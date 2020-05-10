Alec Baldwin returns as President Trump for ‘SNL’ at-home season finale

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Trump delivering a commencement speech to graduates of the “Class of COVID-19,” as “Saturday Night Live” wrapped its 45th season with a third remote-from-home episode.

The self-proclaimed “validictator” was the eighth choice among speakers for the “Saint Mary Magdalene by the Expressway 2020 virtual graduation,” just after Elon Musk and Grimes’ newborn.

“We’re all making sacrifices. I have had to share my child’s Adderall with him,” said Kate McKinnon, playing the principal who introduced Trump.

“You’re about to pay full price for fancy colleges when they’re all just University of Phoenix online with worse tech support,” she warned the students.

Trump, who described himself as the son of “a simple, wealthy slumlord” who became “a billionaire and president,” honored the graduating class and offered a glimpse into their future among the workforce.

“There are so many exciting new jobs out there, like grocery store bouncer, cam girl, porch pirate, amateur nurse and coal,” he said. “Surround yourself with the worst people you can find, that way you’ll always shine.”

The episode, hosted by “SNL” alumna Kristen Wiig, featured a guest appearance from another former cast member, Tina Fey, who returned to Weekend Update alongside Colin Jost and Michael Che offering a more positive spin on the current crisis.

“For example, I’m getting to spend so much more time with my [online] passwords,” she said. “All my passwords are a little bit different and beautiful in their own way and I see that now.”

The episode also featured a public service announcement in the form of a music video urging parents to “let kids drink” during the pandemic, with one benefit being getting them to bed earlier. “It’s not like they can drive,” cast members sang.