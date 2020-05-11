What’s on TV Tuesday: Season finale of ‘For Life’; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice Top 9 results. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse in the season finale of the superhero adventure series. Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes and Hartley Sawyer. (N) 8 p.m. CW

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back In a new two-hour episode, the famous chef and his team are in Ellicott City, Md., which has been struggling to rebuild after devastating flooding in both 2016 and 2018. Designer Nate Berkus, Cal Ripken Jr. and Torrey Smith pitch in. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Asian Americans The documentary series ends its run with two new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Deadliest Catch While Scott Campbell Jr. works a long-dormant fishery, the Cornelia Marie taps into U.S. satellites to keep an eye on their Russian competitors in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (N) 9 p.m. CW

Chopped Beat the Judge: Maneet Chauhan. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

Drain This new episode investigates a legendary ancient Egyptian city, lost beneath the waves for 2,000 years. 9 p.m. National Geographic

For Life Maskins and Cyrus Hunt (Boris McGiver, guest star Chance Kelly) move to thwart Aaron’s (Nicholas Pinnock) attempt to win a retrial in the season finale of this legal drama. Indira Varma also stars with guest stars Joy Bryant and Mary Stuart Masterson. 10 p.m. ABC

Kingdom of the Mummies This new documentary series takes viewers beneath the Egyptian desert where archaeologists find a fully intact ancient funeral home. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic



SPECIALS

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall Writer-producer-director Garry Marshall, who died at age 81 in 2016, is remembered by family and friends in this new special, which celebrates Marshall’s remarkable career as the creator behind such pop-culture TV hits as “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy,” and popular movies including as “Pretty Woman” and “The Princess Diaries.” 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Advertisement

White House Coronavirus Task Force Members Testify Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force testify before the Senate Health Committee. 6 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic; Tina Fey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani; Danielle Bernstein. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Dockery (“Defending Jacob”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Magic Johnson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show D.L. Hughley. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Martina McBride; Audra McDonald. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Small towns fight to survive; restaurants; health clinic; fourth-generation farmer; Navajo Nation. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Real Vanessa Williams; Brie and Nikki Bella. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Alison Brie; Ella Jay Basco; Kid Ace performs magic tricks. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman admits to being a drug addict since high school and using drugs with her father. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Skipping heart medication due to costs; finding a preventative health plan; pharmacy cost cutting. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

Conan Chris Gethard. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Elle Fanning; Kane Brown performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Ellie Kemper. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lionel Richie. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Giamatti; Nicole Richie. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; James Blake performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Beth Behrs; Tichina Arnold. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Lucky Day Roger Avary wrote and directed this 2019 crime drama starring Luke Bracey as a recently paroled safecracker who wants to return home for an honest life with his wife (Nina Dobrev) and family. But a psychopathic hit man (Crispin Glover) who blames Red for his brother’s death has other ideas. 9:45 p.m. Epix

Keeper of the Flame (1942) 8 a.m. TCM

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 9:12 a.m. Starz

Sylvia Scarlett (1935) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (1984) 10 a.m. AMC

Point Break (2015) 10 a.m. Syfy; 8 and 11 p.m. IFC

Titanic (1997) 10:30 a.m. MTV

Surf’s Up (2007) 10:35 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

American Graffiti (1973) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Rango (2011) 11:10 a.m. Epix

The Sixth Sense (1999) 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime

Alice Adams (1935) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Looper (2012) 12:22 p.m. Syfy

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 12:30 p.m. FX

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 1 p.m. Epix

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 1 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Pat and Mike (1952) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Carrie (1976) 1:20 p.m. Showtime

Searching (2018) 1:49 p.m. Encore

The Crow (1994) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Woman of the Year (1942) 3 p.m. TCM

Lone Survivor (2013) 3 p.m. TNT

Beetlejuice (1988) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Predator (1987) 3:34 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 3:52 p.m. Starz

Thoroughbreds (2017) 4 p.m. FXX

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 4 p.m. Ovation

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. IFC

The Miracle Worker (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

Green Book (2018) 5:50 p.m. Showtime

Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. Ovation

A World Apart (1988) 7 p.m. TCM

Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Pulp Fiction (1994) 9 p.m. Encore

Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform

Downton Abbey (2019) 9 p.m. HBO

Blossoms in the Dust (1941) 9 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Lucky Day (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 11 p.m. CMT

Backdraft (1991) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax

Platoon (1986) 11:37 p.m. Encore