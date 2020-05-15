What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk Shows: Class of 2020

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Zoo A sea lion pays a price for a zoo visitor’s careless act. Also in this new episode, the reptile department hopes that two critically endangered snakes will breed in captivity for the first time. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant In the premiere of this new pandemic-centered series, Oprah Winfrey asks inspirational speaker and author Vanzant to explore fear infecting the nation during the COVID-19 crisis. 9 p.m. OWN
Saved by the Barn Barn Sanctuary welcomes a blind goat named Charlie and two ducklings. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Girlfriends Check In Celebrity friends take part in virtual get-togethers to share laughter, support and gossip during the pandemic shutdown in this new series. 10 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 This new special, simulcast live and airing on tape delay, offers a joyful tribute to the high school class of 2020, with a collection of commencement addresses, celebrity performances and inspirational vignettes. 5 p.m. CNN and MSNBC; 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, CW, ABC, Fox, Freeform and Univision
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 8 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus response: Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Russia investigation; coronavirus response: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). (N) 6 and 10 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The politics of COVID-19 and re-opening: Rahm Emanuel. How to start a new way of living: Author Atul Gawande (“Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End”). U.S. and China relations: Richard Haass. Understanding pandemics: Sonia Shah. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-N.Y.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Rep. Doug Colllins (R-Ga.). NASCAR: Jeff Gordon. Alexandra Coscia. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Gary Cohn. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Dr. Tom Inglesby, Johns Hopkins. Peter Navarro, Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Author Clint Watts (“Messing with the Enemy”). Panel: Peter Alexander; Yamiche Alcindor; Anna Palmer, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Tom Frieden. Mohamed El-Erian. Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR. Panel: Karl Rove; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams, FOX News. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the coronavirus pandemic: Author Garrett Graff (“The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11"); Margaret Carlson, the Daily Beast. Rupert Murdoch’s media empire: Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Australia. President Trump’s behavior during the pandemic: Peter Wehner. Trump’s treatment of reporters at press conferences: April Ryan. Author Lawrence Wright (“The End of October”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Mike Huckabee; Marie Harf; Jamie Little. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Mean Girls A naive teen (Lindsay Lohan) starts public school and is befriended by the elite girls clique and two outsiders (Daniel Franzese, Lizzy Caplan). Tina Fey and Rachel McAdams also star. 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Joker Director Todd Phillips’ 2019 psychological thriller stars Joaquin Phoenix as a failed stand-up comic who gradually sinks into madness. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy costar. 8 p.m. HBO
How to Train Your Husband A marriage therapist and author (Julie Gonzalo) lets her work blind her to the reality that her marriage is in peril, especially after she declines her husband’s (Jonathan Chase) surprise anniversary trip to Paris. Karla Mosley and Peri Gilpin also star in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Paradise Hills Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story”) stars as a young woman sent to a mysterious behavior modification center for women who have done something to displease their families in this 2019 thriller. Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina, Jeremy Irvine, Arnaud Valois, Eiza Gonzlez and Milla Jovovich also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Selma (2014) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Mean Girls (2004) 8:30 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Showtime
Scarface (1983) 8:35 a.m. Encore
Stand by Me (1986) 9 a.m. Ovation
Captain Blood (1935) 9 a.m. TCM
Black Hawk Down (2001) 9:12 a.m. and 5:33 p.m. Starz
Dumb and Dumber (1994) 9:30 a.m. TBS
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10 a.m. FX
WALL-E (2008) 11:05 a.m. Freeform
Out of the Past (1947) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 11:20 a.m. TMC
Carlito’s Way (1993) 11:27 a.m. Encore
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 11:30 a.m. HBO
Alpha (2018) 11:38 a.m. Starz
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT
Training Day (2001) 12:15 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Over the Hedge (2006) 1 p.m. KDOC
The War of the Roses (1989) 1 p.m. Ovation
The Naked Spur (1953) 1 p.m. TCM
Good Will Hunting (1997) 1 p.m. TMC
Inside Out (2015) 1:15 p.m. Freeform
Western Stars (2019) 1:30 p.m. HBO
Hustlers (2019) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Sea of Love (1989) 1:53 p.m. Encore
Gladiator (2000) 2 p.m. AMC
Rush Hour (1998) 2 p.m. TNT
Trading Places (1983) 2:30 p.m. CMT
The Hill (1965) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Unstoppable (2010) 3 p.m. HBO
Adrift (2018) 3:15 p.m. TMC
Monsters, Inc. (2001) 3:25 p.m. Freeform
Girls Trip (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX
Bugsy (1991) 4 p.m. KCET
The Fifth Element (1997) 4 p.m. Syfy
True Grit (1969) 5 and 8 p.m. Epix
The General (1926) 5 p.m. TCM
The Impossible (2012) 5 p.m. TMC
Scent of a Woman (1992) 5:21 p.m. Encore
The Perfect Storm (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Ghostbusters (1984) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. CMT
Monsters University (2013) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Carrie (1976) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Easy A (2010) 6 and 10 p.m. E!
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Wonder (2017) 6:05 p.m. Disney
The Revenant (2015) 6:30 and 10 p.m. FXX
The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Divorce of Lady X (1938) 8 p.m. KVCR
No Way Out (1987) 8 p.m. Encore
Rocky III (1982) 8 p.m. FS1
Joker (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) 8 p.m. Sundance
Top Gun (1986) 8:30 p.m. AMC
Zootopia (2016) 9 p.m. Freeform
How to Train Your Husband (2017) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Paradise Hills (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 9:30 p.m. KVCR
Dances With Wolves (1990) 9:57 p.m. Encore
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 10:35 p.m. Showtime
The Flame and the Arrow (1950) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Rio Grande (1950) 11 p.m. Sundance
Somewhere (2010) 11:10 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek (2001) 11:30 p.m. Freeform
Easy Rider (1969) 11:50 p.m. Epix