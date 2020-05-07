What’s on TV Friday: L.A. Phil’s 100th birthday; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver While Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) are undercover in the sinister organization Codex, their mission is interrupted by Russ (Henry Ian Cusick) and Desi (Levy Tran) and the rest of the team, who desperately are trying to stop Codex from detonating a nuclear weapon. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank This new episodes features a modern version of a fading men’s fashion trend and a clothing design that helps bring dads and their babies closer. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race Whoopi Goldberg coaches the contestants as they create and perform solo shows in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1

Great Performances This new special celebrates the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 100th birthday with performances of “La Valse” by Ravel, Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and more. Conductors Gustavo Dudamel, Zubin Mehta and Esa-Pekka Salonen are featured. 8:30 p.m. KOCE

Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) each is hired by two people who are in the middle of a contentious divorce to dig up dirt on the other in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC Motivational speaker Rebecca Musser talks about her life in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and what made her leave that Mormon denomination. 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty It’s time for Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) surprise bachelorette party in the season finale of the prime-time soap. Grant Snow also stars. 9 p.m. CW

20/20 Marni Yang, a single mother of three who is serving a double life sentence in the murder of football player Shaun Gayle’s pregnant girlfriend, talks about the case and her petition for a new trial. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode host Guy Fieri samples takeout food in Seattle, San Diego, Boston and Alaska. 9 p.m. Food Network

REAL Sports With Bryant Gumbel Sportscasters Jim Nantz, Joe Buck and Mike Breen discuss the effect of COVID-19 on sports in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO

Friday Night in With the Morgans Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos; Paul Rudd and screenwriter Julie Yaeger Rudd are guests in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC

Bering Sea Gold (season premiere) 10 p.m. Discovery

The Graham Norton Show Jeff Goldblum, Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux and mentalist Lior Suchard are guests in this new episode of the comedy-variety series. Mabel performs. 11 p.m. BBC America

Betty Janay (Dede Lovelace) is sent reeling by shadiness on Donald’s (Caleb Eberhardt) part, while Honeybear (Moonbear), Indigo Ajani Russell) and Kirt (Nina Moran) try to handle the territorial skateboard boys. Edmund Donovan and Rachelle Vinberg also star. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Masters of Illusion: Impossible Escapes Magicians attempt seemingly impossible escapes while in the studio and in the field; hosted by Dean Cain. 8 p.m. CW



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7:15 a.m. , 12:07, 6 and 7:59 p.m. C-SPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 9 and 10 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

In This Together: American Portrait Story This new special provides insight into how Americans are adapting to the extraordinary demands of the coronavirus pandemic via self-shot video, photos and text. 8 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lynn Richardson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lin-Manuel Miranda; Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue; chef Eric Ripert. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dylan McDermott. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray French toast; Curtis 50 Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Ali Wentworth discusses her recent battle with COVID-19; Fran Drescher. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Juliette Lewis; Rumer Willis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Amara La Negra; Anika Noni Rose (“Bedtime Stories for the Littles”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Eugene Levy; Alyson Hannigan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A dad has an opioid addiction; an author reveals his addiction to Vicodin after a back injury. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Dr. Ordon’s coronavirus diagnosis and road to recovery; a toothbrush impales child; children’s teeth reveal emotional trauma; instant eye de-puffer; hospice care; liver cancer risk. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The economy; the COVID-19 pandemic: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Molly Ball, Time Magazine Magazine; Susan Davis, NPR; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson Tom Steyer, California’s Economic Recovery Council; Wolfgang Puck. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mark Ruffalo; Guy Raz; Miranda Lambert performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Elizabeth Banks; Dave Grohl. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson. 12:36 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ellen Pompeo; Mike Colter; Loud Luxury; Bryce Vine. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; James Taylor performs; Glen Sobel performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Wrestlers Natalya Neidhart, Paige and Alexa Bliss. 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

The Peanut Butter Falcon Zack Gottsagen stars as a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from an assisted living facility to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. He forms a bond with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a wayward fisherman on the run. Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal and Thomas Haden Church also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8:15 a.m. IFC

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8:30 a.m. HBO

The Last King of Scotland (2006) 8:55 a.m. Cinemax

The Patriot (2000) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Face/Off (1997) 10 a.m. Sundance

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

The Muppets (2011) 10:21 a.m. Starz

Annihilation (2018) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Sense and Sensibility (1995) 11:08 a.m. Encore

Argo (2012) 11:15 a.m. IFC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) noon Showtime

The Beast With Five Fingers (1946) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Unforgiven (1992) 1 p.m. AMC

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 1:27 p.m. Encore

Shoot the Piano Player (1960) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Finding Forrester (2000) 2:15 p.m. Epix

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

The Mask (1994) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3 p.m. FXX

Forrest Gump (1994) 3:10 p.m. Encore

The Seventh Veil (1945) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 3:25 p.m. Syfy

The Post (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

Tombstone (1993) 4 p.m. AMC

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 4 p.m. TMC

Unstoppable (2010) 4:15 p.m. HBO

Somewhere (2010) 4:30 p.m. Cinemax

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform

Superbad (2007) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Wildlife (2018) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Stand by Me (1986) 6:30 p.m. Epix; 9 p.m. Ovation

Dave (1993) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. AMC

Friday Night Lights (2004) 7 p.m. HBO

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Mister Roberts (1955) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 8 p.m. KCET

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. Paramount

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 8:25 p.m. Syfy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. TBS

Fighting With My Family (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix

The Hurt Locker (2008) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax

The Producers (1968) 10 p.m. KCET

Erin Brockovich (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC

21 Jump Street (2012) 10:59 p.m. Encore

The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. CMT

Clueless (1995) 11:30 p.m. VH1

A League of Their Own (1992) 11:35 p.m. Epix

