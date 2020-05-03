What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Baker and the Beauty’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) works with Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to try to improve safety in their community in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Dave runs for city council and wants to earn Calvin’s support. 8:30 p.m. CBS
The Voice The winner from the four-way knockout is revealed, then the top 17 perform for Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Candice Patton and Jeff Davis are guests. (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 While the team is attempting the rescue of a little girl in a runaway hot-air balloon, the hijacking of a tree-trimmer truck results in a citywide power outage. Also, Athena’s (Angela Bassett) investigation into the serial-rapist case puts her life in danger. Tracie Thoms, John Harlan Kim, Bryan Safi and Scottie Thompson guest star. 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow McNay Art Museum. (Part 3 of 3) (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
All Rise This new episode explores how the shelter-in-place rules relating to the COVID-19 crisis affect the criminal justice system. With Los Angeles under a mandatory shelter-in-place order, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes a virtual bench trial presided over by Judge Carmichael (Simone Missick). The defendant, lawyers and prosecutors participate via video chat apps while also trying to navigate their personal lives in quarantine. Jessica Camacho, Ruthie Ann Miles and Wilson Bethel also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Roswell, New Mexico In this new episode Michael (Michael Vlamis) grows concerned about Maria (Heather Hemmens) after a surprising discovery about her family history leaves her vulnerable. Also, Max (Nathan Parsons) learns Cameron (Riley Voelkel) is missing and tries to find her.9 p.m. CW
American Experience The new episode “George W. Bush” looks at the American president who came into office under contentious circumstances and was inaugurated less than nine months before the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Interviews include chiefs of staff Andrew Card and Joshua Bolten, senior advisor Karl Rove, speechwriter David Frum and press secretary Ari Fleischer. Concludes Tuesday. 9 p.m. KOCE
Creepshow This television spinoff of the Stephen King movie series begins a six-week run. First up in tonight’s premiere, “Gray Matter” stars Adrienne Barbeau and Giancarlo Esposito in a story about a platoon of American soldiers who find an unlikely way out of a Nazi trap. Then “The House of the Head” revolves around a girl (Calley Fleming) who finds a strange toy head in her dollhouse. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC
Spring Baking Championship The three remaining bakers celebrate graduation day by making an honor roll dessert and a diploma dessert with a dipping sauce in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Baker and the Beauty While meeting Daniel’s (Victor Rasuk) family (Lisa Vidal, Carlos Gómez, David Del Rio and Belissa Escobedo) for the first time, Noa (Nathalie Kelley) accidentally reveals a big secret in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Camp Getaway (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Bravo
My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) returns home to Naples after earning her university degree and meeting a man from a nice family. Upon arriving in her hometown, she’s told that Lila (Gaia Grace) left home with her son. Elvis Esposito and Alessio Gallo also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. HBO
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Martina McBride. 10 p.m. NBC
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m.CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mandy Moore performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton; Denis Leary; the Cringe. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Karlie Redd (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”); financial advice for the pandemic. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Elisabeth Moss; Thomas Sadoski. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman’s father allowed her ex-husband to move into his home five years after their divorce. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (“Welcome to the Party”); Brooke Baldwin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women, economics and COVID-19: C. Nicole Mason. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ashton Kutcher; Mila Kunis; Evan Rachel Wood; Annie Lennox. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Dr. Phil. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Promise Her Anything (1966) 8 a.m. TCM
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 9:45 a.m. IFC
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
Carefree (1938) 9:45 a.m. TCM
American Graffiti (1973) 10 a.m. TMC
Moneyball (2011) 10:12 a.m. Starz
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 10:14 a.m. TBS
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 12:15 p.m. Sundance
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 12:42 p.m. Encore
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 12:58 p.m. TBS
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Blaze (2018) 2:05 p.m. TMC
The American President (1995) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 3:53 p.m. TBS
21 Jump Street (2012) 3:58 p.m. Encore
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 4 p.m. FX
Jurassic Park (1993) 5 p.m. Freeform
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 5 p.m. HBO
The Dirty Dozen (1967) 5 p.m. Sundance; 11:30 p.m. Sundance
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. Syfy
Splendor in the Grass (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
The Help (2011) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
The Prestige (2006) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax
Searching (2018) 5:49 p.m. Encore
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 6:45 p.m. TBS
Halloween (1978) 7 p.m. AMC
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. FX; 11 p.m. FX
The Searchers (1956) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Hot Shots! (1991) 7:33 p.m. Encore
Panic Room (2002) 8 p.m. TMC
Game Night (2018) 8 p.m. TNT; 10 p.m. TNT
The Professional (1994) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Gypsy (1962) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Tropic Thunder (2008) 10 p.m. TRU