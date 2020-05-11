John Krasinski reunites ‘The Office’ cast to re-create Jim and Pam’s wedding dance

John Krasinski threw a Zoom wedding for a pair of fans Sunday for the latest episode of his hit web series, “Some Good News,” reuniting with his cast mates from “The Office” to celebrate the nuptials.

After fans of the workplace comedy told Krasinski that they had re-created his character Jim’s proposal to Pam (Jenna Fischer) with an unconventional proposal outside of a gas station, Krasinski had a plan. He informed the couple that he’d been ordained to marry them online and surprised them with the virtual wedding, including their parents and a star-studded wedding party in the ceremony.

Fischer stepped in for the bride’s maid of honor as country star Zac Brown serenaded her with a new song called “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”

“Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” said Krasinski upon the song’s ending. He then brought out the rest of the “Office” cast, including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nuñez and Creed Bratton, who all tuned in from their homes.

Advertisement

Carell and Krasinski had had something of a mini “Office” reunion a few weeks ago for the premiere episode of “Some Good News” where the two celebrated the 15th anniversary of the sitcom. “It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today,” Carell said. “It’s pretty cool.”