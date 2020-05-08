Movies on TV this week: Sunday, May 10, 2020

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of May 10 - 16, 2020

Alien (1979) HBO Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Almost Famous (2000) SHOW Wed. 5:55 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) TMC Tues. 11:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon

Children of Men (2006) STARZ Thur. 6:22 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ENCORE Sat. 9:57 p.m.

Advertisement

Dinner at Eight (1933) TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) KCBS Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:47 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

The General (1926) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

I Remember Mama (1948) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Julius Caesar (1953) TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Million Dollar Baby (2004) KEYT Sat. 9 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ENCORE Tues. 11:37 p.m.

Advertisement

Psycho (1960) BBCA Sun. 4 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 2:34 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) BBCA Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Rio Grande (1950) SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBCA Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Titanic (1997) MTV Tues. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Top Hat (1935) TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Vertigo (1958) BBCA Sun. 10 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) FREE Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of May 10 - 16, 2020

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Departed (2006) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ IFC Tues. Noon IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m. IFC Sun. Noon IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m. IFC Mon. Noon

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of May 10 - 16, 2020

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ FREE Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 11:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon

Anger Management (2003) ★★ STARZ Tues. 7:13 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Tues. 1:35 p.m.

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 5:18 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:17 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 7:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 9 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 9:25 a.m. SHOW Wed. 11 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 1 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Tues. 11:30 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 7 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ COM Sat. 2 p.m. COM Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 11:55 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:12 a.m. STARZ Sat. 5:33 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ STARZ Tues. 3:52 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Casper (1995) ★★★ FREE Thur. Noon

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ OVA Mon. 8 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ ENCORE Sat. 9:57 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TNT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ OVA Wed. Noon OVA Wed. 7 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ OVA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Mon. 7 p.m. FREE Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ POP Sun. 9 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4:20 p.m. MTV Fri. 9 a.m. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ SUND Sun. Noon

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ TNT Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Thur. 1:45 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m. BBCA Wed. 5 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ HBO Fri. 2:40 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ KCBS Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:47 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Fri. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ FREE Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m. CMT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ STARZ Thur. 3:18 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ DISNXD Sun. 4 p.m. FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. Noon FREE Sat. 7 a.m. FREE Sat. Noon

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ STARZ Mon. 6:28 a.m.

Advertisement

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ SHOW Thur. Noon

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ FREE Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ FREE Thur. 4 p.m. FREE Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. OVA Tues. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ FREE Thur. 7 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ NICK Fri. 8 p.m. NICK Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Mask (1994) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:03 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3:32 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ FREE Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ COM Sun. 5:30 p.m. COM Sat. 4 p.m. COM Sat. 10 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ HBO Tues. 5:20 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Mon. 6:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ SYFY Sun. 5:45 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ SYFY Sun. 3 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 8:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 7:08 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:28 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:53 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 8:25 a.m. HBO Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ ENCORE Tues. 11:37 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 10:33 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:34 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ BBCA Sun. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 2:34 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ BBCA Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ SHOW Mon. 6 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 11:36 a.m.

Advertisement

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ FS1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ SUND Sun. 3 p.m. SUND Sun. 10 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TNT Fri. 10 p.m. TNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. Noon

Scarface (1983) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 10:14 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:21 p.m.

Advertisement

Seven (1995) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBCA Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 11:30 a.m. SHOW Tues. 10 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ AMC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 11:41 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 9 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m. SUND Tues. 2 a.m. SUND Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ COM Sun. 3 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ MTV Tues. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:15 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ FREE Wed. 2 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ FREE Thur. 1:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ FREE Tues. 2 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ FREE Mon. 2 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ FREE Sat. 11:05 a.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:43 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 1 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ STARZ Tues. 2:03 p.m. STARZ Wed. 2:09 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of May 10 - 16, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show Star Search to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. OVA Mon. 11 p.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1940) ★★★ Raymond Massey, Gene Lockhart. Over the space of 30 years, young Abraham Lincoln goes from storekeeper to backwoods lawyer to suitor to president of the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed. 8:20 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sat. 3:15 p.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Adventures in Love & Babysitting (2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Adventures of Don Juan (1948) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Viveca Lindfors. The Spanish swordsman joins the royal fencing academy and duels a duke who wants to be dictator. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:55 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Tues. 2:56 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Alfie (2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Thur. 10 a.m.

Alice Adams (1935) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Fred MacMurray. A social climber wants her humble family to impress a rich bachelor at dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. FREE Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 3:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:05 a.m.

All Creatures Here Below (2018) David Dastmalchian, Karen Gillan. Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, Mo., a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sat. 5 a.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:24 a.m. STARZ Tues. 9:55 p.m. STARZ Wed. 6:27 a.m.

Advertisement

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

All Through the Night (1942) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Conrad Veidt. A Broadway gambler and his colorful cronies thwart a suave Nazi spy’s gang of fifth columnists. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Allá en el bajío (1942) Raúl de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz. Un malvado obliga, bajo amenazas, a la gente de un pueblo a vender sus tierras, pero hay un joven que se le enfrenta. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Alma de Acero (1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:55 p.m.

Aloha (2015) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone. On assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, a military contractor reconnects with an old flame, while falling for a hard-nosed fighter pilot who watches every move that he makes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:38 a.m.

Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016) Voices of Kate Higgins, Ben Diskin. Animated. Wolf pups Stinky, Claudette and Runt venture out into a blizzard to save their parents. They’re joined by a sleepy bear cub and a feisty porcupine. (NR) 47 mins. HBO Sat. 6:47 a.m.

Advertisement

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs (2016) Voices of Ben Diskin, Lindsay Torrance. Animated. After Kate, Humphrey, and their three pups are forced to relocate their den, they discover Amy, a friendly raptor who came to life after being uncovered during a big dig. (NR) 45 mins. HBO Sat. 5:59 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m.

The Amazing Dr. Clitterhouse (1938) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Claire Trevor. A criminologist joins a hoodlum’s gang, becomes its mastermind and stands trial for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:36 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 7:15 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:40 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:03 p.m.

American Graffiti (1973) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Ronny Howard. Four teens in 1962 California get a final, nostalgic glimpse of innocence before facing their postgraduation lives. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 11:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TRU Sat. 10 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Los amores de una viuda (1948) Ramón Armengod, Charito Granado. Una joven viuda se casa de nuevo, pero al tiempo aparece el esposo al que todos creían muero y se arma un embrollo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

An Angel at My Table (1990) ★★★ Kerry Fox, Alexia Keogh. Troubled New Zealand writer Janet Frame is portrayed as a child, as a teen and as an adult. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:13 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:33 p.m.

Advertisement

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AUD Thur. 5 p.m. AUD Thur. 9 p.m. AUD Fri. 1 a.m.

The Appearance (2018) Jake Stormoen, Kristian Nairn. An inquisitor investigates the mysterious death of a monk and alleged witchcraft in the Middle Ages. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

April Fool’s Day (1986) ★★ Deborah Foreman, Griffin O’Neal. Heiress Muffy invites preppie friends to her family’s island for practical jokes, but a slasher ruins the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Tues. 1:35 p.m.

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Tues. 7:45 a.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Asher (2018) Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen. A Mossad agent turned gun-for-hire meets a woman who makes him want to change his life, but he needs to make one last hit to get out. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:34 p.m. STARZ Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Ashes and Diamonds (1958) ★★★ Zbigniew Cybulski, Ewa Krzyzewska. A Communist commandant finds himself surrounded by the Polish resistance during the closing days of World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Assassination Tango (2002) ★★ Robert Duvall, Ruben Blades. While on assignment in Argentina, an aging hit man begins a tentative romance with a charismatic dancer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:05 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Autism: The Sequel (2019) Five autistic adults navigate their way through their early 20s, while old footage reveals their lives with their families 12 years earlier. (NR) 40 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:45 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 11:10 p.m.

Advertisement

¡Ay, Jalisco no te rajes! (1965) Rodolfo de Anda, Sonia Infante. Un padre estricto se interpone entre su hija y Salvador Pérez. En una discusión, Salvador asesina al general y huye del pueblo dejando a su prometida embarazada. Años después, decide regresar para buscar a su hijo y enfrentar su destino. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Bachelor Party (1984) ★★ Tom Hanks, Tawny Kitaen. Hookers, a mule and a suicidal friend show up at the hotel bash for a school-bus driver getting married. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Fri. 5:18 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 12:17 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 9 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Sun. 9:25 a.m. SHOW Wed. 11 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Wed. 1 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:30 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Influence (1990) ★★★ Rob Lowe, James Spader. A fast-lane stranger befriends a Los Angeles yuppie and slowly makes his life a lurid nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Bad Parents (2012) Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Titus. Kathy is thrust into the hypercompetitive world of club soccer when she signs up her 7-year-old daughter for a team that has many crazy parents involved. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:20 p.m. CMAX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:53 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:54 a.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:30 a.m.

El Baño de Afrodita (1949) Luis Sandrini, Charito Granado. Un profesor es confundido con un autor de libros eróticos y se finge loco para no ser castigado por faltas a la moral. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1957) ★★★ Jennifer Jones, John Gielgud. Victorian poet Robert Browning courts invalid poet Elizabeth Barrett despite her stern father. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 6 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Beaches (2017) Idina Menzel, Nia Long. Two youngsters meet on the Venice Boardwalk and embark on a lifelong friendship. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. OVA Fri. 11 p.m.

Bear Raid Warden (1944) Animated. As an overzealous air-raid warden, Barney Bear contends with a noisy owl and a pesky firefly while patrolling the woods. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Beautiful (2000) ★ Minnie Driver, Joey Lauren Adams. An impoverished young woman sacrifices everything in her quest for a beauty pageant title. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:52 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Sun. 9 p.m. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:49 a.m. STARZ Fri. 1:27 p.m.

Advertisement

Beneath (2007) ★★★ Nora Zehetner, Matthew Settle. Years after a car accident that disfigured an older sister, horrible visions, which come to pass, haunt the woman who was driving. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. Noon

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SHOW Mon. 1 p.m. SHOW Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Best of Me (2014) ★ Michelle Monaghan, James Marsden. The funeral of a close friend reunites former high-school sweethearts, who find that they are still in love after 20 years apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Wed. 7 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. COM Sat. 2 p.m. COM Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Sat. 3:21 a.m.

The Big Wedding (2013) ★ Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton. A long-divorced couple must pretend they’re still happily married when their adopted son’s ultraconservative biological mother flies in for the young man’s nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 p.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 7:55 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Biloxi Blues (1988) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Christopher Walken. During World War II, a Brooklyn writer contends with a drill sergeant and other situations at a Mississippi boot camp. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBCA Sun. 1 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 1:16 p.m. STARZ Sat. 11:34 p.m.

Advertisement

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Wed. 11:55 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:12 a.m. STARZ Sat. 5:33 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 10:35 a.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in Swan Lake. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AUD Wed. 7 p.m. AUD Wed. 11 p.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. COM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Fri. 12:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2 a.m.

Blossoms in the Dust (1941) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. The story of Edna Gladney, founder of the Texas Children’s Home and Aid Society of Fort Worth. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Blue City (1986) ★ Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy. The late mayor’s angry son cleans up his corrupt Florida town with another guy and girl. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:55 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. USA Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:55 p.m. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:20 a.m.

The Boost (1988) ★★ James Woods, Sean Young. A hustler and his wife move to Los Angeles, where he sells tax shelters and they each try cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Wed. 11:40 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:52 p.m.

Born to Dance (1936) ★★★ Eleanor Powell, James Stewart. A tap-dancing understudy meets a sailor on leave and replaces the star of a show. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

Boyfriend Killer (2017) Barbie Castro, Patrick Muldoon. After the death of her son in a car crash, a grieving woman starts to suspect that his vindictive girlfriend set it up to look like an accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Break of Hearts (1935) ★★ Katharine Hepburn, Charles Boyer. An aspiring composer marries a famous conductor with a weakness for gin and other women. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Brick Mansions (2014) ★★ Paul Walker, David Belle. An undercover cop joins forces with an ex-con to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend and save Detroit from destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Tues. 12:02 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. LOGO Mon. 3 p.m. LOGO Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:05 p.m. STARZ Thur. 12:28 p.m.

Advertisement

A Brilliant Young Mind (2014) ★★★ Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall. Struggling to build relationships with others, a teenage math prodigy develops a budding friendship with a young girl while competing at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 a.m.

Brother Orchid (1940) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Humphrey Bogart. Ousted by his right-hand man, a gangster poses as a monastery monk until they meet again. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

El Cafre (1985) Joaquín Cordero, Mario Almada. Un hombre lleva en su camión una carga peligrosa, y cuando estalla el equipo de refrigeración debe mantener la calma. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Calling on Costa Rica (1947) James A. FitzPatrick. The life, geography, and historical aspects of Costa Rica. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 5:19 a.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Cape Fear (1962) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum. A Southern lawyer sets a trap on a houseboat for a twisted ex-convict terrorizing his family. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Captain Blood (1935) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A British doctor sold into slavery becomes a dashing Caribbean pirate and fights a duel with a French pirate to win a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Sat. 11:27 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:20 p.m. SHOW Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Carriers (2009) ★★ Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine. Two brothers and two women drive through the desert in search of refuge from a deadly pandemic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Case 39 (2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Charleston (1960) Silvia Pinal, Alberto Closas. Dos amigos se ven forzados a formalizar su relación amistosa como una relación de pareja para hacer felices a sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (1981) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. Two hippie ice-cream vendors meet Timothy Leary and branch out into marijuana. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 1:35 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Children of Men (2006) ★★★★ Clive Owen, Julianne Moore. When infertility threatens mankind with extinction, a disillusioned bureaucrat becomes the unlikely champion in the fight for the survival of Earth’s population. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:22 p.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Advertisement

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

Class (1983) ★★ Jacqueline Bisset, Rob Lowe. A preppie acts like a Ph.D. candidate in a bar and picks up an older woman, his roommate’s mother. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:50 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Sun. 3 p.m.

Clerks (1994) ★★★ Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson. A 22-year-old clerk takes in a day’s worth of customers at a convenience store in New Jersey. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:42 a.m.

Advertisement

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BET Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. OVA Mon. 8 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Cocaine Godmother (2017) Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carlos Rodriguez. Griselda Blanco se vuelve una pionera en el comercio de cocaína basado en Miami. Su disposición de usar la violencia contra sus rivales lleva a numerosas tentativas de asesinato, forzando a Griselda a mover su negocio a California. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Cold Creek Manor (2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:30 p.m. CMAX Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The Collection (2012) ★ Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick. The survivor of a madman’s torture chamber leads a team of mercenaries back to the same booby-trapped lair to rescue a captive woman. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 7 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Sat. 4 p.m. E Sat. 8 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. MTV Fri. 11:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

El Criminal (1985) Mario Almada, Fernando Almada. Un hombre es encarcelado durante diez años por amar a una bella mujer, y poseer una tierra que otros querían. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Crimson Kimono (1959) ★ Victoria Shaw, Glenn Corbett. A Los Angeles detective and his Japanese partner woo an artist while solving a stripper’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Tues. 3:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The Crimson Pirate (1952) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Nick Cravat. An acrobatic pirate and his sidekick help Caribbean rebels fight Spain with an inventor’s weapons. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002) ★★ Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin. Steve and Terri Irwin encounter bumbling CIA agents who are trying to find a fallen U.S. spy satellite. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:20 a.m.

The Crow: City of Angels (1996) ★ Vincent Perez, Mia Kirshner. A magic black crow guides a motorcycle mechanic who returns to avenge the murders of himself and his son. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Crow: Salvation (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eric Mabius. To avenge their deaths, a mystical crow resurrects an innocent young man who was executed for the murder of his lover. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sat. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) ★★★ Edward Furlong, David Boreanaz. A resurrected ex-convict seeks revenge against Satanists who murdered both him and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sat. 2:45 a.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:45 p.m. CMAX Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Crucifijo de piedra (1956) Sara García, Luis Manuel Pelayo. Una joven golpeada llega al hospital. Por cosas del destino, una mujer idéntica a ella muere y la joven toma su lugar. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Sat. 9:57 p.m.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody. A man tries to re-establish family ties by taking his two younger brothers on a train trip across India. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Wed. 5:05 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. TNT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:08 a.m. STARZ Thur. 11:42 p.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Date Movie (2006) ★ Alyson Hannigan, Adam Campbell. A hopeless romantic and her British beau face a number of obstacles on their way to the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:55 a.m. CMAX Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Date With Love (2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OVA Wed. Noon OVA Wed. 7 p.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:21 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:22 p.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Un exmercenario quien, tras haber sido sometido a un cruel experimento, adquiere el superpoder de sanar rápidamente y pretende vengarse del hombre que destrozó su vida. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. OVA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

The Descent: Part 2 (2009) ★★ Shauna Macdonald, Krysten Cummings. An amnesiac spelunker joins a rescue team to explore underground caves where bloodthirsty creatures dwell. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Descent (2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Mon. 7 p.m. FREE Tues. 5 p.m.

Devil (2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Wed. 1:35 p.m.

Devotion (1946) ★★★ Ida Lupino, Paul Henreid. Emily Bronte and her sister Charlotte form a triangle with a curate in 1830s Yorkshire. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 4 a.m.

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011) ★★★ The story of the legendary editor of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sun. 9 p.m. BET Mon. 6 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) ★★★ Millie Perkins, Joseph Schildkraut. A German-Jewish girl and her family spend two years in an Amsterdam attic hiding from the Nazis. (NR) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:50 a.m.

Dinner at Eight (1933) ★★★★ Marie Dressler, Jean Harlow. At least one of the guests misbehaves at a New York society party held for nobility. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Sun. 9 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. POP Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Thur. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. Noon

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:25 a.m.

Dolls (1987) ★★★ Ian Patrick Williams, Carrie Lorraine. Rain-soaked travelers seek refuge in a country cottage owned by an elderly pair of dollmakers. (R) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:32 a.m.

Advertisement

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:09 a.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 1 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 6:49 p.m. HBO Tues. 9 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:53 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 1:58 a.m.

Dragonheart (1996) ★★ Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis. A medieval dragon-slayer teams up with his intelligent prey to rid the land of a tyrant who betrayed them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Thur. 8:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000) ★★ Voice of Robby Benson, Christopher Masterson. A young stable boy with dreams of being a knight discovers a baby dragon and tries to help him learn how to fly and fight. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. OVA Thur. 10:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:47 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:06 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Dying for Motherhood (2020) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg. A pregnant woman finds herself in grave danger when she agrees to live with the couple who plan to adopt her unborn child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. E Sun. 2:30 p.m. E Sat. 6 p.m. E Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Easy Rider (1969) ★★★ Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper. Two free spirits on chopped motorcycles clash with the Establishment and meet a boozy lawyer as they cross America. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Advertisement

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:20 p.m. MTV Fri. 9 a.m. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 2:40 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sun. 10:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Sat. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBCA Thur. 6 a.m. BBCA Thur. Noon

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. SUND Sun. Noon

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Fri. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

The Expert (1932) ★ Charles ``Chic’’ Sale, Dickie Moore. Frayed nerves result from living with his son’s family, so an elderly man befriends the youngster next door. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Eyes Have It (1931) Edgar Bergen. A 9-year-old boy named Charlie McCarthy is sent by his teacher to an eye doctor. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Eyes of an Angel (1994) ★ John Travolta, Ellie Raab. A Chicago widower and his 10-year-old daughter nurse a wounded Doberman back to health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:10 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Tues. 7:30 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m. SHOW Thur. 10 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Family (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones. Una familia mafiosa a la que las autoridades ocultan en el programa de Protección a Testigos tiene problemas para adaptarse a su nueva vida en Normandía, Francia. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Thur. 10:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:58 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 5:40 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:50 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Fathers’ Day (1997) ★ Robin Williams, Billy Crystal. Two Californians seek a former girlfriend’s missing son, each believing he is the father of the boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Feudin’ Fools (1952) ★ Bowery Boys, Paul Wexler. Slip, Sach and the rest of the gang join a Kentucky family feud. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AUD Tues. 6:30 p.m. AUD Tues. 10 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m. BBCA Wed. 5 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sun. 7 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sun. 9 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Wed. 6:40 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Mon. 8 a.m. STARZ Mon. 5:20 p.m.

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:48 a.m. CMAX Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Final Portrait (2017) ★★★ Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. In 1964, American writer James Lord is asked to sit for a portrait by artist Alberto Giacometti. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:14 a.m.

Advertisement

Final Vision (2017) Scott Foley, Dave Annable. Capt. Jeffery McDonald is convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1979 for the murders of his wife and two children at their Fort Bragg home. (NR) 2 hrs. ID Sat. 9 p.m. ID Sun. Noon

Finding Steve McQueen (2018) Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor. The FBI launches its biggest manhunt when an unlikely gang of thieves tries to steal $30 million in illegal campaign contributions from President Richard Nixon’s secret fund. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Sat. 4 p.m. STARZ Sun. 2:07 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:50 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:18 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:13 p.m.

Advertisement

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 2:40 a.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:05 a.m.

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson. With help from a mysterious young man, a desperate teenager tries to find her younger brother as a series of deadly alien attacks decimate the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Tues. Noon IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

The Flame and the Arrow (1950) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Virginia Mayo. An acrobatic rebel and his band of mountain men trick Hessian mercenaries in medieval Italy. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

The Flying Scotsman (2006) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Laura Fraser. In the early 1990s Graeme Obree battles mental illness while chasing his dream of achieving cycling stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Focus (2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Footlight Parade (1933) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. A director creates and stages extravagant musical prologues for movie theaters. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Forever in My Heart (2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. KCBS Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:47 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) ★★★★ Ruby Keeler, Warner Baxter. An understudy gets a shot at stardom when a Broadway performer is sidelined with a twisted ankle. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

The 4th (2016) Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson. Jamie, a broke illustrator who is behind on his rent, tries to throw a holiday cookout while his overbearing roommate is out of town, but everything seems to go wrong. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Freedomland (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Julianne Moore. A detective investigates a carjacking that resulted in the abduction of the young son of a troubled woman. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Fri. 8:05 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:58 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 3:23 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 4 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. SYFY Thur. 12:36 p.m.

From Beyond (1986) ★★★ Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton. A psychiatrist and a scientist test a dead inventor’s device for stimulating the pineal gland for access to other dimensions. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. GOLF Sun. 1 p.m. GOLF Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:39 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Gangster Squad (2013) ★★ Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling. In 1949 Los Angeles, a secret crew of cops forms to drive powerful mobster Mickey Cohen out of business. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Thur. 12:25 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Gaslight (1940) ★★ Anton Walbrook, Diana Wynyard. A schizoid Victorian tries to drive his wife mad; a Scotland Yard detective figures out why. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Gator (1976) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Jack Weston. A federal agent forces a paroled moonshiner called Gator to go undercover in a corrupt county. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:55 a.m.

The General (1926) ★★★★ Buster Keaton, Marion Mack. Silent. Union spies pursue an engineer who chased them to recover his stolen train. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:15 a.m. CMAX Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) ★★ Don Knotts, Joan Staley. A meek Kansas typesetter who wants to be a reporter spends the night in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SUND Wed. 2 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:22 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:37 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:45 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:37 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:57 a.m.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 a.m.

Girl Most Likely (2012) ★★ Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening. After losing her job and her boyfriend, a woman moves in with her estranged mother and finds an assortment of strange characters inhabiting the home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Fri. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 2:50 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Gold Diggers of 1937 (1936) ★★ Dick Powell, Joan Blondell. An insurance man and a chorus girl baby a heavily insured Broadway producer. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 8:25 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:38 a.m.

The Good Girl (2002) ★★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal. A small-town Texas wife who wants more out of life becomes infatuated with a new co-worker who acts like Holden Caulfield of The Catcher in the Rye. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AUD Mon. 7 p.m. AUD Mon. 11 p.m. AUD Sat. 7 p.m. AUD Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Gorky Park (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Lee Marvin. A Moscow detective’s investigation of a bizarre triple murder leads him to run-ins with the KGB and an American tycoon. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:40 a.m. EPIX Thur. 5:50 p.m.

The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018) ★★★ Narrated by Peter Bogdanovich, Quentin Tarantino. Peter Bogdanovich examines the legendary life and career of actor, filmmaker and comic genius Buster Keaton. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Stephen Dillane. An amateur golfer from a working-class family takes on the reigning champion at the 1913 U.S. Open. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. ESPN Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:50 p.m. SHOW Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

The Guilt Trip (2012) ★★ Barbra Streisand, Seth Rogen. Pressured into taking his overbearing mother along for the ride, a man embarks on the road trip of a lifetime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. AUD Sun. 5 p.m. AUD Sun. 8 p.m. AUD Sun. 11 p.m. AUD Tues. 5 p.m. AUD Tues. 8:30 p.m. AUD Wed. Noon

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:21 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:10 p.m. CMAX Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Mon. 11:04 p.m. SYFY Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Happening (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel. A high-school science teacher and his wife flee to the farmlands of Pennsylvania in an attempt to escape an invisible killer that threatens all of humanity. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Fri. 11:55 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Hard Way (1942) ★★★ Ida Lupino, Dennis Morgan. A scheming small-town woman uses men to get her sister-in-law on Broadway. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

He Said, She Said (1991) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Perkins. After they split up, a newspaperman and a woman journalist each tell about their romance and becoming a Baltimore TV team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SUND Sun. 7:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Heartbreakers (2001) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Mother and daughter con-artists try to swindle a cigarette tycoon, but things go wrong when one falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Sun. 5:55 p.m. CMAX Tues. 7:40 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Hill (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Harry Andrews. Tensions mount at an African military compound when a sadistic commandant begins brutalizing the prisoners. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AMC Wed. 11:05 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:55 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 5 p.m. USA Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m. CMT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Home Sweet Hell (2015) ★ Katherine Heigl, Patrick Wilson. A suburban housewife with a cheating husband is not above killing the competition to preserve her domestic bliss. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. OVA Sun. 11 p.m. OVA Fri. 7 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 a.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sat. 9 a.m.

Hotel Reserve (1944) ★★★ James Mason, Lucie Mannheim. An Austrian medical student is mistaken for a Nazi spy at a hotel on the prewar Riviera. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

House of Bamboo (1955) ★★ Robert Ryan, Robert Stack. An Army agent infiltrates a sadistic ex-GI’s gang in postwar Tokyo. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 p.m.

House of D (2004) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robin Williams. His son’s 13th birthday prompts an artist to revisit his own adolescence in New York’s Greenwich Village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 9:45 a.m.

How to Train Your Husband (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Jonathan Chase. Jillian is a successful marriage therapist and best-selling author. Her career is going just as planned, but her own marriage isn’t going great, and she suddenly realizes that she may not know how to fix it. (NR) HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. STARZ Thur. 3:18 a.m.

Hulk Vs. (2009) Voices of Steven Blum, Bryce Johnson. Animated. Chaos and destruction ensue when the Hulk battles adversaries Wolverine and Thor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 18 mins. SYFY Wed. 1:57 a.m. SYFY Wed. 8:41 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 4:05 p.m.

The Hunt for the I-5 Killer (2011) John Corbett, Sara Canning. A detective searches for a murderer who cruises the highways of California, Washington and Oregon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. REELZ Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Sat. 1:30 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:25 a.m.

I Love You Again (1940) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. A businessman snaps out of 9-year amnesia, reverts to con man and falls in love with his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

I Remember Mama (1948) ★★★★ Irene Dunne, Barbara Bel Geddes. A writer recalls her Norwegian mother and family in circa-1900 San Francisco. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:35 p.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the corpses turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. DISNXD Sun. 4 p.m. FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. Noon FREE Sat. 7 a.m. FREE Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. DISNXD Sun. 5:45 p.m. FREE Sat. 9 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:28 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

In Harm’s Way (2017) Emile Hirsch, Yifei Liu. Following a retaliatory air strike on Tokyo after Japanese forces bomb Pearl Harbor, an Air Force commander makes an emergency landing in China, where he is given shelter by a local widow. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 1 a.m.

In the Company of Men (1997) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Stacy Edwards. During a six-week business trip, two spurned executives select a deaf woman to date and destroy emotionally. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:25 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night: Who Was Geli Bendl? (1994) Carroll O’Connor, Carl Weathers. Only the sheriff knows the identity of an actress returned home to Sparta, Miss. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Tues. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. SHOW Thur. Noon

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBCA Fri. 5 p.m. BBCA Sat. 2:42 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The International (2009) ★★ Clive Owen, Naomi Watts. Un agente de Interpol y una abogada de Nueva York unen fuerzas para terminar con el financiamiento ilegal de un banco a un grupo terrorista. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Into the Arms of Danger (2020) Cathy Moriarty, AlexAnn Hopkins. Two paramedics arrive at the site of a car accident to transport an injured 17-year-old girl to the hospital. But instead of taking her there, the strangers bring her to the home of a woman who’s grieving over the loss of her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Ip Man 2 (2010) ★★★ Donnie Yen, Lynn Hung. El maestro de artes marciales Wing Chun se muda a Hong Kong para crear una escuela donde pueda enseñar sus técnicas de lucha a una nueva generación. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. Un ladrón y sus compinches planean recuperar la fortuna en oro que perdieron al intercambiarla por un compañero. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 8:53 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:26 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:48 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) ★★ Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried. A beautiful cheerleader gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her body. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:24 a.m.

Advertisement

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Thur. 2:59 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 7 p.m.

Juice (1992) ★★ Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur. Four Harlem buddies hold up a store, and one of them gets hooked on the thrill of the gun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Julius Caesar (1953) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, James Mason. Shakespeare’s Brutus, Cassius and others plot the Roman ruler’s death, but Mark Antony avenges it. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Thur. 11 a.m. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Thur. 4 p.m. FREE Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in NYC, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Mon. Noon

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. Un empleado de mantenimiento chino le enseña artes marciales a un niño estadounidense para ayudar al joven a enfrentar a unos acosadores en su nueva escuela. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Keeper of the Flame (1942) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. A reporter interviews a patriot’s widow for a biography, but he makes a startling discovery. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Kelly’s Heroes (1970) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas. An Army officer and his buddies go behind enemy lines with a tank escort to steal gold bars from the Nazis. (GP) 2 hrs. 25 mins. SUND Mon. 5 p.m.

Kepler’s Dream (2016) Kelly Lynch, Sean Patrick Flanery. Ella searches for a rare book that is missing from her grandmother’s collection and tries to understand why her family is fractured. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 3:55 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:49 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:11 p.m.

Killer Twin (2020) Jennifer Taylor, Lorynn York. College freshman Tess gets the surprise of a lifetime when she meets Sammy -- the twin sister she never knew she had. But the happy reunion soon turns into a nightmare when Tess uncovers Sammy’s plans to steal her identity and get away with murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Sun. 10:49 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SYFY Fri. 2 a.m. SYFY Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Kiss at Pine Lake (2012) Barry Watson, Mia Kirshner. A man is reunited with his former teenage crush while working to save a favorite childhood retreat from closure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Kiss Me Kate (1953) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. Lilli and Fred act the same way offstage as they do in The Taming of the Shrew. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Sun. 5:27 a.m.

Advertisement

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. Lara Croft viaja por todo el mundo en busca de la legendaria Caja de Pandora. Si Lara fracasa y la caja cae en manos de los criminales Jonathan Reiss y Chen Lo, millones de personas morirán. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2 p.m.

Larceny, Inc. (1942) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jane Wyman. An ex-convict’s niece runs a shop over the tunnel he and his partners are digging to a bank vault. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Las Adorables Mujercitas (1974) Rocío Banquells, Nubia Martí. Las aventuras de tres hermanas y una amiga que viven juntas, compartiendo pobrezas, alegrías y tristezas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Sun. 5:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Thur. 6 p.m. OVA Fri. 1:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sun. Noon

Lavalantula (2015) Steve Guttenberg, Leslie Easterbrook. Volcanic eruptions in Los Angeles unleash a swarm of gigantic, lava-breathing tarantulas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. OVA Tues. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:36 a.m. STARZ Mon. 1:04 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. 4:45 p.m. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Life of Crime (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Tues. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Lions for Lambs (2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:39 a.m.

Advertisement

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Little Colonel (1935) ★★ Shirley Temple, Lionel Barrymore. A Southern colonel’s granddaughter dances with his butler and brings peace to his plantation. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:38 p.m.

Advertisement

The Little Vampire (2000) ★★ Jonathan Lipnicki, Richard E. Grant. Un joven hace amistad con una familia de vampiros que desean ser humanos. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:12 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:12 p.m.

Lolita (1962) ★★★ James Mason, Shelley Winters. Professor Humbert Humbert marries a widow to be near her nymphet daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Fri. 11:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. The parents of toddler Mikey deal with a new baby and a slacker live-in uncle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. OVA Sun. 9 p.m. OVA Mon. 6 p.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 p.m. SYFY Tues. 12:22 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FREE Thur. 7 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Love at the Shore (2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Love Blossoms (2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 a.m.

Love by Chance (2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Love by the 10th Date (2017) Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland. Four friends balance their dating adventures with their career ambitions at an upscale magazine, teaching themselves and each other how to get the most out of love and life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sun. 9:30 a.m. OVA Sat. 1 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Love Is a Many Splendored Thing (1955) ★★★ Jennifer Jones, William Holden. A Eurasian doctor falls in love with a married U.S. war correspondent in Hong Kong. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Love on the Air (2015) Alison Sweeney, Jonathan Scarfe. Sonia moves to Chicago to be with her boyfriend and starts a new radio gig. When her relationship ends, she confides in a competing shock jock and the two become rivals. When they are forced to work together, they find they have a lot in common. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

Love You to Death (2019) Marcia Gay Harden, Emily Skeggs. Shocking secrets are revealed when a mother is found stabbed to death and her daughter goes missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Love’s Unending Legacy (2007) ★★★ Erin Cottrell, Dale Midkiff. Two years after the murder of her husband, a woman and her young son return home to be near her parents. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lowriders (2016) ★★ Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi. A teenage graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his older brother win an upcoming competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:35 a.m. CMAX Thur. 8:20 a.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:50 a.m.

Advertisement

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. NICK Fri. 8 p.m. NICK Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Made (2001) ★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. An amateur boxer and a loose cannon journey from Los Angeles to Manhattan to perform a job for a mobster. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m. BET Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. LIFE Wed. 9:03 p.m. LIFE Thur. 1:04 a.m.

Magic (1978) ★★★ Voice of Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret. A neurotic ventriloquist’s belief that his stage dummy controls his actions leads him to murder, madness and more. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Magic Mike XXL (2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. LOGO Mon. 5:35 p.m. LOGO Mon. 10:50 p.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) ★★★★ Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles’ tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Thur. 10:20 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Mon. 5:20 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:01 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:09 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Man With Two Faces (1934) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Mary Astor. A Broadway actor stages the perfect crime to free his actress sister from her evil husband. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Manson’s Lost Girls (2016) ★★ MacKenzie Mauzy, Eden Brolin. In the summer of 1969, Linda Kasabian travels to a California ranch where cult leader Charles Manson orders his followers to commit heinous crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. REELZ Fri. 6 p.m.

March of the Penguins (2005) ★★★ Narrated by Morgan Freeman. At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds in a fascinating mating ritual across frozen tundra. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. KCOP Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 9 a.m.

Marie: A True Story (1985) ★★ Sissy Spacek, Jeff Daniels. Ousted parole-board chairwoman Marie Ragghianti blows the whistle on corruption in 1968 Tennessee. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:25 p.m.

Más allá del exorcismo (1973) ★ Richard Conte, Anthony Steffen. Peter tiene pesadillas donde unos espectros se han apoderado de su mente y lo obligan a matar. Él se enamora de una doctora que promete ayudarlo y al ir en auto tiene un accidente que lo hace despertar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Maternal Secrets (2017) Kate Mansi, Kelly McGillis. While on vacation in Bermuda, a pregnant woman searches the island for her politician boyfriend when he mysteriously disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Tues. 9 p.m. FREE Wed. 7 p.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Wed. 11:27 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Sat. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Sat. 5:20 a.m. STARZ Sun. 3:41 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Memphis Belle (1990) ★★ Matthew Modine, Eric Stoltz. An account of the courageous B-17 bomber crew that flew more than two dozen perilous missions over Nazi-occupied Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 2 a.m.

Mi aventura en Puerto Rico (1977) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Una familia de artistas presenta su espectáculo de caballos en Puerto Rico y sus hijos sufren un intento de secuestro. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion (2019) Michelle Obama. The story of Michelle Obama’s journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. OVA Thur. 4 a.m.

Middle Men (2009) ★★ Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi. A Texas businessman tries unsuccessfully to maintain a clean family life when he becomes involved with porn stars, con artists, mobsters and other assorted bottom-feeders. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Midway (1976) ★★ Charlton Heston, Henry Fonda. Cracking a Japanese code leads Adm. Nimitz and Navy officers to Yamamoto’s fleet in the Battle of Midway, June 1942. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SUND Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Mildred Pierce (1945) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Jack Carson. A woman makes personal sacrifices in order to please her ungrateful daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Milk Money (1994) ★ Melanie Griffith, Ed Harris. A preadolescent plays Cupid for his widowed father and a prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Tues. 5:23 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:48 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:01 a.m.

Advertisement

Million Dollar Baby (2004) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank. A deep bond develops between a cantankerous trainer and the female boxer he reluctantly takes under his wing. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KEYT Sat. 9 a.m.

The Miracle Worker (1962) ★★★ Anne Bancroft, Patty Duke. Teacher Anne Sullivan leads deaf and blind Helen Keller out of darkness. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) ★★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland. In 1993 a high school girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with the prom queen. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. LIFE Tues. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 1:03 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sun. 3:32 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Mississippi Damned (2009) Adam Clark, Malcolm Goodwin. Three black kids suffer the consequences of living in a home full of abuse, addiction, and violence. (NR) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 2:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Molly (1999) ★ Elisabeth Shue, Aaron Eckhart. An autistic woman undergoes experimental surgery which leaves her a genius but with the emotional development of a child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m. IFC Sun. Noon IFC Sun. 3 p.m. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m. IFC Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Mommy Group Murder (2019) Leah Pipes, Helena Mattson. A new mom joins a group to help her deal with the stress of motherhood, but she soon learns that membership comes at a price. When a member’s husband turns up dead, the new mom is convinced that one of the other moms is responsible. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Mommy Is a Murderer (2020) Bree Williamson, Heather McComb. When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter, Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:13 a.m.

Monkey Kingdom (2015) ★★★ Narrated by Tina Fey. En un templo olvidado en el interior de la jungla de Sri Lanka, la mona Maya y su cría enfrentan el hambre, a los depredadores y las constantes amenazas de los simios de mayor tamaño en la batalla diaria por la supervivencia. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. KVEA Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Mother’s Day (2016) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson. As Mother’s Day draws near, a single mom learns that her ex-husband is marrying a younger woman, while a recently widowed man struggles to raise his two daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. COM Sun. 5:30 p.m. COM Sat. 4 p.m. COM Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins. HBO Tues. 5:20 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 6:05 a.m.

Mrs. McCutcheon (2017) Alec Golinger, Nadine Garner. Having always felt wrong in his own body, 10-year-old Tom prefers to be known as Mrs. McCutcheon. This change creates challenges at his new school, as Mrs. McCutcheon struggles to find acceptance from peers. (NR) 17 mins. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

La muerte de Pancho Villa (1974) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Tras su retiro, Pancho Villa se dedica a la agricultura, pero unos hombres deseosos de venganza planean su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Advertisement

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SYFY Sun. 5:45 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Sun. 3 p.m.

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) ★★★ Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell. During a world tour, the Muppets become entangled in an international crime caper masterminded by a dead ringer for Kermit the Frog. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:59 a.m.

Advertisement

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:15 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) ★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. The Portokalos clan makes plans for a huge wedding after a shocking family secret comes to light. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m. TBS Mon. 4:15 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

My Husband’s Secret Life (2017) Kara Killmer, Brett Donahue. After suffering a miscarriage, Jennifer Jones begins to question her marriage and catches her husband in a few unassuming lies. When a sudden accident throws him into a coma, Jennifer begins to wonder if she ever really knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

My Husband’s Secret Wife (2018) Helena Mattsson, Josh Kelly. A recently married woman learns that her husband has another wife. Devastated, she decides to inform the other woman of her husband’s deceit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

My Wife’s Secret Life (2019) Jason Cermak, Blake Williams. Kent devises a revenge plan against a woman whose husband ruined his marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Mystery, Alaska (1999) ★★ Russell Crowe, Hank Azaria. The National Hockey League sends the New York Rangers to play a legendary local team in an isolated Alaskan town. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:40 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SUND Wed. 11:30 a.m. SUND Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Naked Spur (1953) ★★★ James Stewart, Janet Leigh. A bounty hunter has competition for an outlaw’s daughter and a cornered killer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Linda Lavin. Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Narc (2002) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Jason Patric. A policeman and a tough veteran try to solve the murder of the latter’s undercover partner. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:40 p.m.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (2020) Interviews, home movies, photographs and diaries offer insight into the remarkable life and career of actress Natalie Wood. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 11:30 a.m. HBO Mon. 1:45 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SYFY Wed. 4 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. Noon

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Never Let Me Go (2010) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield. Three friends, who grew up at a seemingly idyllic boarding school, confront a haunting reality about their futures. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AUD Mon. 9 p.m. AUD Tues. 1 a.m.

The Night Holds Terror (1955) ★★ Jack Kelly, John Cassavetes. Three hitchhikers hold a factory worker and his family for ransom after they determine his father is very wealthy. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Nighthawks (2019) Chace Crawford. A Midwest transplant explores the New York nightlife with a friend. (NR) TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Thur. 3:35 a.m.

9 to 5 (1980) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin. Three fed-up secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and force him to authorize office improvements. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:08 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:28 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:53 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:02 a.m.

No Maps on My Taps (1979) ★★★ Photographs and film clips highlight a look at 1930s dancers Sandman Sims, Chuck Green and Bunny Briggs. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m. TCM Mon. 7:45 p.m.

Advertisement

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:40 p.m. EPIX Mon. 2:50 p.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. During a flight from New York to London, a federal air marshal receives a series of text messages informing him that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes until the airline transfers $150 million to an offshore account. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Wed. 6 p.m. TNT Thur. 2 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 9:15 a.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Obsession (2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Odd Man Out (1947) ★★★ James Mason, Robert Newton. Belfast police conduct a door-to-door manhunt for an IRA gunman wounded in a daring robbery. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. BRVO Sun. 2 a.m. BRVO Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Old Acquaintance (1943) ★★★ Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins. Two best friends from girlhood clash over the years as serious writer and racy novelist. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Old Maid (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins. Her suitor’s Civil War death forces an unwed mother to let her married cousin raise her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. SHOW Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:01 a.m.

127 Hours (2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. AUD Thur. 7 p.m. AUD Thur. 11 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:10 p.m. CMAX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

The Other Mother (2017) Annie Wersching, Kimberley Crossman. A divorced woman desperately tries to reconnect with her daughter, fearing that her ex-husband’s new wife is intentionally leading the family down a dark path. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947) ★★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer. A private eye cannot seem to get away from a gambler and his no-good girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ Voices of Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling. Animated. An opportunistic raccoon teaches fellow animals about the edible treasures that the new humans in the neighborhood conveniently leave outdoors. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FREE Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

Pat and Mike (1952) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. A promoter falls for a gym teacher he bills as the world’s top woman athlete. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 p.m. EPIX Tues. 1 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sun. 8:25 a.m. HBO Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Pennies From Heaven (1981) ★★★ Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters. A sheet-music salesman escapes his wife, girlfriend and the Depression through his songs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Thur. 4 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. SYFY Sat. 11 a.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Phantoms (1998) ★★ Peter O’Toole, Rose McGowan. A British professor comes to the aid of vacationing sisters who discover eerie killings in a Colorado ski town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Piranha DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SYFY Wed. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 2 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SYFY Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Thur. 10 a.m. BBCA Thur. 4 p.m.

Planet Hulk (2010) Voices of Rick D. Wasserman, Lisa Ann Bely. Animated. Exiled into outer space, betrayed Hulk becomes a gladiator on a far-distant planet. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. SYFY Wed. 3:56 a.m. SYFY Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. ENCORE Tues. 11:37 p.m.

Point Break (2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:45 p.m. SYFY Tues. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Tues. 8 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:10 p.m.

A Prairie Home Companion (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Lindsay Lohan. The creator of a long-running radio show conducts business as usual while his guests, cast and crew prepare for the final broadcast. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:33 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:34 p.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:15 a.m. CMAX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

The Prince & Me (2004) ★★ Julia Stiles, Luke Mably. A premedical student falls in love with a Danish prince who keeps his identity a secret. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. SUND Sun. 5:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:35 p.m.

The Producers (2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:42 a.m.

El profe (1970) Cantinflas, Marga López. Un profesor tiene problemas y Cantinflas lo ayuda a mantener su trabajo, así los dos empiezan una buena amistad. (NR) 2 hrs. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Sun. Noon

Advertisement

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind’s origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Sun. 4 p.m.

Psycho Escort (2020) Victoria Barabas, Nick Ballard. Needing a date for a company function, a widowed mother hires a seemingly charming escort who has a dark and disturbing past. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 2:34 p.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Puppy Love (2012) Candace Cameron Bure, Victor Webster. A single mother adopts a dog for her daughter, then meets a ballplayer who claims to be the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m. SUND Sat. 2:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m. SUND Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9:45 p.m. OVA Sat. 5:01 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Thur. 4:58 p.m. SYFY Fri. Noon

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:10 a.m.

Ransom (1956) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Donna Reed. A rich man stuns his wife and town with a televised threat to his son’s kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Rapto al sol (1956) Evangelina Elizondo, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Una mujer arrogante, dueña de una exitosa empresa cafetera, es raptada por el dueño de unas islas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Thur. 5:53 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:20 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBCA Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Reckoning (2004) ★★ Paul Bettany, Willem Dafoe. In 14th-century England, actors stage a play based on a mute woman accused of murder and witchcraft. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 p.m.

Red Corner (1997) ★★ Richard Gere, Bai Ling. A Chinese attorney defends a U.S. businessman accused of killing a model he spent the night with in Beijing. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Mon. 6 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:25 a.m. CMAX Fri. 4 p.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2017) ★★ Brett Dalton, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Sentenced to perform 200 hours of community service, a former child star learns valuable new lessons after landing the lead role of Jesus Christ in a stage production by his hometown church. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:25 a.m.

The Return of Doctor X (1939) ★★ Wayne Morris, Humphrey Bogart. A cub reporter gets the scoop on a bloodthirsty doctor brought back from the dead. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Christopher Plummer. Bungling Inspector Clouseau once again seeks the Pink Panther diamond and maddens his boss. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Fri. 4:20 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 6:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Wed. 9 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

The Rider (2017) ★★★ Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau. After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new purpose. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Rio Grande (1950) ★★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. A cavalry colonel’s Southern wife and estranged son, a soldier, join him at a fort out West. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. BBCA Tues. 5 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:36 a.m.

Advertisement

Robots (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry. Animated. A robot leads a revolution against a corporate bigwig who wants to send older-model cyborgs to the scrap heap. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Thur. 7:13 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FS1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Wed. 3 p.m. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Romeo y Julieta (1943) Cantinflas, Maria Elena Marquez. Cantinflas toma la parte de Romeo en esta parodia de la clásica historia romántica de Romeo y Julieta. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:40 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:35 a.m. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Rufus Jones for President (1933) Ethel Waters, Sammy Davis Jr. Rufus Jones, a black child, is elected President of the United States. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Ruins (2008) ★★ Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SUND Sun. 3 p.m. SUND Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Sat. Noon TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Fri. 10 p.m. TNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 p.m. TMC Thur. 1:10 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:25 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world, Blue Island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Saratoga Trunk (1945) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Ingrid Bergman. A gold-digger meets a rich Texas gambler in 1875 New Orleans and follows him to upstate New York. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FXX Sun. 11 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. Noon

Saving Sarah Cain (2007) ★★★ Lisa Pepper, Abigail Mason. A newspaper columnist becomes the legal guardian of her late sister’s five Amish children and takes them back to the city to live with her. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. AUD Sat. 5 p.m. AUD Sat. 9 p.m. AUD Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:14 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:21 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 2:55 p.m. HBO Wed. 10:10 a.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:10 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:53 a.m.

Advertisement

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Sun. 1 p.m. SYFY Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Sea of Love (1989) ★★★ Al Pacino, Ellen Barkin. Two New York detectives bait a lonely hearts killer; one of them falls for a suspect. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1:53 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:24 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 1:49 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Second Chances (2013) Alison Sweeney, Greg Vaughan. Two children try to play matchmaker for their widowed mother and an injured firefighter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Selfie From Hell (2018) Alyson Walker, Tony Giroux. A woman scours the internet for information after her cousin comes down with a mysterious illness. She uncovers a dark secret found only on the deep web. (R) 1 hr. 13 mins. TMC Mon. 9:40 a.m. TMC Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Selma (2014) ★★★ David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wages a historic, but dangerous, battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Sender (1982) ★★ Kathryn Harrold, Zeljko Ivanek. A suicidal amnesiac sends rats, flames and other nightmares by telepathy to his psychiatrist. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Seraphim Falls (2006) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan. In 1868 a determined hunter and four hired gunmen relentlessly pursue an injured man across Nevada. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Seven (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. BRVO Fri. 9 p.m. BRVO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Sex Tape (2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of The Joy of Sex, then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

Sexy Beast (2000) ★★★ Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley. A criminal reluctantly agrees to return to London from retirement in Spain to help former associates rob a heavily guarded bank. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:50 a.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:40 p.m. CMAX Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Shall We Dance? (2004) ★★ Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez. Un hombre casado le quiere dar sabor a su vida y tomar lecciones de baile con la bella maestra a la que vio por una ventana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:24 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:40 a.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Shootout (1971) ★★ Gregory Peck, Pat Quinn. An ex-gunman is torn between his obsession with revenge and his responsibility to a 6-year-old girl and a lonely widow. (GP) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:17 a.m. STARZ Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Sideways (2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m.

The Siege (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, Annette Bening. An FBI agent, a Middle East specialist and a power-mad general try to thwart terrorists in New York. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBCA Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Sitter (2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:30 a.m. CMAX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8:39 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:21 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:30 a.m. SHOW Tues. 10 p.m.

Ski School (1991) ★★ Dean Cameron, Tom Breznahan. A fun-loving ski instructor and his pupil lead their friends against a prim counterpart for supremacy of the slopes. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

A Slight Case of Murder (1938) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jane Bryan. A reformed Prohibition-era beer runner finds a corpse hidden in his country home. Based on a Damon Runyon story. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Mon. 9:47 a.m. STARZ Mon. 8:43 p.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m.

So Big (1953) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Sterling Hayden. A circa-1900 Chicago teacher marries a Dutch truck farmer and raises a son. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Solace (2017) Hope Olaide Wilson, Chelsea Tavares. A 17-year-old girl is sent to live with her extended family after her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 8 a.m.

Some Kind of Hero (1982) ★★ Richard Pryor, Margot Kidder. A Vietnam POW comes home after six years to no wife, no business and no chance of getting back pay. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Someone Like You (2001) ★★ Ashley Judd, Greg Kinnear. A woman who hires talent for a talk show investigates male behavior after her boyfriend breaks up with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 6:40 a.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:10 p.m.

Somos Novios (1969) Palito Ortega, Angélica María. Para salvar un programa de televisión, un administrador propone un programa donde participen tres jóvenes cantantes. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Song of India (1949) ★★ Sabu, Gail Russell. A prince of the jungle frees beasts trapped for zoos by callous Indian royalty. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) ★★★ John Wayne, Dean Martin. Four sons learn their father gambled away the family ranch, leading to his murder. The brothers decide to avenge their father’s death and win back the ranch, starting a feud with the local sheriff and the rival Hastings clan. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SUND Sat. 8 p.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Soy el Hijo del Gallero (1978) Antonio Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr. El hijo de un afortunado gallero continúa con la venganza de su padre ya fallecido y trata de acabar con sus rivales. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Mon. 8:20 a.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Species II (1998) ★ Michael Madsen, Natasha Henstridge. A half-alien female escapes from a government compound to search for the half-alien male who has been raping and fatally impregnating women. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 1:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Speed of Life (2019) Ann Dowd, Ray Santiago. A woman loses the man she loves when he falls into a wormhole during an argument. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. SHOW Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 11:41 p.m.

Spitfire (1934) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Robert Young. An Ozark faith healer bewitches two construction engineers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 7:32 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. Una analista de la CIA poco cualificada para la acción asume la peligrosa misión de introducirse en una banda de criminales búlgaros para vengar la muerte de su compañero. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Wed. 5 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

A Star Is Born (1954) ★★★★ Judy Garland, James Mason. A Hollywood star drinks away his career, as his singer wife becomes famous. (PG) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:25 p.m.

Starter for 10 (2006) ★★ James McAvoy, Alice Eve. A working-class student navigates his way through a fancy university, finding romance and academic challenge along the way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Ernest Torrence. Silent. A college wimp tries to please his burly riverboat-captain father. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Steel Helmet (1951) ★★★ Gene Evans, Robert Hutton. American soldiers struggle for survival in the face of war’s madness in this account of the Korean conflict. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Stella Dallas (1937) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, John Boles. A working-class woman lets her daughter go to her rich father, for the girl’s own good. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Stepfather (1987) ★★★ Terry O’Quinn, Jill Schoelen. A Pacific Northwest teen suspects that her mother’s smiling new husband is not what he appears to be. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Stolen (2012) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Danny Huston. Un exladrón solo tiene 12 horas para reunir diez millones de dólares después de que su excompañero secuestra a su hija y la encierra en un taxi. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Stormy Weather (1943) ★★★ Lena Horne, Bill Robinson. A veteran entertainer recalls his wife, his colleagues and his career from 1911 to 1936. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Straight Is the Way (1934) ★ Franchot Tone, Karen Morley. An ex-convict decides that the straight path is the one to follow after his return home. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Sat. 10 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m. SUND Tues. 2 a.m. SUND Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Summer of Dreams (2016) Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant. A fading pop star who is on the verge of losing everything finds inspiration when she relocates to suburban Ohio and begins teaching music to a talented group of misfit children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Surf’s Up (2007) ★★★ Voices of Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges. Animated. Followed by a documentary film crew, a teenage penguin heads to Pen Gu Island for his first professional surfing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:35 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Swung (2015) Elena Anaya, Owen McDonnell. A man having trouble in the bedroom and his girlfriend stumble upon the swinger scene, which might be a messy solution to their problems. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Sylvia Scarlett (1935) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. Sylvia cuts her hair, dresses like a boy and flees French police with her father. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Wed. 1 a.m. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. COM Sun. 3 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Tank Girl (1995) ★ Lori Petty, Malcolm McDowell. A renegade challenges the controller of the world’s water supply on a post-apocalyptic desert Earth. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

La taquera picante (1988) Maribel Fernández, Sasha Montenegro. Dos gemelas toman diferentes caminos en la vida y mientras una de ellas se transforma en aristócrata, la otra es una humilde y divertida taquera. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Roselyn Sánchez, Eric Winter. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. SHOW Mon. 6 a.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

They Came Together (2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Advertisement

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:39 a.m. STARZ Thur. 8:45 a.m.

This Is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) Four Syrian families struggle to find their way in America. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:05 a.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 1:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Thoroughbreds (2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. MTV Tues. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Tomcats (2001) ★ Jerry O’Connell, Shannon Elizabeth. A cartoonist in debt plots to have his friend marry a statuesque cop in order to win a huge bet. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. COM Sat. Noon COM Sat. 6 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. GOLF Sun. 10 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Top Hat (1935) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman believes that an enamored dancer is her best friend’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Traitor (2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Mon. 10 a.m. SHOW Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. Un exoficial de las Fuerzas Especiales entra en acción para rescatar al hijo secuestrado de un agente antinarcóticos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:40 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

True Grit (1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Glen Campbell. One-eyed Marshal Rooster Cogburn and a Texas Ranger help a girl find her father’s killer. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. SUND Sat. 5 p.m.

Trumbo (2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 10:10 p.m.

Twelve Monkeys (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Sun. 3:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

12 Strong (2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 12:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Wed. 2 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Thur. 1:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Tues. 2 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Mon. 2 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Twilight: Extended Edition (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:24 a.m. STARZ Thur. 8:55 p.m.

Advertisement

2 Lava 2 Lantula (2016) Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. Colton West must save Florida when fire-breathing, lava-spewing arachnids return to wreak havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:10 a.m.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) ★★★ Diane Lane, Sandra Oh. Devastated by her philandering husband, a successful woman moves to Italy, buys a villa and befriends a married man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Undercurrent (1946) ★★ Katharine Hepburn, Robert Taylor. The bride of a World War II profiteer discovers his dark side and his mysterious brother. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Underground (1941) ★★★ Jeffrey Lynn, Philip Dorn. Anti-Nazi radio broadcasts in Germany pit brother against brother, and lover against lover. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:43 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:25 p.m.

United Skates (2018) Credited with incubating East Coast hip-hop and West Coast rap, America’s roller rinks have long been bastions of regional African-American culture, music and dance. As rinks shutter across the country, a few activists mount a last stand. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 3 p.m. HBO Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Unwanted Guest (2016) Kate Mansi, Beth Littleford. With nowhere to go for winter break, Amy is invited to spend time with her friend Christine’s family. What begins as a nice bonding experience soon turns into a nightmare as Amy begins to lash out at her welcoming hosts. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:26 a.m.

Advertisement

The Usual Suspects (1995) ★★★ Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne. A detective questions a con man about his relationships with assorted criminals and their link to a ship explosion. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Sun. 1 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 a.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

El valiente vive hasta que el cobarde quiere (1979) Valentín Trujillo, Beatriz Adriana. Un seminarista deja el hábito para golpear a unos jóvenes y luego vuelve al seminario, pero una joven pretende seducirlo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Wed. 3 p.m. SHOW Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Varsity Show (1937) ★★ Dick Powell, Fred Waring. A Broadway producer offers to help college students put on a show at his alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:30 a.m. STARZ Wed. 8:10 a.m. STARZ Wed. 5:38 p.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:04 a.m. STARZ Fri. 3:49 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:06 a.m.

Advertisement

Vertigo (1958) ★★★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. BBCA Sun. 10 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:22 a.m.

Very, Very Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8:49 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:14 p.m.

Advertisement

Vuelven los pistoleros famosos III (1987) Maribel Guardia, Fernando Casanova. Tras años de persecución, la policía casi logra atrapar a un criminal buscado por la ley que escapa en último momento, pero detienen a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Wajda by Wajda (2016) Sean Connery, Zbigniew Cybulski. The life and work of Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Sun. 8:19 a.m.

Walking the Dog (2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 1 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Tues. 10 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

The Wave (2019) Justin Long, Donald Faison. When Frank goes out on the town to celebrate an upcoming promotion, his night takes an unexpected and bizarre turn when he is dosed with a hallucinogen that alters his perception and changes his life forever. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:54 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:43 a.m.

Advertisement

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sat. 4:45 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:25 a.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:50 a.m.

Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) ★★★ Stephen Dillane, Woody Harrelson. A British war reporter becomes obsessed with an orphanage near the front lines in 1992. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:48 a.m.

Welcome to the Rileys (2010) ★★ James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo. Seeking refuge from his grief and crumbling marriage, a salesman becomes a surrogate father to an underage stripper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Western Stars (2019) ★★★ Bruce Springsteen. Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album Western Stars, touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:09 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:25 p.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

What’s Your Number? (2011) ★★ Anna Faris, Chris Evans. A pessimistic magazine article prompts an unmarried woman to revisit her numerous ex-boyfriends to find out if one of them could be her true love. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Advertisement

The Wheeler Dealers (1963) ★★★ James Garner, Lee Remick. A Texas oil rascal woos a Wall Street stock analyst and takes the market for a ride. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Fri. 5:35 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AUD Wed. 5 p.m. AUD Wed. 9 p.m. AUD Thur. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:30 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:06 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:55 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Tues. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:35 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9:12 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:27 p.m.

The Whole Town’s Talking (1935) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jean Arthur. A bookkeeper learns he looks just like a gangster whom police plan to shoot on sight. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:10 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:26 p.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Wed. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Wild Things 2 (2004) Susan Ward, Leila Arcieri. An insurance investigator follows two young women who scheme to inherit millions of dollars. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Wed. 3 a.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Wind (2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 a.m.

Woman of the Year (1942) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy. A New York sportswriter marries a political columnist whose career comes first. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sun. 8:40 p.m. FREE Sun. 11:20 p.m. DISN Fri. 8 p.m. DISN Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

A World Apart (1988) ★★★ Barbara Hershey, Jodhi May. A 13-year-old girl responds to taunts and her activist mother’s incarceration in 1963 South Africa. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:03 p.m. STARZ Wed. 2:09 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:05 a.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 10 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:50 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Thur. 8:58 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6:28 p.m.

Y

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) ★★★★ James Cagney, Joan Leslie. Song-and-dance man George M. Cohan recalls his life from his youth in vaudeville to later success. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Advertisement

The Young Cannibals (2019) Megan Purvis. Seven friends are tricked into eating burgers made of human flesh. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBCA Mon. 6 p.m. BBCA Mon. 11 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BBCA Mon. 8:30 p.m. BBCA Tues. 1:30 a.m.

The Young Philadelphians (1959) ★★★ Paul Newman, Barbara Rush. An ambitious lawyer’s claim to a prominent family name is open to the glare of a murder trial. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. OVA Sun. 11:30 a.m. OVA Tues. 10 p.m. OVA Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Zodiac (2007) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo. Investigators and reporters become obsessed with finding the elusive serial killer terrorizing San Francisco in the late 1960s and ‘70s. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SUND Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Sat. 9 p.m.