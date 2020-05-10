What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bakeaway: Martha Stewart’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The top nine perform. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Cedric the Entertainer and Gary Anthony Williams are guests. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 In the season finale the first responders frantically try to save as many lives as possible in the aftermath of a colossal train derailment. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds star. 8 p.m. Fox

Asian Americans This new five-part documentary series examines the significant role Asian Americans have played in shaping American history and identity, starting with the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s. 8 p.m. KOCE

Roswell, New Mexico After uncovering a surprising connection to their past, Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) learn a painful truth. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Justina Adorno also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart This new four-episode competition assembles six home bakers in the great outdoors, where they try to hone their skills under the watchful eye of Martha Stewart and camp counselors, Carla Hall and Dan Langan. 9 p.m. Food Network

The World According to Jeff Goldblum The premiere of this new series takes a look at the multibillion-dollar industry of athletic shoes. A second new episode focuses on swimming pools. (N) 9 and 9:40 p.m. National Geographic

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Julia Michaels. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Baker and the Beauty When Noa and Daniel’s (Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley) relationship goes public, all the attention creates tension. Also, Lewis (Dan Bucatinsky) has a proposition for Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla). Belissa Escobedo also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens In the new episode “Rewind,” a suburban family’s video footage reveals a secret that disrupts their seemingly perfect world, leading to a media firestorm and a high-stakes court battle. 10 p.m. KOCE

Creepshow (N) 10 p.m. AMC

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, a professional chef, prepare comforting dishes while social distancing in this lighthearted new series, which the couple shot themselves. Each of the eight scheduled episodes will focus on a theme, starting with “Breakfast Time and Late-Night Eats.” 10:03 p.m. Food Network



SPECIALS

Rise Up New York: The Robin Hood Relief Benefit A virtual telethon with New York City musicians, actors, chefs and others raises awareness and funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19. 4 p.m. CNBC

DNA Testing: The Promise and the Peril Scott Wapner (“Fast Money Halftime Report”) explores the meteoric rise and recent decline in direct-to-consumer DNA testing, an industry that was virtually unheard of 20 years ago. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The Price Is Right at Night With RuPaul (N) 8 p.m. CBS



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Luke Combs performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Daniel Radcliffe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Yo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Brandy performs; Bret Michaels. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Jay Ellis and Paula Bryant-Ellis; Lisa Vidal. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jim Carrey; James Marsden; Ben Schwartz; Coyote Peterson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellie Kemper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A heroic mom; eating healthy on a budget; a scam; CBD vending machines in convenience stores. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Andy Daly. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth MacFarlane; David Chang; Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper; Tame Impala performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicholas Hoult; Lior Suchard; Sam Fischer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tina Fey; author C Pam Zhang. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Terry Crews. 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Keeping the Faith (2000) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax

Snatch (2000) 9:47 a.m. Starz; 8:43 p.m. Starz

Traitor (2008) 10 a.m. Showtime

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) 11:32 a.m. Starz

Top Hat (1935) 1 p.m. TCM

The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 3 p.m. FX

Born to Dance (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

Elysium (2013) 3 p.m. TNT

Looper (2012) 4 p.m. Syfy

Ice Age (2002) 5 p.m. Freeform

Kelly’s Heroes (1970) 5 p.m. Sundance

No Maps on My Taps (1979) 5 p.m. TCM; 7:45 p.m. TCM

The Wife (2017) 5:26 p.m. Encore

Roxanne (1987) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Stormy Weather (1943) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Freeform

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 8 p.m. Ovation

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 8 p.m. TMC

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform

Narc (2002) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

Trumbo (2015) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Predator (1987) 10:33 p.m. Encore

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 11 p.m. Epix

Biloxi Blues (1988) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax