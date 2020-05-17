Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

Comedians react to the death of Fred Willard: ‘Nobody funnier’

Fred Willard
Fred Willard, actor, comedian and voice-over artist, best known for his improvisational comedy skills, is photographed at his Encino home on June 29, 2012.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
May 17, 2020
3:19 PM
Comedians and comic actors paid tribute to funnyman Frank Willard on social media, following news of his death on Saturday at the age of 86.

Willard, whose improvisational skills and goofball humor kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like “Anchorman,” “This Is Spinal Tap,” and “Best in Show,” will appear posthumously in the upcoming Netflix series “Space Force.”

“We were all incredibly sad to hear about Fred,” said “Space Force” showrunner Greg Daniels in a statement. “The cast and crew had enormous affection and respect for him. His performance at 86 was undiminished brilliance, like his life and career. He will be sorely missed.”

The four-time Emmy nominated actor earned three nods for his roles as Hank MacDougall on “Everybody Loves Raymond” from 2003-2005 and one for his portrayal of Frank Dunphy on “Modern Family” in 2010.

“Our beloved friend and one of the world’s funniest people has passed,” said “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator, writer and executive producer Phil Rosenthal on Twitter. “Rest in peace Fred. We all love you.”

Jimmy Kimmel, Michael McKean, Bob Odenkirk, Nick Kroll, Bob Saget, Roseanne Barr, Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars took to Twitter to honor the fallen star.

Sonaiya Kelley
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
