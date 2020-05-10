Awkwafina and other comics salute Mother’s Day in Comedy Central documentary

Happy Mother’s Day!

You might not be able to hug your mom because of the coronavirus crisis, but that doesn’t mean you can’t laugh with her — from at least 6 feet away.

Tonight, Comedy Central will air “Call Your Mother,” a documentary about moms and their comedian kids from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (“Jesus Camp,” “Freakonomics: The Movie”).

The documentary will feature comedy clips and interviews with comic superstars Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, the Lucas Brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, David Spade and Roy Wood Jr.

“Comedy Central is very proud to present this documentary to the world,” said Sarah Babineau, head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises, in a press release. “Heidi and Rachel have created a fascinating and layered look at how the relationships between comedians and their mothers shape their craft. It’s a hilarious, insightful take on the indelible mark that our mothers leave on us all.”

“Call Your Mother” will air tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific on Comedy Central.