What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk: Coronavirus and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Zoo Three abandoned puma cubs arrive at the zoo. Also, the staff is concerned that the oldest rhino is not acting like herself in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Life Story This new episode focuses on the competition for mating in the animal world, which sometimes includes violence. 9 p.m. BBC America
Saved By the Barn Chris completes his first rescue, saving two goats in need of medical attention. Also, a calf is recovering from a series of surgeries. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together Victoria Justice hosts a virtually produced show with stars, surprises and, of course, slime, as favorite celebrities, movies, games and more are honored. LeBron James receives the 2020 Generation Change Award. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 and 11:15 a.m., 9 and 4 p.m. C-SPAN
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Bill Gates. 7 p.m. CNN
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Brain surgeon and neuroscientist Rahul Jandial. 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY
CBS News Sunday Morning Fighting COVID-19. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper The economy; coronavirus: Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. Coronavirus response: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Libertarian presidential candidate Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Is China to blame for the spread of COVID-19? Are states ready to restart their economies? The availability of personal protective equipment; vaccines: Peter Navarro, Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. The motivations behind the Trump administration blaming China for the spread of COVID-19; anti-Asian bias in America: Jiayang Fan, the New Yorker; author Erika Lee (“America for the Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States”). The pandemic strategy used by Sweden: Anders Tegnell. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron Desantis (R-Fla.). National economic advisor Larry Kudlow. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Trey Gowdy. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Panel: Dana Perino; Donna Brazile; Guy Benson. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m.and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the pandemic and politics: Carl Bernstein, CNN. Briefings, bluster and bogus claims from the White House: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Ryan Lizza, Politico. Global coverage of the pandemic; how the U.S. looks to the rest of the world: Katharine Viner, the Guardian. Mapping confirmed coronavirus cases: Beth Blauer, Johns Hopkins; Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins. The pandemic and the president, Jake Tapper. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Jessica Tarlov; Matthew Continetti; Gillian Turner; Kat Timpf; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Finding a job in America during the COVID-19 pandemic; farmers affected by the pandemic shutdown. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Art of Racing in the Rain Simon Curtis directed this 2019 adaptation of a novel by Garth Stein, wherein an elderly golden retriever (voice of Kevin Costner) narrates the story of his life with his master, race-car driver Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia). Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker and Martin Donovan also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Deadly Mile High Club A flight instructor becomes so obsessed with a handsome male student that she embarks on an insane quest to destroy the important people in his life and seduce him into loving her in this 2020 thriller. Allison McAtee, Marc Herrmann and Anna Marie Dobbins star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Red Joan Trevor Nunn directed this 2018 British spy drama inspired by the life of Melita Norwood, who supplied the Soviet Union with nuclear secrets while working as a secretary at a British research association. Judi Dench and Sophie Cookson share the title role. Tom Hughes, Stephen Campbell Moore and Ben Miles also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Logan (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX
The Public Enemy (1931) 9 a.m. TCM
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 a.m. Encore
Pretty in Pink (1986) 9:30 a.m. Freeform
Black Hawk Down (2001) 9:49 a.m. and 10:40 p.m. Starz
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. TRU
Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax
My Darling Clementine (1946) 10:30 a.m. TCM
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 11 a.m. FXX
Scarface (1983) 11:03 a.m. and 11:39 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:30 a.m. FX
Akeelah and the Bee (2006) 11:35 a.m. HBO
On the Waterfront (1954) 12:15 p.m. TCM
March of the Penguins (2005) 2 p.m. KCOP
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3:30 p.m. KCOP
Dirty Dancing (1987) 3:30 p.m. POP
Wonder Woman (2017) 3:30 p.m. TBS
The Game (1997) 3:47 p.m. Encore
The Producers (1968) 3:58 p.m. KCET
Iron Man (2008) 4 and 9 p.m. USA
The Negotiator (1998) 5 p.m. Ovation
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 5 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Longest Yard (1974) 5:30 p.m. Sundance; 6:30 p.m. Paramount
Platoon (1986) 5:58 p.m. Encore
Rocky III (1982) 6 p.m. FS1
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
The School of Rock (2003) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 6:15 and 11:15 p.m. USA
Twelve Monkeys (1995) 6:45 p.m. TMC
Drumline (2002) 7:30 p.m. VH1
G.I. Jane (1997) 8 p.m. AMC
Predator (1987) 8 p.m. Encore
Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Iron Man 3 (2013) 8 p.m. FX
The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Deadly Mile High Club (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Usual Suspects (1995) 8 p.m. Ovation
Red Joan (2018) 9 p.m. Showtime
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 9:55 p.m. Epix
Tommy (1975) 10 p.m. KVCR
Love’s Long Journey (2005) 10:30 p.m. KTBN
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Kelly’s Heroes (1970) 10:30 p.m. Sundance
Horse Feathers (1932) 11 p.m. TCM
Starship Troopers (1997) 11:50 p.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) 11:55 p.m. HBO