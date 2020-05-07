What’s on TV Friday: L.A. Phil’s 100th birthday; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
MacGyver While Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) are undercover in the sinister organization Codex, their mission is interrupted by Russ (Henry Ian Cusick) and Desi (Levy Tran) and the rest of the team, who desperately are trying to stop Codex from detonating a nuclear weapon. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank This new episodes features a modern version of a fading men’s fashion trend and a clothing design that helps bring dads and their babies closer. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race Whoopi Goldberg coaches the contestants as they create and perform solo shows in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1
Great Performances This new special celebrates the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 100th birthday with performances of “La Valse” by Ravel, Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and more. Conductors Gustavo Dudamel, Zubin Mehta and Esa-Pekka Salonen are featured. 8:30 p.m. KOCE
Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) each is hired by two people who are in the middle of a contentious divorce to dig up dirt on the other in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC Motivational speaker Rebecca Musser talks about her life in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and what made her leave that Mormon denomination. 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty It’s time for Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) surprise bachelorette party in the season finale of the prime-time soap. Grant Snow also stars. 9 p.m. CW
20/20 Marni Yang, a single mother of three who is serving a double life sentence in the murder of football player Shaun Gayle’s pregnant girlfriend, talks about the case and her petition for a new trial. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode host Guy Fieri samples takeout food in Seattle, San Diego, Boston and Alaska. 9 p.m. Food Network
REAL Sports With Bryant Gumbel Sportscasters Jim Nantz, Joe Buck and Mike Breen discuss the effect of COVID-19 on sports in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO
Friday Night in With the Morgans Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos; Paul Rudd and screenwriter Julie Yaeger Rudd are guests in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC
Bering Sea Gold (season premiere) 10 p.m. Discovery
The Graham Norton Show Jeff Goldblum, Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux and mentalist Lior Suchard are guests in this new episode of the comedy-variety series. Mabel performs. 11 p.m. BBC America
Betty Janay (Dede Lovelace) is sent reeling by shadiness on Donald’s (Caleb Eberhardt) part, while Honeybear (Moonbear), Indigo Ajani Russell) and Kirt (Nina Moran) try to handle the territorial skateboard boys. Edmund Donovan and Rachelle Vinberg also star. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Masters of Illusion: Impossible Escapes Magicians attempt seemingly impossible escapes while in the studio and in the field; hosted by Dean Cain. 8 p.m. CW
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7:15 a.m. , 12:07, 6 and 7:59 p.m. C-SPAN
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 9 and 10 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
In This Together: American Portrait Story This new special provides insight into how Americans are adapting to the extraordinary demands of the coronavirus pandemic via self-shot video, photos and text. 8 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lynn Richardson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lin-Manuel Miranda; Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue; chef Eric Ripert. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dylan McDermott. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray French toast; Curtis 50 Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Ali Wentworth discusses her recent battle with COVID-19; Fran Drescher. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Juliette Lewis; Rumer Willis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Amara La Negra; Anika Noni Rose (“Bedtime Stories for the Littles”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Eugene Levy; Alyson Hannigan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A dad has an opioid addiction; an author reveals his addiction to Vicodin after a back injury. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Dr. Ordon’s coronavirus diagnosis and road to recovery; a toothbrush impales child; children’s teeth reveal emotional trauma; instant eye de-puffer; hospice care; liver cancer risk. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The economy; the COVID-19 pandemic: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Molly Ball, Time Magazine Magazine; Susan Davis, NPR; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson Tom Steyer, California’s Economic Recovery Council; Wolfgang Puck. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mark Ruffalo; Guy Raz; Miranda Lambert performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Elizabeth Banks; Dave Grohl. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson. 12:36 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ellen Pompeo; Mike Colter; Loud Luxury; Bryce Vine. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; James Taylor performs; Glen Sobel performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Wrestlers Natalya Neidhart, Paige and Alexa Bliss. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Peanut Butter Falcon Zack Gottsagen stars as a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from an assisted living facility to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. He forms a bond with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a wayward fisherman on the run. Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal and Thomas Haden Church also star. 8 p.m. Epix
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8:15 a.m. IFC
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8:30 a.m. HBO
The Last King of Scotland (2006) 8:55 a.m. Cinemax
The Patriot (2000) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Face/Off (1997) 10 a.m. Sundance
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
The Muppets (2011) 10:21 a.m. Starz
Annihilation (2018) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Sense and Sensibility (1995) 11:08 a.m. Encore
Argo (2012) 11:15 a.m. IFC
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) noon Showtime
The Beast With Five Fingers (1946) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Unforgiven (1992) 1 p.m. AMC
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 1:27 p.m. Encore
Shoot the Piano Player (1960) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Finding Forrester (2000) 2:15 p.m. Epix
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
The Mask (1994) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3 p.m. FXX
Forrest Gump (1994) 3:10 p.m. Encore
The Seventh Veil (1945) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 3:25 p.m. Syfy
The Post (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX
Tombstone (1993) 4 p.m. AMC
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 4 p.m. TMC
Unstoppable (2010) 4:15 p.m. HBO
Somewhere (2010) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform
Superbad (2007) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Wildlife (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Stand by Me (1986) 6:30 p.m. Epix; 9 p.m. Ovation
Dave (1993) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. AMC
Friday Night Lights (2004) 7 p.m. HBO
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Mister Roberts (1955) 7:15 p.m. TCM
The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 8 p.m. KCET
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. Paramount
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 8:25 p.m. Syfy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. TBS
Fighting With My Family (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix
The Hurt Locker (2008) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax
The Producers (1968) 10 p.m. KCET
Erin Brockovich (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC
21 Jump Street (2012) 10:59 p.m. Encore
The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. CMT
Clueless (1995) 11:30 p.m. VH1
A League of Their Own (1992) 11:35 p.m. Epix