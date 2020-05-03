What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Baker and the Beauty’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) works with Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to try to improve safety in their community in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Dave runs for city council and wants to earn Calvin’s support. 8:30 p.m. CBS

The Voice The winner from the four-way knockout is revealed, then the top 17 perform for Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Candice Patton and Jeff Davis are guests. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 While the team is attempting the rescue of a little girl in a runaway hot-air balloon, the hijacking of a tree-trimmer truck results in a citywide power outage. Also, Athena’s (Angela Bassett) investigation into the serial-rapist case puts her life in danger. Tracie Thoms, John Harlan Kim, Bryan Safi and Scottie Thompson guest star. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow McNay Art Museum. (Part 3 of 3) (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

All Rise This new episode explores how the shelter-in-place rules relating to the COVID-19 crisis affect the criminal justice system. With Los Angeles under a mandatory shelter-in-place order, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes a virtual bench trial presided over by Judge Carmichael (Simone Missick). The defendant, lawyers and prosecutors participate via video chat apps while also trying to navigate their personal lives in quarantine. Jessica Camacho, Ruthie Ann Miles and Wilson Bethel also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Roswell, New Mexico In this new episode Michael (Michael Vlamis) grows concerned about Maria (Heather Hemmens) after a surprising discovery about her family history leaves her vulnerable. Also, Max (Nathan Parsons) learns Cameron (Riley Voelkel) is missing and tries to find her.9 p.m. CW

American Experience The new episode “George W. Bush” looks at the American president who came into office under contentious circumstances and was inaugurated less than nine months before the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Interviews include chiefs of staff Andrew Card and Joshua Bolten, senior advisor Karl Rove, speechwriter David Frum and press secretary Ari Fleischer. Concludes Tuesday. 9 p.m. KOCE

Creepshow This television spinoff of the Stephen King movie series begins a six-week run. First up in tonight’s premiere, “Gray Matter” stars Adrienne Barbeau and Giancarlo Esposito in a story about a platoon of American soldiers who find an unlikely way out of a Nazi trap. Then “The House of the Head” revolves around a girl (Calley Fleming) who finds a strange toy head in her dollhouse. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC

Spring Baking Championship The three remaining bakers celebrate graduation day by making an honor roll dessert and a diploma dessert with a dipping sauce in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Baker and the Beauty While meeting Daniel’s (Victor Rasuk) family (Lisa Vidal, Carlos Gómez, David Del Rio and Belissa Escobedo) for the first time, Noa (Nathalie Kelley) accidentally reveals a big secret in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Camp Getaway (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Bravo

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) returns home to Naples after earning her university degree and meeting a man from a nice family. Upon arriving in her hometown, she’s told that Lila (Gaia Grace) left home with her son. Elvis Esposito and Alessio Gallo also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. HBO

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Martina McBride. 10 p.m. NBC



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m.CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mandy Moore performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton; Denis Leary; the Cringe. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Karlie Redd (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”); financial advice for the pandemic. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Elisabeth Moss; Thomas Sadoski. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s father allowed her ex-husband to move into his home five years after their divorce. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (“Welcome to the Party”); Brooke Baldwin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women, economics and COVID-19: C. Nicole Mason. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ashton Kutcher; Mila Kunis; Evan Rachel Wood; Annie Lennox. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Dr. Phil. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Promise Her Anything (1966) 8 a.m. TCM

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 9:45 a.m. IFC

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

Carefree (1938) 9:45 a.m. TCM

American Graffiti (1973) 10 a.m. TMC

Moneyball (2011) 10:12 a.m. Starz

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 10:14 a.m. TBS

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 12:15 p.m. Sundance

(500) Days of Summer (2009) 12:42 p.m. Encore

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 12:58 p.m. TBS

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Blaze (2018) 2:05 p.m. TMC

The American President (1995) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 3:53 p.m. TBS

21 Jump Street (2012) 3:58 p.m. Encore

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 4 p.m. FX

Jurassic Park (1993) 5 p.m. Freeform

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 5 p.m. HBO

The Dirty Dozen (1967) 5 p.m. Sundance; 11:30 p.m. Sundance

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. Syfy

Splendor in the Grass (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

The Help (2011) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

The Prestige (2006) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax

Searching (2018) 5:49 p.m. Encore

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 6:45 p.m. TBS

Halloween (1978) 7 p.m. AMC

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. FX; 11 p.m. FX

The Searchers (1956) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Hot Shots! (1991) 7:33 p.m. Encore

Panic Room (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

Game Night (2018) 8 p.m. TNT; 10 p.m. TNT

The Professional (1994) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Gypsy (1962) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Tropic Thunder (2008) 10 p.m. TRU

