve McQueen (2018) Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor. The FBI launches its biggest manhunt when an unlikely gang of thieves tries to steal $30 million in illegal campaign contributions from President Richard Nixon’s secret fund. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:49 a.m. STARZ Tues. 4:21 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Tues. 10 a.m. SUND Thur. 10 a.m. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:40 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:48 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 10:52 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:23 a.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:23 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:42 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:20 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:29 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:24 p.m.

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson. With help from a mysterious young man, a desperate teenager tries to find her younger brother as a series of deadly alien attacks decimate the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Flight (2018) Rohiem Phillips. A Jamaican boy dreams of flying to the moon. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Forgotten (2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:48 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:39 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. Noon

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sat. 11 a.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Wed. 3:25 a.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Fri. 7 p.m.

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:50 p.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m. HALL Sat. 3 p.m. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. GOLF Sat. 10 p.m.

The Front Page (1931) ★★★ Adolphe Menjou, Pat O’Brien. The managing editor of a Chicago newspaper stalls his ace reporter with a story. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Fugitive (1947) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Dolores del Río. An outlawed priest posing as a peasant is betrayed south of the border. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Fun Size (2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:55 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:56 a.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

G

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:29 p.m. SYFY Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Gallows Act II (2019) Ema Horvath, Chris Milligan. An acting student encounters a malevolent spirit after participating in a viral challenge. (R) EPIX Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 10 p.m.

Garden State (2004) ★★★ Zach Braff, Ian Holm. An emotionally numb actor finds a soulmate in a quirky young woman after he returns to New Jersey for his mother’s funeral. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4 p.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Tues. 10 p.m. TNT Wed. 6 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

The Getaway (2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Ghoulies II (1988) ★ Damon Martin, Royal Dano. Little demons boost business at Uncle Ned and Larry’s carnival show, Satan’s Den. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Mon. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Go (1999) ★★★ Desmond Askew, Taye Diggs. A checkout girl covering for a co-worker faces danger from a drug dealer she double-crosses out of desperation. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 2 p.m.

The Good Girl (2002) ★★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal. A small-town Texas wife who wants more out of life becomes infatuated with a new co-worker who acts like Holden Caulfield of The Catcher in the Rye. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AUD Sun. 7 p.m. AUD Sun. 11 p.m. AUD Wed. 7 p.m. AUD Wed. 11 p.m.

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 2:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:35 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. FREE Tues. 6 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sat. Noon FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sat. 3 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Mon. Noon

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Fri. 9 p.m.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. AUD Thur. 5 p.m. AUD Thur. 8 p.m. AUD Thur. 11 p.m.

Gypsy (1962) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood. One of a stage mother’s daughters quits, and the other becomes stripper Gypsy Rose Lee. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

H

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Hair Wolf (2018) Kara Young, Taliah Webster. The staff at a black hair salon fends off strange monsters: white women intent on sucking the lifeblood from black culture. (NR) 12 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:51 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:08 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. Noon

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:08 a.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SUND Tues. 3 a.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 a.m.

The Hatchet Man (1932) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Loretta Young. A Chinese assassin marries the daughter and inherits the wealth of the friend he executes. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:28 p.m.

Havana (1990) ★★ Robert Redford, Lena Olin. An American gambler loves a rich rebel’s wife in 1958 Cuba on the verge of Castro. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SUND Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:56 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Hembras de Tierra Caliente (1990) Angélica Chain, Alejandro Ruíz. En un pueblo que se prepara para las fiestas de la Pascua, una mujer se enamora de un cura confundido. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Highlander: Endgame (2000) ★ Adrian Paul, Christopher Lambert. Connor and Duncan battle an evil immortal in a bid to become the last of their kind. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:45 a.m.

His Fatal Fixation (2020) Sarah Fisher, Robin Dunne. After surviving a violent attack from a jealous stalker, a traumatized woman moves to a new city to look for a fresh start. But as she struggles to cope with the emotional and physical scars, she soon sees visions of her stalker at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sun. 3:58 p.m.

Hold That Baby! (1949) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. Despondent and recently widowed, Laura Andrews leaves her young son to be discovered in a basket at a laundry service run by the Bowery Boys out of the back of their sweetshop hangout. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SHOW Sat. 3 p.m.

Hollywood Canteen (1944) ★★★ Robert Hutton, Joan Leslie. A GI back from the South Pacific wins a canteen raffle and meets his dream girl, as Warner Bros. stars perform. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Home Sweet Hell (2015) ★ Katherine Heigl, Patrick Wilson. A suburban housewife with a cheating husband is not above killing the competition to preserve her domestic bliss. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Wed. 7 p.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FREE Thur. 4 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:59 p.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Hot Sands (1931) Billy Wayne, Thelma White. A newlywed couple accidentally drives into Death Valley. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Cary Elwes. A top-gun pilot keeps up with his rival and re-creates Hollywood love scenes with his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:33 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 2:58 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. COM Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Hotel Rwanda (2004) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Sophie Okonedo. Paul Rusesabagina saves more than 1,200 Tutsi refugees from genocide by hiding them at his posh hotel in Rwanda’s capital city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:56 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 2:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:40 a.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sun. Noon

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 6:10 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Hunt for the I-5 Killer (2011) John Corbett, Sara Canning. A detective searches for a murderer who cruises the highways of California, Washington and Oregon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. REELZ Wed. 6 p.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:20 p.m. CMAX Fri. 9:55 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:30 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:25 p.m. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

I

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) ★★★★ Wendy Hiller, Roger Livesey. A young Englishwoman aims to marry a tycoon but finds love with a naval officer instead. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:05 a.m.

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018) Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning. After a catastrophe destroys most of humanity, a recluse lives in his small, empty town, content with the utopia he’s methodically created for himself -- until an interloper disrupts his solitude. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:47 a.m. STARZ Wed. 5:16 p.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the corpses turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 7:25 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. DISNXD Sat. 6 p.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. DISNXD Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:06 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:10 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:37 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Impossible Years (1968) ★★ David Niven, Cristina Ferrare. A university psychiatrist tries to control his socially excited 17-year-old daughter. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 1:20 a.m.

In Harm’s Way (2017) Emile Hirsch, Yifei Liu. Following a retaliatory air strike on Tokyo after Japanese forces bomb Pearl Harbor, an Air Force commander makes an emergency landing in China, where he is given shelter by a local widow. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 4:15 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:40 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:12 p.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:10 p.m. CMAX Sat. 2:15 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. KCBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SUND Wed. 11 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Sun. 5:21 a.m.

Intermezzo (1936) ★★ Gösta Ekman, Ingrid Bergman. An intense love affair develops between a married concert violinist and his daughter’s music teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Tues. 11 p.m. FX Wed. 10 a.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. ESPN Fri. 5 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

J

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. El analista de la CIA, Jack Ryan, descubre un plan ruso para dañar a la economía de Estados Unidos con un ataque terrorista. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:05 a.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:35 a.m. CMAX Fri. 4:40 a.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Wed. 6:55 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:21 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:16 a.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. A Jonah Hex, un ex soldado de la Confederación devenido en cazarrecompensas, le ofrecen un trato difícil de rechazar: a cambio de su libertad, debe localizar y detener a Quentin Turnbull, un terrorista que quiere desatar el infierno en la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001) ★★ Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid. In a plot to take over the world, a music mogul tries to use the band to brainwash America’s youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 1:55 a.m.

Juarez (1939) ★★★ Paul Muni, Bette Davis. President Benito Pablo Juarez rids Mexico of Napoleon III’s puppets, Emperor Maximilian and wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Juice (1992) ★★ Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur. Four Harlem buddies hold up a store, and one of them gets hooked on the thrill of the gun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. Noon

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:50 p.m. CMAX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in NYC, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

K

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge Part 2 (2016) Wyatt Nash, Katie Findlay. Molly and Ryan fell in love during their freshmen year only to break up when Molly’s controlling father meddled in their romance. Seven years later, they are reunited when they try to save the bookstore that changed their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Tues. 8:25 a.m.

Kelly’s Heroes (1970) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas. An Army officer and his buddies go behind enemy lines with a tank escort to steal gold bars from the Nazis. (GP) 2 hrs. 25 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

Kepler’s Dream (2016) Kelly Lynch, Sean Patrick Flanery. Ella searches for a rare book that is missing from her grandmother’s collection and tries to understand why her family is fractured. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Key Largo (1948) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson. A gangster holds a GI and others hostage in a run-down Florida Keys hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sat. 10:30 a.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:25 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:52 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:01 p.m.

Killer Vacation (2018) Alexa Havins, Jacob Young. Jake takes his pregnant girlfriend, Lindsey, to an upscale resort. When they arrive, Lindsey discovers that Jake’s soon-to-be-ex is there. Soon, it becomes apparent that someone is determined to make sure that Lindsey never uses her return ticket. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Wed. 2 a.m. SYFY Wed. 3 p.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 a.m. TMC Wed. 10:05 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon TMC Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Kite Runner (2007) ★★ Khalid Abdalla, Homayoun Ershadi. After many years living in the U.S., an Afghan novelist returns to his Taliban-controlled homeland to learn the fate of the son of his murdered friend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 9:55 a.m. AMC Mon. 1:32 a.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

L

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 6:50 p.m.

The Ladykillers (2004) ★★ Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall. Five thieves try to kill an old woman after she learns about their elaborate heist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:35 p.m. CMAX Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:15 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:55 a.m.

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Van Johnson. Sudden money ruins a struggling writer and his wife in post-World War II Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 2 a.m.

The League of Gentlemen (1960) ★★★ Jack Hawkins, Nigel Patrick. An ex-British army officer recruits other ex-officers to do a bank caper with military precision. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:35 p.m. OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBCA Wed. 10 p.m. BBCA Thur. 2:15 a.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 3:15 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 5:38 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco. Animated. Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, leads a fierce team of secret ninja warriors to defeat the evil warlord Garmadon and save NINJAGO City. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m.

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. HBO Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Letter (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. A woman claiming self-defense for the murder of her lover is threatened by an incriminating letter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Letters to Juliet (2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Fri. 11 p.m. OVA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Light in the Piazza (1962) ★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Rossano Brazzi. An American allows her mentally impaired daughter to marry a rich young man in Florence. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Like Cats and Dogs (2017) Cassidy Gifford, Wyatt Nash. Spencer and Lola couldn’t be more different. He’s a cat person, and she loves dogs. When a reservation mix-up lands them -- and their pets -- in the same vacation house, they have to find a way to get along without killing each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Sat. 5 p.m.

Little Caesar (1930) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. An aspiring small-town criminal relocates to Chicago to hit the big time, accompanied by his buddy, but once there they find their paths taking them in drastically different directions. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Little Giant (1933) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Mary Astor. A Chicago bootlegger goes west after Prohibition and mixes with the horsy set. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Fri. 6 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Little Nicky (2000) ★★ Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette. The youngest son of Satan must go to New York City and bring back his brothers, whose absence is wreaking havoc in hell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Fri. 8 a.m.

The Longest Yard (1974) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert. A warden forces an ex-football star to lead fellow inmates in a game against the guards. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Looking Glass (2018) Nicolas Cage, Robin Tunney. Ray must race to save his wife and himself from a gruesome secret connected to a desert hotel and the strange people who visit there. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:46 p.m. STARZ Tues. 12:22 p.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SYFY Sun. 8 a.m.

Loosies (2011) ★ Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander. A onetime lover confronts a pickpocket and tells him that she is pregnant with his child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 7:55 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FREE Mon. 8 p.m. FREE Tues. 3 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 5:05 p.m.

Love by Chance (2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Love by the 10th Date (2017) Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland. Four friends balance their dating adventures with their career ambitions at an upscale magazine, teaching themselves and each other how to get the most out of love and life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 a.m.

Love Field (1992) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Haysbert. A Dallas hairdresser goes by bus to JFK’s funeral and meets a man on the run with his little girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 5 a.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Chad Michael Murray, Italia Ricci. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sat. 7 a.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Love’s Abiding Joy (2006) ★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Tragedy tests the faith and love of a family of pioneers as they carve out a life on the frontier. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. KTBN Sat. 11 p.m.

Lowriders (2016) ★★ Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi. A teenage graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his older brother win an upcoming competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. 10 p.m.

M

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Fri. 8:25 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 7:26 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. MLB Fri. 5 p.m.

Major Payne (1995) ★★ Damon Wayans, Karyn Parsons. A Marine with little understanding of civilians commands a group of young ROTC cadets and falls for a school doctor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:19 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:07 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:46 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. During the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to infiltrate a criminal organization which plans to use nuclear means to upset the balance of power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

The Man I Love (1946) ★★ Ida Lupino, Robert Alda. A nightclub singer becomes involved in an accidental death as a petty racketeer tries to force his attentions on her. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Mientras lucha con las repercusiones de su origen y sus habilidades extraordinarias, el joven Clark Kent debe convertirse en un héroe y salvar a las personas que ama de una grave amenaza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Manson’s Lost Girls (2016) ★★ MacKenzie Mauzy, Eden Brolin. In the summer of 1969, Linda Kasabian travels to a California ranch where cult leader Charles Manson orders his followers to commit heinous crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. REELZ Wed. 8 p.m.

Marauders (2016) ★★ Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni. FBI agents uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Wed. 7 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Marie Antoinette (1938) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Tyrone Power. The 18th-century Austrian princess has an affair with a Swedish count and becomes queen of France. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Mary of Scotland (1936) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Fredric March. Queen Elizabeth jails Queen Mary for 18 years, then puts her to death. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:40 a.m. CMAX Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Masquerade (1965) ★★★ Cliff Robertson, Jack Hawkins. The British send an American and a war hero to kidnap and hide an oil-country prince. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Maternal Secrets (2017) Kate Mansi, Kelly McGillis. While on vacation in Bermuda, a pregnant woman searches the island for her politician boyfriend when he mysteriously disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Fri. 6 p.m. FREE Sat. 9 a.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:25 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Thur. 2:51 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:21 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 2 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. COM Sun. 12:30 p.m. COM Sun. 7 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. COM Sun. 2:45 p.m. COM Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Wed. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. COM Sun. 4:45 p.m. COM Sun. 11 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:50 a.m. STARZ Tues. 10:22 a.m. STARZ Tues. 10:22 p.m. STARZ Fri. 8:24 a.m. STARZ Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Mental Poise (1938) Robert Benchley. When a psychoanalyst’s new patient turns out to be the spitting image of him, it soon becomes difficult to determine who is the doctor and who is the patient. (NR) TCM Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Mi Desconocida Esposa (1958) Silvia Pinal, Rafael Bertrand. Un hombre contrata a una mujer con un niño para que se haga pasar por su familia y la madre de éste lo crea estable. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Mildred Pierce (1945) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Jack Carson. A woman makes personal sacrifices in order to please her ungrateful daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:15 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1 a.m.

Milk (2008) ★★★★ Sean Penn, Emile Hirsch. In San Francisco, Harvey Milk becomes the first openly gay man elected to a notable U.S. public office, before being assassinated by Dan White in 1978. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Thur. 7:56 a.m. STARZ Fri. 2:13 a.m.

Millionaire Playboy (1940) ★★ Joe Penner, Linda Hayes. A psychiatrist takes a young man to a resort where he hopes a bevy of beauties can cure his patient of hiccuping. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna (2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Mischa Elman (1926) Mischa Elman, Josef Bonime. Violinist Mischa Elman performs a set of two popular pieces. (NR) TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) ★★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland. In 1993 a high school girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with the prom queen. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Miss Pacific Fleet (1935) ★★ Joan Blondell, Glenda Farrell. Two stranded chorus-girls earn money to make it back to New York by entertaining sailors. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBCA Sun. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBCA Sun. Noon BBCA Mon. 2:01 a.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBCA Sun. 3 p.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Jack Lemmon. Ensign Pulver plots cargo officer Mr. Roberts’ escape from their nit-picking captain. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Moll Flanders (1996) ★★★ Robin Wright, Morgan Freeman. A benefactor’s servant tells a girl the story of her prostitute mother when he comes to claim her from a 1700s London orphanage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:12 a.m.

Monkey Kingdom (2015) ★★★ Narrated by Tina Fey. En un templo olvidado en el interior de la jungla de Sri Lanka, la mona Maya y su cría enfrentan el hambre, a los depredadores y las constantes amenazas de los simios de mayor tamaño en la batalla diaria por la supervivencia. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Monkey Shines (1988) ★★★ Jason Beghe, John Pankow. A paralyzed young man receives a smart monkey from a mad-scientist friend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:47 a.m.

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 11 a.m. SYFY Tues. 2 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

El Moro de Cumpas (1976) Antonio Aguilar, Alicia Encinas. Los habitantes de un pueblo se apuesta hasta lo que no poseen, a la velocidad de un caballo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

A Mother Knows Worst (2020) Katie Leclerc, Jeff Schine. Six months after losing her newborn, a woman who wants to start a family becomes increasingly obsessed with a glamorous mother and her baby girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 7:20 a.m. HBO Wed. 5 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sat. 8 p.m.

La muerte de un gallero (1977) Antonio Aguilar, Elsa Aguirre. Un cacique golpea a su joven esposa y como venganza su enamorado entrena a un gallo para matar a su rival. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Muerto al hoyo...y el vivo también (1990) Maribel Fernández, Pedro Weber. Un cliente de un burdel fallece durante su sesión amorosa y quieren sacarlo del local sin que los demás se enteren. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SYFY Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:21 a.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SHOW Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Must Love Dogs (2005) ★★ Diane Lane, John Cusack. A divorced teacher meets a hopeless romantic after her sister thrusts her into the world of Internet dating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KEYT Sat. 9 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Mon. 9:45 a.m.

My Man Godfrey (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Carole Lombard. A Park Avenue socialite on a scavenger hunt finds a forgotten man and brings him home. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:55 p.m.

My Mom’s Darkest Secrets (2020) Nia Roam, Laurie Fortier. When 21-year-old Ashley finds her biological mother, Sara Hillman, online, she is thrilled, but building a relationship with her long-lost mother proves to be more dangerous than Ashley could have ever imagined. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

My Six Convicts (1952) ★★ Millard Mitchell, Gilbert Roland. A mobster, a safecracker and other savvy inmates tell a prison psychologist what he wants to hear. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

Mystery Woman: Game Time (2005) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth tries to solve the murder of a writer who has connections to the video-game business. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Mystery Woman: Oh Baby (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A couple goes on the run when they are accused of a murder and leave their baby on Samantha’s doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery (2006) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Samantha investigates the murder of a cowboy in Clint Taylor’s traveling Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

Mystery, Alaska (1999) ★★ Russell Crowe, Hank Azaria. The National Hockey League sends the New York Rangers to play a legendary local team in an isolated Alaskan town. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Thur. 10:25 a.m.

N

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:54 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:44 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:57 p.m.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (2020) Interviews, home movies, photographs and diaries offer insight into the remarkable life and career of actress Natalie Wood. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:45 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sat. 12:30 p.m. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Nature of Love (2020) Christopher Russell, Emilie Ullerup. City girl Katie is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp’s activities with Will, a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:15 a.m. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Night Song (1947) ★★ Dana Andrews, Merle Oberon. A socialite pretends to be poor and blind in her plan to help a blinded pianist. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) TMC Fri. 8:55 a.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:06 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:41 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 7:16 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BRVO Fri. 8:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:32 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:54 a.m. STARZ Mon. 6:43 a.m.

O

Obsession (2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. A Sun. Noon

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. A Sun. 2:30 p.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Fri. Noon

127 Hours (2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AUD Tues. 7 p.m. AUD Tues. 11 p.m.

Open (2020) Essence Atkins. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 11 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ Voices of Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling. Animated. An opportunistic raccoon teaches fellow animals about the edible treasures that the new humans in the neighborhood conveniently leave outdoors. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. KTLA Sun. 2 p.m. WGN Sat. 6 a.m. WGN Sat. 8 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:05 p.m. EPIX Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. 11 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon

P

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. Un expiloto fracasado y un aprendiz dirigen un viejo y obsoleto robot en un último esfuerzo para repeler a una fuerza letal de invasores monstruosos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Page Miss Glory (1935) ★★ Marion Davies, Pat O’Brien. A con man and his partner find a maid to match their doctored photograph of a beauty-contest winner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Pain and Glory (2019) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia. An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:38 p.m.

Pancho Pistolas (2018) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Una serie de películas del viejo Oeste sobre un hombre llamado Francisco González y apodado Pancho Pistolas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Pancho Pistolas II: El reto mortal (1961) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Un cruel criminal llamado Antonio llega al pueblo y reta a Pancho a un duelo a muerte. Pancho le ofrece dos vasos sin decirle que uno de ellos contiene veneno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Pancho Pistolas III: El ahorcado (2018) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Un hombre llega al pueblo y reta a muerte a Pancho en una cantina, pero Pancho le da dos bebidas a elegir. La decisión es difícil, pues uno de los vasos tiene veneno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:09 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FREE Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

The Parts You Lose (2019) Aaron Paul, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A fugitive forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the boy’s family’s farm. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 6:20 a.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. OVA Tues. 6 p.m. OVA Thur. 7 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Fri. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBCA Tues. 4:30 p.m. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m. SUND Sat. 2:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 a.m.

Pecado de amor (1961) Sara Montiel, Terence Hill. Una artista se enamora de un político casado, y cuando es acusada de asesinato, la esposa de éste adopta a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Penelope (1966) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Ian Bannen. A woman disguised as a little old lady robs her husband’s bank, then tells her analyst. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. SYFY Thur. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. Noon

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Perils of Pauline (1947) ★★ Betty Hutton, John Lund. Unknown Pearl White becomes queen of the silent serials, famous as a heroine in distress. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:55 p.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Phantom (2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Phantom of Chinatown (1940) ★ Keye Luke, Lotus Long. San Francisco’s Mr. Wong sleuths with the secretary of a poisoned archaeologist. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Phantoms (1998) ★★ Peter O’Toole, Rose McGowan. A British professor comes to the aid of vacationing sisters who discover eerie killings in a Colorado ski town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Piccadilly (1929) ★★ Gilda Gray, Jameson Thomas. A dancer at a London nightclub is accused of murdering a colleague. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 6 p.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Piranha DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SYFY Mon. 1 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Thur. 7 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Fri. 5:55 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Pokémon: The First Movie (1999) ★ Voices of Veronica Taylor, Philip Bartlett. Anime. Ash, Misty, Brock and Pikachu face Mewtwo, a bioengineered Pokémon, and the super-Pokémon it has created. With short Pikachu’s Vacation. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. DISNXD Sat. 6 a.m.

Poseidon (2006) ★★ Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell. Survivors aboard a capsized ocean liner band together in a fight for their lives, seeking safety through an upside-down maze. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:28 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 3 p.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:09 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:58 p.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

The Prince & Me (2004) ★★ Julia Stiles, Luke Mably. A premedical student falls in love with a Danish prince who keeps his identity a secret. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Errol Flynn. Matronly Elizabeth I loves the dashing Earl of Essex, but politics come first. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 7 a.m.

The Producers (1968) ★★★ Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder. A Broadway producer and his accountant back a sure-fire flop: Springtime for Hitler. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Sun. 10 p.m. OVA Mon. 8:30 p.m. OVA Thur. Noon OVA Thur. 9 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Promise Her Anything (1966) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Leslie Caron. An adult-film maker sits for a widow’s baby while she woos a child psychologist who cannot stand kids. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Psycho Escort (2020) Victoria Barabas, Nick Ballard. Needing a date for a company function, a widowed mother hires a seemingly charming escort who has a dark and disturbing past. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sat. 4:55 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Wed. 1:15 p.m. SYFY Thur. Noon

The Pyramid (1976) Michael Ashe. A young TV news reporter goes on a personal search for truth and beauty in the media. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Q

¿Quién mató al abuelo? (1972) Amparo Rivelles, Enrique Rambal. Un hombre muere de un ataque de corazón y su esposa esconde el cadáver para poder seguir cobrando la pensión. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

R

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown! (1977) ★★ Voices of Duncan Watson, Greg Felton. Animated. A thrilling raft race highlights the Peanuts gang’s summer camp fun. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 9 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:10 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Real Women Have Curves (2002) ★★★ America Ferrera, Lupe Ontiveros. A Latin teenager comes to terms with her self-image while helping her sister work in a dress factory. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 5:25 a.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

The Reckoning (2004) ★★ Paul Bettany, Willem Dafoe. In 14th-century England, actors stage a play based on a mute woman accused of murder and witchcraft. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 2 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1 p.m.

Remember Me (2010) ★★ Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin. Emerging secrets threaten the budding romance between a troubled young man and the young woman who helped him rediscover happiness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Remember Me, Mommy? (2020) Natalie Brown, Sydney Meyer. A teen enrolls at an all-girl boarding school to exact revenge on the mother who abandoned her as a baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m. CMAX Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:06 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 a.m. CMAX Thur. 4:50 a.m. CMAX Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Reventón en Acapulco (1982) Alejandro Suárez, Jaime Moreno. Las vidas de cuatro familias de distintas clases sociales se entrelazan durante un fin de semana en Acapulco. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Rhapsody (1954) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Vittorio Gassman. An heiress loves and leaves a violinist and a pianist, to music by Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934) ★★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Elisabeth Bergner. Taken to Russia to marry Grand Duke Peter, German Princess Catherine kicks him out and becomes empress. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:25 a.m. SHOW Fri. 4 a.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. 7:50 a.m.

The Robin Hood of El Dorado (1936) ★★ Warner Baxter, Ann Loring. Driven from his land by gold seekers, a Mexican farmer becomes a bandit boss sought by a posse. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Mon. 2:37 a.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:35 a.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Romantics (2010) ★★ Katie Holmes, Josh Duhamel. Longtime rivalries resurface in the hours before a woman is scheduled to marry the former lover of her college roommate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:50 a.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Sat. 7 a.m.

Rumble in the Bronx (1995) ★★ Jackie Chan, Anita Mui. Un policía de Hong Kong defiende a una comerciante en contra de unos motociclistas que le exigen dinero a cambio de protección. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. El sicario de la mafia de Brooklyn Jimmy Conlon tendrá que elegir entre el pasado que dejó atrás cuando su hijo se convierte en el objetivo de su jefe y amigo. Jimmy tiene que elegir entre la familia de criminales y su familia auténtica. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Thur. 3 a.m. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Wed. 4 p.m. TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 11:40 p.m.

S

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BBCA Fri. 5 p.m. BBCA Sat. 2:42 a.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Sapphire (1959) ★★★ Nigel Patrick, Yvonne Mitchell. Scotland Yard detectives probe the racially motivated murder of a young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Saving Flora (2018) Jenna Ortega, David Arquette. After learning that an aging circus elephant is scheduled to be euthanized, the circus owner’s daughter decides to kidnap her and relocate her to an elephant preserve. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:47 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Tues. 4 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Scanners (1981) ★★ Stephen Lack, Jennifer O’Neill. A scientist sends a scanner to hunt others like him with explosive psychic powers. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:05 a.m.

The Scapegoat (2012) ★★ Matthew Rhys, Eileen Atkins. An unemployed teacher meets his exact double in a British pub and becomes sucked into the man’s wrecked life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Scarlet Empress (1934) ★★ Marlene Dietrich, John Lodge. Grand Duke Peter’s teenage German bride becomes Russia’s Catherine the Great. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Scary Movie 2 (2001) ★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Tues. 2 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 7:05 p.m.

Scoop (2006) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen. An American journalism student falls for a British aristocrat, as she and a magician hunt a killer in London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:55 p.m.

The Sea Wolf (1941) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, John Garfield. Fugitives George Leach and Ruth Brewster, along with writer Humphrey Van Weyden, board the seal ship the Ghost, under the command of callous Wolf Larsen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:04 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:49 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Mon. 8 a.m. SHOW Wed. 6:15 p.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Sat. 7:49 a.m. STARZ Sun. 2:38 a.m.

The Secret Partner (1961) ★★★ Stewart Granger, Haya Harareet. A Scotland Yard detective solves the puzzle of an estranged couple, a dentist and a masked man. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Sense and Sensibility (1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:08 a.m.

Senseless (1998) ★★ Marlon Wayans, David Spade. An experimental drug wreaks havoc upon a hardworking college student by altering his senses. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:43 a.m. STARZ Thur. 10:07 a.m.

Seve: The Movie (2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. GOLF Fri. 7 p.m. GOLF Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Thur. 5:50 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m.

7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) ★★★ Tony Randall, Barbara Eden. A Chinese showman becomes Merlin, Pan, Medusa, Apollonius, the Abominable Snowman and a sea serpent. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 8:10 a.m.

The Seventh Veil (1945) ★★★ James Mason, Ann Todd. A psychiatrist uses drugs and hypnosis to help a concert pianist probe her past and find the man she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. E Tues. Noon

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:10 a.m. CMAX Wed. 9:55 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:20 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8:50 a.m.

Sharpshooter (2007) ★★ James Remar, Mario Van Peebles. En su última misión, un francotirador debe detener a un terrorista que planea vender material nuclear. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Shoot the Piano Player (1960) ★★★ Charles Aznavour, Marie Dubois. Gangsters stand in the way of a former concert pianist whose girlfriend has convinced him to make a comeback. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:58 a.m.

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:26 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AXS Fri. 4:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Silver Cord (1933) ★★ Irene Dunne, Joel McCrea. A clinging mother tries to divide one son from his wife and another son from his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SUND Mon. 2:45 a.m.

The Sin of Nora Moran (1933) ★ Zita Johann, Paul Cavanagh. Having confessed to murder, a woman recalls her past while awaiting her fate on death row. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Sitter (2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:35 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:30 a.m. SYFY Mon. 3 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:35 a.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:53 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sun. 8 p.m. SUND Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Sun. 10:15 p.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Sat. 5:27 p.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Snowman (2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to The Snowman Killer, an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Sombrero (1953) ★★ Ricardo Montalban, Pier Angeli. Mexican love stories follow a dying man, a bullfighter’s sister and lovers from feuding villages. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:15 a.m. SHOW Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:53 a.m. CMAX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:21 a.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:45 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:20 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m.

Species III (2004) ★ Sunny Mabrey, Robin Dunne. An alien hybrid beauty follows her overwhelming, but deadly, urge to mate while commandos hunt her down. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 8 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Spill (1996) ★ Brian Bosworth, Leah Pinsent. A presidential aide fights a military coverup after a deadly chemical spill threatens millions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Splendor in the Grass (1961) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty. In 1925 Kansas, a teenage girl suffers an emotional breakdown following a platonic love affair. Beatty’s film debut. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:27 p.m.

The Squeeze (2015) Jeremy Sumpter, Christopher McDonald. A young man with uncommon golf skills becomes caught up in a deadly high-stakes golf match between big-time gamblers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. GOLF Sat. 1 p.m. GOLF Sat. 8 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SYFY Mon. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 10 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 2 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TBS Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TBS Mon. 12:58 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sun. 11:37 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TBS Mon. 10:14 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TBS Mon. 3:53 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TBS Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Stars in My Crown (1950) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Ellen Drew. Man of God Josiah Gray is determined to bring religion to the people of Walesburg, a dusty southern town still healing from the Civil War. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ John Travolta, Cynthia Rhodes. The dancing hero of Saturday Night Fever is six years older, beyond disco and ready for Broadway. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:15 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

Step Up 2 the Streets (2008) ★★ Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman. A street dancer enrolls at Maryland School of the Arts and teams up with a talented classmate to take a team to an underground dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:18 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. Noon

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010) Collins Pennie, David Banner. A troubled youth must put his problems aside to lead a dance troupe in a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. SHOW Thur. 5:05 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Strike Up the Band (1940) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland. A drummer and his singer girlfriend form a high-school swing band for a radio contest. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Stronger (2017) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany. Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. With unwavering support from his family and girlfriend, Bauman embarks on a long and heroic journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Summer in the City (2016) Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid. After landing a big promotion managing a store in Manhattan, a woman from a small Midwestern town tries to adopt a big city personality, which leads to disastrous results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Summer in the Vineyard (2017) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. When Frankie and Nate agree to host an annual celebration, they must make a big splash to ensure the viability of their winery going forward. The paramours will find out if business can be mixed with pleasure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Summer Love (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:35 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:07 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:52 p.m.

El supersabio (1948) ★★ Cantinflas, Alejandro Cobo. Cantinflas es el ayudante de un científico, que al morir le deja todas las fórmulas de sus invenciones. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Sweetest Thing (2002) ★ Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate. A confirmed flirt and her best friend search for the charming guy who slipped through her fingers at a dance club. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:27 p.m. STARZ Mon. 9:13 p.m.

Swung (2015) Elena Anaya, Owen McDonnell. A man having trouble in the bedroom and his girlfriend stumble upon the swinger scene, which might be a messy solution to their problems. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

T

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:31 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Bryan Mills, agente retirado de la CIA, es secuestrado con su esposa en Estambul por la familia de los criminales albaneses a los que mató en París para liberar a su hija dos años antes. Ahora, es precisamente su hija la única que puede salvarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Takers (2010) ★★ Matt Dillon, Paul Walker. A determined detective and Russian mobsters complicate the plan of a gang of skilled thieves to rob an armored car carrying millions of dollars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m. COM Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Paul Walker. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. Un comando americano y sus hombres tratan de llevar a una doctora y a refugiados africanos a un lugar seguro. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 11:36 p.m. FX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Terminal (2004) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Unauthorized to enter the United States, an Eastern European befriends a flight attendant while living in a New York airport. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 5 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:50 a.m.

That Uncertain Feeling (1941) ★★ Merle Oberon, Melvyn Douglas. An eccentric pianist moves into a bickering couple’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 12:25 p.m.

There Was a Crooked Man (1970) ★★ Kirk Douglas, Henry Fonda. A killer convict betrays the new warden of an Arizona territorial prison. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Visiting postwar Vienna, a writer of pulp Westerns probes the suspicious death of an old friend. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

36 Hours (1964) ★★★ James Garner, Eva Marie Saint. A disguised Nazi officer seeks D-Day data from a drugged U.S. major in what looks like a U.S. hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

This Is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) Four Syrian families struggle to find their way in America. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:20 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. 11 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Three Daring Daughters (1948) ★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Jose Iturbi. Sisters resent their divorced magazine-editor mother’s new husband, a concert pianist she met while on vacation. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Three on a Couch (1966) ★★ Jerry Lewis, Janet Leigh. An artist tries to help his psychiatrist fiancee by posing as suitors for her lovesick patients. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. HIST Wed. 8 a.m.

Tiger Shark (1932) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Zita Johann. A tuna fisherman loses one of his hands while fighting off a shark. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Tomcats (2001) ★ Jerry O’Connell, Shannon Elizabeth. A cartoonist in debt plots to have his friend marry a statuesque cop in order to win a huge bet. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. GOLF Thur. 7 p.m. GOLF Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Tues. Noon

Traffic Stop (2017) A 26-year-old teacher from Austin, Texas, is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 30 mins. HBO Thur. 6:55 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Treasure of Pancho Villa (1955) ★★ Rory Calhoun, Shelley Winters. A U.S. mercenary and a Mexican rebel steal a shipment of gold for the revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 a.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston. Three unlucky Americans seek gold in Mexico, agreeing beforehand to split it equally. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Trumbo (2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 7:55 a.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Twelve Monkeys (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:49 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:58 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:59 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:56 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:59 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:35 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Sun. 6:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Sun. 8:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Sun. 3:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Sun. Noon

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Sun. 9 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:02 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Mon. 9:57 p.m. SYFY Tues. 7:15 p.m. USA Fri. 8:45 p.m. USA Sat. 4:30 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Fri. 10:45 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Two Seconds (1932) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Preston Foster. A riveter reviews his life in the time it takes for him to die in the electric chair. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. LIFE Wed. 9:03 p.m. LIFE Thur. 1:04 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:15 p.m. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. LIFE Tues. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

U

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Tues. 11:05 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 7:30 a.m.

An Uncommon Grace (2017) Jes Macallan, Sean Faris. A military nurse returns from Afghanistan and moves to rural Ohio to recover from the horrors of war. There, she begins a complicated relationship with an Amish man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:19 p.m. STARZ Wed. 3:48 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:27 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:29 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

United Skates (2018) Credited with incubating East Coast hip-hop and West Coast rap, America’s roller rinks have long been bastions of regional African-American culture, music and dance. As rinks shutter across the country, a few activists mount a last stand. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 7 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Harve Presnell. A young woman tries to enter 1890s Denver society but goes to Europe after her husband strikes gold. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 6 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:15 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 a.m. SHOW Tues. 10 p.m.

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 11:30 p.m.

V

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Vacation in Reno (1946) ★★ Jack Haley, Anne Jeffreys. A man takes off for a Nevada vacation after a spat with his bride and becomes entangled in a scheme with criminals. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Valente Quintero (1973) Antonio Aguilar, Saby Kamalich. Dos oficiales zapatistas que han sido amigos por toda la vida se convierten en rivales por el amor de una hermosa mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m. HALL Thur. Noon

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 a.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SYFY Sat. 10:30 a.m. SYFY Sun. 3:03 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:24 p.m. STARZ Fri. 6:27 p.m. STARZ Sat. 12:49 p.m. STARZ Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:46 a.m. STARZ Mon. 1:04 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Sat. 9:42 a.m.

Victim (1961) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Sylvia Sims. A prominent London barrister sets out to learn the identity of a blackmailer who preys on homosexuals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 2:10 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Viva Villa! (1934) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Leo Carrillo. Mexican bandit Pancho Villa and his gang join the peasant army in revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:21 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:35 p.m.

W

The Walk (2015) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley. In 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit attempts to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TNT Thur. 5 p.m. TNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Tues. 9:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 7 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 6 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Sat. 1 p.m. FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:05 a.m.

We Own the Night (2007) ★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg. As the NYPD wages war on drugs, a nightclub manager whose brother is a cop tries to remain neutral. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Thur. 9 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m. CMAX Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Western Stars (2019) ★★★ Bruce Springsteen. Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album Western Stars, touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Fri. 3:10 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6 p.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:05 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:40 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 p.m.

What’s Your Number? (2011) ★★ Anna Faris, Chris Evans. A pessimistic magazine article prompts an unmarried woman to revisit her numerous ex-boyfriends to find out if one of them could be her true love. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:10 p.m. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Wed. 6 p.m. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AUD Sun. 5 p.m. AUD Sun. 9 p.m. AUD Mon. 1 a.m. AUD Sat. 5 p.m. AUD Sat. 9 p.m. AUD Sun. 1 a.m.

White Boy (2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:59 p.m. STARZ Tues. 1:24 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:12 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:02 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m.

The White Crow (2018) Oleg Ivenko, Adèle Exarchopoulos. Young Rudolf Nureyev becomes a top ballet dancer in Russia, but a life-changing visit to Paris soon makes him seek asylum in France. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:34 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBCA Sun. 6 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10:01 p.m.

Wild Card (2014) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon. 6:35 a.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Thur. Noon

Wild Things 2 (2004) Susan Ward, Leila Arcieri. An insurance investigator follows two young women who scheme to inherit millions of dollars. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 a.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 6 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:50 p.m. CMAX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 11 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Sat. 10:46 p.m.

Woman of Straw (1964) ★★★ Gina Lollobrigida, Sean Connery. An old English tycoon is found dead after his nephew hires a gorgeous nurse to lure him into marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:10 p.m.

The Wrong Stepmother (2019) Cindy Busby, Vivica A. Fox. A woman becomes suspicious of her widowed father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. HIST Wed. 10:55 a.m.

X

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. Un mutante desconocido se introduce en la Casa Blanca e intenta asesinar al presidente sin éxito. Charles Xavier y el resto de mutantes tratarán de capturar al magnicida fallido. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Sun. 6:28 p.m.

Y

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008) ★★★ William Hurt, Maria Bello. An ex-con, a heartbroken teen and an insecure young man form a close bond as they travel together through post-Katrina Louisiana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:10 a.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Young Bess (1953) ★★★ Jean Simmons, Stewart Granger. Henry VIII’s daughter Elizabeth has a forbidden romance with naval hero Thomas Seymour. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Z

Zodiac (2007) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo. Investigators and reporters become obsessed with finding the elusive serial killer terrorizing San Francisco in the late 1960s and ‘70s. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SUND Tues. 9:30 a.m. SUND Wed. 2 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m.

Zombies Sing-Along (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Fri. 7 p.m.

Zombies 2: Sing-Along (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Fri. 8:40 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.