What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk Shows: ‘Downton Abbey’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode celebrates Mother’s Day by making berry muffins and crepes three different ways. Then Dayna Devon visits a restaurant for homestyle Italian cooking. 8 p.m. CW
The Zoo The staff heads to Manhattan to rescue a wallaby living in an apartment in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live The season finale of the sketch comedy series is the second episode of “SNL at Home,” with cast members participating remotely. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Saved by the Barn Dan and his farm team hosting a car-wash fundraiser to help underwrite the cost of providing medication to the cows and donkeys. Then they go on a covert mission to save an injured goat kid. (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Line of Duty The police drama opens its second season, with a new person of interest: Inspector Lindsay Denton (Keeley Hawes), who comes under scrutiny after a police convoy escorting a civilian under a witness protection agreement is targeted for a violent attack. Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston star. 11 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. CSPAN
Special Report: The Pandemic & The President A timeline illustrates how President Trump reacted to the spread of coronavirus across the globe. 7 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall With Al Gore, Spike Lee and Laurie Garrett. 8:16 p.m. CNN
SATURDAY TALK
Good Morning America Bryce Vine performs; Rosanna Pansino. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Reopening the state: Dr. Ali Mokdad. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK
CBS News Sunday Morning Bobby Flay; Reese Witherspoon; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus response; the economy: White House Senior Advisor Kevin Hassett. Coronavirus response: Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.). Coronavirus response: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms D-Atlanta. COVID-19 vaccines and treatment: Dr. Leonard Schleifer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The Post-COVID-19 World: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (1997-2007); former Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, Google; author James Fallows (“Our Town: A 100,000-mile Journey Into the Heart of America”; Janette Sadik-Khan; Michael Crow, ASU; Arianna Huffington; Lawrence Summers. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Sidney Powell, attorney for Michael Flynn; Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Trey Gowdy. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett. Former Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, Google. Dr. Christopher Murray, University of Washington. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. James Ryan, University of Virginia. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Charles Lane; Gillian Turner. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter President Trump’s TV interview; the coronavirus task force; crackdown on COVID-19 information: Maggie Haberman, the New York Times; Catherine Rampell, the Washington Post. How the New York Times is weathering the COVID-19 pandemic: Mark Thompson, the New York Times Company. The Lincoln Project: John Weaver. CNN’s 40th birthday: Author Lisa Napoli (“Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News”). Starting an online newspaper:Laura Lundgren and daughters Claire and Rachel (“The Quarantine Times”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Capri Cafaro; Kat Timpf; Emily Miller; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Virtually untraceable guns made at home using legally purchased parts. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Downton Abbey Many original cast members from the PBS series returned for this 2019 big-screen sequel written by Julian Fellowes. The film opens in 1927 as the household staff prepares for a visit by the king and queen (Simon Jones, Geraldine James). Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Joanne Froggatt and Phyllis Logan. 8 p.m. HBO
Independence Day (1996) 8 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. Paramount
Over the Hedge (2006) 8 a.m. WGN America
Shanghai Knights (2003) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax
Matilda (1996) 9 a.m. Freeform
Rocky Balboa (2006) 9 a.m. Showtime
The Third Man (1949) 9 a.m. TCM
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 9:15 a.m. Epix
The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) 9:57 a.m. HBO
The Post (2017) 10 a.m. FX
Donnie Brasco (1997) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Thor (2011) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix
Freaky Friday (2003) 11 a.m. Freeform
Men in Black (1997) 11 a.m. Paramount
Edge of the City (1957) 11 a.m. TCM
Stand by Me (1986) 11:30 a.m. Ovation
The King’s Speech (2010) Noon TMC
Les Misérables (2012) 12:15 p.m. HBO
The Comancheros (1961) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 12:55 and 10 p.m. Epix
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 1 p.m. FXX
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Steel Magnolias (1989) 2:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. CMT
The Patriot (2000) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
21 Jump Street (2012) 2:59 p.m. Encore
The Avengers (2012) 3 p.m. Epix
The Brothers (2001) 3:45 p.m. TMC
The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 4 p.m. KCET
Easy A (2010) 4 p.m. E!
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 4 p.m. Syfy
The American President (1995) 5:15 p.m. Showtime
Baby Boy (2001) 5:25 p.m. VH1
Snatch (2000) 5:27 p.m. Starz
Erin Brockovich (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Parent Trap (1998) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 5:55 p.m. HBO
Ice Age (2002) 6 p.m. Disney XD
Halloween (1978) 6 p.m. IFC
Troy (2004) 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sundance
RoboCop (1987) 6:15 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FXX
The Front Page (1931) 7 p.m. TCM
A League of Their Own (1992) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Fly Away Home (1996) 8 p.m. KVCR
Chronicle (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Downton Abbey (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 and 10 p.m. IFC
8 Mile (2002) 8 p.m. VH1
Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. AMC
The Blind Side (2009) 8:40 p.m. Freeform
Seven (1995) 9 p.m. Showtime
Mildred Pierce (1945) 9 p.m. TCM
My Man Godfrey (1936) 9:55 p.m. KVCR
Brewster McCloud (1970) 11:15 p.m. TCM