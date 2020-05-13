TV Ratings May 4 — 10: CBS wins every night of the week

The CBS network was the most-watched each night last week, the first time it had accomplished that feat since the week ending Jan. 22, 2017. The network finished first in the weekly ratings for the 13th consecutive week.

The CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes” was the only prime-time program between May 4 and Sunday to average more than 8 million viewers, averaging 9.531 million viewers, according to live-plus-same-day figures released Tuesday by Nielsen.

A two-hour edition of the CBS reality competition series “Survivor” was second for the week, averaging 7.59 million viewers.

CBS also had: the scripted program with the best ratings, an “NCIS” rerun that averaged 7.201 million viewers, fifth for the week; the top-ranked 10 p.m. program, “Bull,” eighth for the week, averaging 6.875 million; comedy with the most viewers, the 8 p.m. edition of “The Neighborhood,” 10th for the week averaging 6.746 million.

Each of CBS’ three Friday programs won their time slots, topped by the first of two “Magnum P.I.” episodes which averaged 6.871 million viewers to finish ninth for the week, giving the network its 31st Friday victory in the season’s 33 weeks.

CBS averaged 5.88 million viewers for the week, its 18th victory of the season.

NBC was second, averaging 3.78 million viewers. It had two of the week’s top six programs, the Monday episode of “The Voice,” which averaged 7.378 million viewers, third for the week, and a rerun of “The Voice” Tuesday, which averaged 7.18 million, sixth for the week.

ABC was third, averaging 3.54 million viewers. Its highest rated show was “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” 15th for the week, averaging 6.198 million viewers.

Fox was fourth among the broadcast networks for the 14th time in the 14 weeks following its Super Bowl LIV telecast, averaging 2.53 million viewers for its 15 hours of prime-time programming.

Fox had two of the week’s seven top rated programs, “The Masked Singer,” fourth for the week averaging 7.285 million viewers, and the procedural drama “9-1-1,” seventh for the week, averaging 6.995 million viewers.

CBS, ABC and NBC each aired 22 hours of prime-time programming.

The biggest audience for a cable program was for the seventh episode of the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance,” which averaged 5.344 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, 25th overall.

The eighth episode that followed averaged 4.918 million viewers, second among cable programs and 28th overall.

Fox News Channel was first among cable networks for the 16th consecutive week, averaging 3.424 million viewers. Its most-watched prime-time program was the Thursday edition of the political talk show “Hannity,” which averaged 4.763 million viewers, third among cable programs and 30th overall.

MSNBC was second among cable networks for the ninth time in 12 weeks, averaging 1.798 million viewers. CNN was third, averaging 1.478 million.

