What’s on TV Wednesday: Schooled on ABC; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Survivor The unscripted competition interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic wraps things up with a three-hour season finale. 8 p.m. CBS
The Goldbergs Adam and Brea (Sean Giambrone. Sadie Stanley) decide to go to the prom together, but Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) jeopardizes the event in the season finale of the family comedy. Jeff Garlin, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia also star. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Comic Jay Pharoah joins the panelists for the semifinals. 8 p.m. Fox
Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries The new episode “The Islands” visits the South Pacific, where koalas, crabs, Komodo dragons and other creatures are taped. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
Expedition Unknown: Uncovered Josh Gates journeys to the Holy Land to find out where Jesus was born. (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Schooled In the season finale, Lainey (AJ Michalka) confronts a difficult choice between her romance with Barry Goldberg and her friendship with teaching colleague C.B. (Brett Dier). Also, Coach Mellor and Julie (Bryan Callen, Valerie Azlynn) are worried after her son Toby (guest star Mason McNulty), a freshman, is invited to the prom by a senior. Tim Meadows and Haneefah Wood also star, with guest star Chloe Bridges. 8:30 p.m. ABC
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) confronts a classmate’s mother when she suspects that Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is being bullied at school in the season finale. Also, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) tries to teach her dad, Greg (Diedrich Bader), to shoot a three-pointer. Daniel DiMaggio, Carly Hughes and Ali Wong also star. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA In the new episode “Decoding COVID-19,” doctors strategize to stop the spread of the disease. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Motherland: Fort Salem (N) 9 p.m. Freeform
Single Parents Season finale. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Shark Tank (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Celebrity Ghost Stories Taye Diggs is a guest in the season finale. 10 p.m. A&E
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
What We Do in the Shadows After a vengeful enemy from the past appears without warning, Laszlo (Matt Berry) flees his home and goes into hiding to avoid certain death. Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillén also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 10 p.m. FX
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 8 and 9 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. The CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan James Marsden (“Dead to Me”); Farnoosh Torabi talks about quarantine money anxieties. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Pasta primavera; Katie Lee’s lemon butter pasta; David Burtka’s pesto; Aperol spritz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19"); Loretta Devine (“Family Reunion”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Boris Kodjoe; Tom Lennon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas (“What Makes a Marriage Last”); a virtual wedding. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Shania Twain; Billy Ray Cyrus. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Former overachiever on a downward spiral of smoking marijuana, lying, stealing, getting fired from jobs. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson (“Mrs. America”); Tim McGraw performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Millions of young women get unnecessary OB/GYN exams; sleep apnea; a vegetable adds fiber to salad. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Spade; Kathryn Hahn; Horatio Sanz; the Killers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Laurie; Benjamin Gibbard performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Murray. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Kroll; Glenn Close. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Daisy Edgar-Jones; Paul Mescal; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) 8 a.m. TCM
Back to the Future (1985) 9 a.m. Showtime
The School of Rock (2003) 10:10 a.m. HBO
Scent of a Woman (1992) 10:14 a.m. Encore
Only the Brave (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 11 a.m. Showtime
Dinner at Eight (1933) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Mystic Pizza (1988) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
Black Hawk Down (2001) 11:55 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) noon HBO
Drag Me to Hell (2009) 12:53 p.m. Encore
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 1 p.m. Showtime
Saratoga Trunk (1945) 1:15 p.m. TCM
First Man (2018) 1:50 p.m. Cinemax
Thoroughbreds (2017) 2 p.m. FXX
The Brothers (2001) 2:15 p.m. TMC
Dazed and Confused (1993) 2:21 p.m. Starz
Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:34 p.m. Encore
Total Recall (1990) 2:45 p.m. IFC
Unstoppable (2010) 3 p.m. HBO
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 4 and 11:41 p.m. FX
A League of Their Own (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation; 5 p.m. MLB
Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 5:15 and 11:15 p.m. IFC
Almost Famous (2000) 5:55 p.m. Showtime
Fight Club (1999) 6:40 p.m. HBO
Matilda (1996) 7 p.m. Freeform
Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX
Dave (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation
School Ties (1992) 7:10 p.m. Encore
Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 8 p.m. KVCR
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Mask (1994) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Departed (2006) 8 p.m. IFC
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. Paramount
Superbad (2007) 8 p.m. TMC
Love Is a Many Splendored Thing (1955) 8:30 p.m. TCM