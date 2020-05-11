Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

John Krasinski reunites ‘The Office’ cast to re-create Jim and Pam’s wedding dance

“The Office” reunion on “Some Good News”
The cast of “The Office” reassembled for the latest episode of John Krasinski’s “Some Good News.”
(YouTube)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
May 11, 2020
9:10 AM
Share

John Krasinski threw a Zoom wedding for a pair of fans Sunday for the latest episode of his hit web series, “Some Good News,” reuniting with his cast mates from “The Office” to celebrate the nuptials.

After fans of the workplace comedy told Krasinski that they had re-created his character Jim’s proposal to Pam (Jenna Fischer) with an unconventional proposal outside of a gas station, Krasinski had a plan. He informed the couple that he’d been ordained to marry them online and surprised them with the virtual wedding, including their parents and a star-studded wedding party in the ceremony.

Fischer stepped in for the bride’s maid of honor as country star Zac Brown serenaded her with a new song called “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”

“Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” said Krasinski upon the song’s ending. He then brought out the rest of the “Office” cast, including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nuñez and Creed Bratton, who all tuned in from their homes.

Advertisement

Carell and Krasinski had had something of a mini “Office” reunion a few weeks ago for the premiere episode of “Some Good News” where the two celebrated the 15th anniversary of the sitcom. “It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today,” Carell said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sonaiya Kelley
Follow Us
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement