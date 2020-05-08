What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk Shows: ‘Downton Abbey’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode celebrates Mother’s Day by making berry muffins and crepes three different ways. Then Dayna Devon visits a restaurant for homestyle Italian cooking. 8 p.m. CW

The Zoo The staff heads to Manhattan to rescue a wallaby living in an apartment in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live The season finale of the sketch comedy series is the second episode of “SNL at Home,” with cast members participating remotely. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Saved by the Barn Dan and his farm team hosting a car-wash fundraiser to help underwrite the cost of providing medication to the cows and donkeys. Then they go on a covert mission to save an injured goat kid. (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Line of Duty The police drama opens its second season, with a new person of interest: Inspector Lindsay Denton (Keeley Hawes), who comes under scrutiny after a police convoy escorting a civilian under a witness protection agreement is targeted for a violent attack. Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston star. 11 p.m. AMC



SPECIALS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. CSPAN

Special Report: The Pandemic & The President A timeline illustrates how President Trump reacted to the spread of coronavirus across the globe. 7 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall With Al Gore, Spike Lee and Laurie Garrett. 8:16 p.m. CNN

SATURDAY TALK

Good Morning America Bryce Vine performs; Rosanna Pansino. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Reopening the state: Dr. Ali Mokdad. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK

CBS News Sunday Morning Bobby Flay; Reese Witherspoon; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus response; the economy: White House Senior Advisor Kevin Hassett. Coronavirus response: Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.). Coronavirus response: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms D-Atlanta. COVID-19 vaccines and treatment: Dr. Leonard Schleifer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Post-COVID-19 World: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (1997-2007); former Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, Google; author James Fallows (“Our Town: A 100,000-mile Journey Into the Heart of America”; Janette Sadik-Khan; Michael Crow, ASU; Arianna Huffington; Lawrence Summers. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Sidney Powell, attorney for Michael Flynn; Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Trey Gowdy. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Advertisement

Face the Nation White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett. Former Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, Google. Dr. Christopher Murray, University of Washington. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. James Ryan, University of Virginia. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Charles Lane; Gillian Turner. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Advertisement

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter President Trump’s TV interview; the coronavirus task force; crackdown on COVID-19 information: Maggie Haberman, the New York Times; Catherine Rampell, the Washington Post. How the New York Times is weathering the COVID-19 pandemic: Mark Thompson, the New York Times Company. The Lincoln Project: John Weaver. CNN’s 40th birthday: Author Lisa Napoli (“Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News”). Starting an online newspaper:Laura Lundgren and daughters Claire and Rachel (“The Quarantine Times”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Capri Cafaro; Kat Timpf; Emily Miller; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Virtually untraceable guns made at home using legally purchased parts. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Downton Abbey Many original cast members from the PBS series returned for this 2019 big-screen sequel written by Julian Fellowes. The film opens in 1927 as the household staff prepares for a visit by the king and queen (Simon Jones, Geraldine James). Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Joanne Froggatt and Phyllis Logan. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Independence Day (1996) 8 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. Paramount

Over the Hedge (2006) 8 a.m. WGN America

Shanghai Knights (2003) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax

Matilda (1996) 9 a.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Rocky Balboa (2006) 9 a.m. Showtime

The Third Man (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 9:15 a.m. Epix

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) 9:57 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Post (2017) 10 a.m. FX

Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Thor (2011) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix

Freaky Friday (2003) 11 a.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Men in Black (1997) 11 a.m. Paramount

Edge of the City (1957) 11 a.m. TCM

Stand by Me (1986) 11:30 a.m. Ovation

The King’s Speech (2010) Noon TMC

Advertisement

Les Misérables (2012) 12:15 p.m. HBO

The Comancheros (1961) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 12:55 and 10 p.m. Epix

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 1 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Steel Magnolias (1989) 2:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. CMT

The Patriot (2000) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

21 Jump Street (2012) 2:59 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Avengers (2012) 3 p.m. Epix

The Brothers (2001) 3:45 p.m. TMC

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 4 p.m. KCET

Easy A (2010) 4 p.m. E!

Advertisement

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 4 p.m. Syfy

The American President (1995) 5:15 p.m. Showtime

Baby Boy (2001) 5:25 p.m. VH1

Snatch (2000) 5:27 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Parent Trap (1998) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 5:55 p.m. HBO

Ice Age (2002) 6 p.m. Disney XD

Advertisement

Halloween (1978) 6 p.m. IFC

Troy (2004) 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sundance

RoboCop (1987) 6:15 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

The Front Page (1931) 7 p.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Fly Away Home (1996) 8 p.m. KVCR

Chronicle (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Downton Abbey (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 and 10 p.m. IFC

8 Mile (2002) 8 p.m. VH1

Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Blind Side (2009) 8:40 p.m. Freeform

Seven (1995) 9 p.m. Showtime

Mildred Pierce (1945) 9 p.m. TCM

My Man Godfrey (1936) 9:55 p.m. KVCR

Advertisement

Brewster McCloud (1970) 11:15 p.m. TCM